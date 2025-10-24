Which River Is Known As Dakshin Ganga?

Do you know which great river is called the "Ganga of the South"? This title isn't given lightly. The river holds immense spiritual importance, much like the sacred Ganga in the north. It's one of India's longest rivers, a lifeline for millions of people across several states. It begins its long journey high up in the Western Ghats, winding its way across the Deccan Plateau before emptying into the Bay of Bengal. This river forms a vast, fertile delta, a "rice bowl" for the region, and has been the cradle of several ancient dynasties and kingdoms.
It's revered as a mother goddess in South India. Over a dozen significant dams have been built along its course for irrigation and power. It truly is a magnificent and vital waterway. In this article, we'll take a look at the history, significance, and journey of this majestic river, famously known as the Dakshin Ganga.
Which River is known as the Dakshin Ganga?
The Godavari River is widely known as the Dakshin Ganga (Ganga of the South) or Vriddha Ganga (Old Ganga). This massive river begins its long eastward flow in the Western Ghats at Trimbakeshwar, near Nashik, Maharashtra. It is the longest river in Peninsular India and the second-longest river in the country, stretching for about 1,465 km.
Its course runs through several states — primarily Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh — and its basin extends into Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh. Finally, it divides into several distributaries, forming a vast delta, before ultimately emptying its sacred waters into the Bay of Bengal.
10+ Lesser-Known Facts About the Godavari River
- Triple River System: Below the city of Rajahmundry, the river splits into two main branches, the Gautami and the Vashishta, forming one of the largest deltas in India.
- Kumbh Mela Site: One of the four major Hindu pilgrimage sites for the Kumbh Mela is located on its bank in Nashik (Maharashtra).
- Tributary Record: Its largest tributary, the Pranhita River, is formed by the confluence of three smaller rivers: the Wardha, Wainganga, and Penganga.
- Ancient Name: The river is also sometimes called Gautami because a legend links its flow to the powerful sage Gautama Rishi.
- Longest in the South: The Godavari is the single longest river in peninsular India and drains the third-largest river basin in the country, after the Ganga and Indus.
- Literary Mentions: The river is mentioned in ancient texts such as the Ramayana, where Lord Rama is believed to have spent part of his exile along its banks.
- Rice Bowl Delta: The fertile soil of the Godavari Delta region is so productive for rice that it's often called the "Rice Bowl of India".
- Unique Waterfalls: Near its origin in Nashik, the river forms the picturesque Dudhsagar Waterfalls (also known as Someshwar Waterfalls).
- Inter-State Water Dispute: Due to its importance, the sharing of its water among the states is governed by the specialised Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal.
- The Seven Mouths: Traditionally, Hindus believe the river enters the Bay of Bengal through seven distinct mouths, collectively known as the Sapta Godavari, each named after a different ancient sage.
- Second Longest River: The Godavari, at 1,465 km, is scientifically recognised as India's second-longest river, after the Ganga.
- Third Largest Basin: Its total drainage basin spans approximately 313,000 square km, making it the third-largest river basin in India.
- Eastward Flow: The river flows from west to east due to the eastern slope of the Deccan Plateau, a geological feature of Peninsular India.
- Delta Formation: Near the Bay of Bengal, the river splits into multiple distributaries, creating a lobate delta known for its alluvial deposits.
- Monsoon Dependence: Around 84% of the Godavari basin's annual rainfall occurs during the Southwest Monsoon season (June to September), making its flow highly seasonal.
- Tectonic Origin: Its source is in the Western Ghats, a major watershed formed during the breakup of the supercontinent Gondwana.
- High Sediment Load: Like many large rivers, the Godavari carries a significant sediment load, which contributes to the rapid growth of its delta at the river mouth.
- Biodiversity Hotspot: The river and its delta support the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, which is the third-largest stretch of mangrove forests in India, rich in aquatic and avian species.
- Fluctuating Discharge: The river experiences some of India's highest recorded flood flows, with annual maximum discharges often exceeding one million cusecs (28,300 m³/s).
- Hard Rock Geology: The majority of the Godavari basin lies over Deccan Traps and other hard crystalline rocks, which affect groundwater storage and runoff patterns.
