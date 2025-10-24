Which River Is Known As Dakshin Ganga?

Do you know which great river is called the "Ganga of the South"? This title isn't given lightly. The river holds immense spiritual importance, much like the sacred Ganga in the north. It's one of India's longest rivers, a lifeline for millions of people across several states. It begins its long journey high up in the Western Ghats, winding its way across the Deccan Plateau before emptying into the Bay of Bengal. This river forms a vast, fertile delta, a "rice bowl" for the region, and has been the cradle of several ancient dynasties and kingdoms.

It's revered as a mother goddess in South India. Over a dozen significant dams have been built along its course for irrigation and power. It truly is a magnificent and vital waterway. In this article, we'll take a look at the history, significance, and journey of this majestic river, famously known as the Dakshin Ganga.