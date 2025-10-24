School Holiday on 25 October 2025 (Saturday) - Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

School Holiday October 25, 2025 - Following a week of Diwali celebrations, schools nationwide were anticipated to resume regular schedules in October. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe weather for several South Indian states on October 25, 2025, raising the possibility of school closures. The forecast of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in multiple regions has led to safety concerns for students and staff, prompting parents and students to seek confirmation regarding potential school holidays. Schools will Remain Closed in These States Detailed State-Wise Updates Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka Schools in these southern states will remain open on Saturday, October 25, to compensate for class disruptions caused by rainfall and festivals. State governments issued circulars ensuring that academic progress remains on track.

Delhi, Gurugram & Noida (NCR) Schools in the NCR region observed a Diwali break from October 19 to 23. Many institutions reopened on October 24, while others—especially in Noida—extended the break until October 28, aligning with Chhath Puja celebrations. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared a two-day holiday for school students during Chhath Puja in the state so that students can participate in the traditional rituals and family festivities. Uttar Pradesh Schools in most parts of the state resumed on October 24, but a few private institutions extended the closure till Chhath Puja. The official Diwali holidays were from October 20 to 23, providing a five-day festive period. Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir In Rajasthan, schools will reopen on October 25, following a 12-day Diwali vacation.

In the Jammu division, schools remain closed from October 19 to November 2, reopening on November 3, 2025.

Bihar Bihar schools will remain closed until Chhath Puja, the state’s most important festival. While some schools will reopen on October 28, others have holidays until October 30. The extended break allows students and teachers to participate in traditional Chhath Puja rituals. Schools to Remain Closed Due to Rain Several Southern Indian states are currently under various weather alerts, with no official school holidays announced as of now. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are both under a Yellow Alert across all districts, with forecasts of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls. Andhra Pradesh faces Orange and Yellow Alerts in districts within Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, predicting very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds. Telangana has a Yellow Alert for seventeen districts, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls expected there. In all these states, parents and guardians are advised to closely monitor local and state government updates for any potential changes regarding school closures.

School Closed Tomorrow News State / Region Holiday Dates Reopening Date Event / Reason Remarks Delhi, Gurugram, Noida (NCR) Oct 19 – Oct 23, 2025 Oct 24, 2025 (some schools) / Oct 28, 2025 (after Chhath Puja) Diwali & Chhath Puja Some private schools extended holidays till Oct 28 Uttar Pradesh Oct 20 – Oct 23, 2025 Oct 24, 2025 (most schools) / after Chhath Puja (few) Diwali Holidays Few schools remain closed till Chhath Puja Tamil Nadu Oct 21 – Oct 22, 2025 Oct 25, 2025 Rain & Festival Compensation Schools open across 15+ districts Kerala Oct 21 – Oct 22, 2025 Oct 25, 2025 Rain Compensation Working Saturday to cover lost classes Andhra Pradesh Oct 21 – Oct 22, 2025 Oct 25, 2025 Rain & Festival Government announced working Saturday Karnataka Oct 21 – Oct 22, 2025 Oct 25, 2025 Rain Compensation Schools functioning to make up for missed classes Rajasthan Oct 13 – Oct 24, 2025 Oct 25, 2025 Extended Diwali Break Longest festive break (12 days) Jammu & Kashmir (Jammu Division) Oct 19 – Nov 2, 2025 Nov 3, 2025 Diwali Holidays Extended holiday till early November Bihar Oct 18 – Oct 28 / Oct 30, 2025 Oct 28 / Oct 30, 2025 Diwali & Chhath Puja Extended holiday for major state festival