TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
School Holiday on 25 October 2025 (Saturday) - Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

By Simran Akhouri
Oct 24, 2025, 16:36 IST

School Holiday October 25, 2025 - Schools across the nation were expected to reopen in October after the Diwali festivities. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe weather forecast for several South Indian states on October 25, 2025. This prediction of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms has led to safety concerns for students and staff, prompting discussions about potential school closures. Parents and students are now awaiting confirmation regarding possible school holidays.

School Holiday on October 25, 2025 in These States

School Holiday October 25, 2025 - Following a week of Diwali celebrations, schools nationwide were anticipated to resume regular schedules in October. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe weather for several South Indian states on October 25, 2025, raising the possibility of school closures. The forecast of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in multiple regions has led to safety concerns for students and staff, prompting parents and students to seek confirmation regarding potential school holidays.

Schools will Remain Closed in These States

Detailed State-Wise Updates

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka

Schools in these southern states will remain open on Saturday, October 25, to compensate for class disruptions caused by rainfall and festivals. State governments issued circulars ensuring that academic progress remains on track.

Delhi, Gurugram & Noida (NCR)

Schools in the NCR region observed a Diwali break from October 19 to 23. Many institutions reopened on October 24, while others—especially in Noida—extended the break until October 28, aligning with Chhath Puja celebrations.

West Bengal 

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared a two-day holiday for school students during Chhath Puja in the state so that students can participate in the traditional rituals and family festivities.

Uttar Pradesh

Schools in most parts of the state resumed on October 24, but a few private institutions extended the closure till Chhath Puja. The official Diwali holidays were from October 20 to 23, providing a five-day festive period.

Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir

In Rajasthan, schools will reopen on October 25, following a 12-day Diwali vacation.
 In the Jammu division, schools remain closed from October 19 to November 2, reopening on November 3, 2025.

Bihar

Bihar schools will remain closed until Chhath Puja, the state’s most important festival. While some schools will reopen on October 28, others have holidays until October 30. The extended break allows students and teachers to participate in traditional Chhath Puja rituals.

Schools to Remain Closed Due to Rain 

Several Southern Indian states are currently under various weather alerts, with no official school holidays announced as of now. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are both under a Yellow Alert across all districts, with forecasts of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls. Andhra Pradesh faces Orange and Yellow Alerts in districts within Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, predicting very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds. Telangana has a Yellow Alert for seventeen districts, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls expected there. In all these states, parents and guardians are advised to closely monitor local and state government updates for any potential changes regarding school closures.

School Closed Tomorrow News

State / Region

Holiday Dates

Reopening Date

Event / Reason

Remarks

Delhi, Gurugram, Noida (NCR)

Oct 19 – Oct 23, 2025

Oct 24, 2025 (some schools) / Oct 28, 2025 (after Chhath Puja)

Diwali & Chhath Puja

Some private schools extended holidays till Oct 28

Uttar Pradesh

Oct 20 – Oct 23, 2025

Oct 24, 2025 (most schools) / after Chhath Puja (few)

Diwali Holidays

Few schools remain closed till Chhath Puja

Tamil Nadu

Oct 21 – Oct 22, 2025

Oct 25, 2025

Rain & Festival Compensation

Schools open across 15+ districts

Kerala

Oct 21 – Oct 22, 2025

Oct 25, 2025

Rain Compensation

Working Saturday to cover lost classes

Andhra Pradesh

Oct 21 – Oct 22, 2025

Oct 25, 2025

Rain & Festival

Government announced working Saturday

Karnataka

Oct 21 – Oct 22, 2025

Oct 25, 2025

Rain Compensation

Schools functioning to make up for missed classes

Rajasthan

Oct 13 – Oct 24, 2025

Oct 25, 2025

Extended Diwali Break

Longest festive break (12 days)

Jammu & Kashmir (Jammu Division)

Oct 19 – Nov 2, 2025

Nov 3, 2025

Diwali Holidays

Extended holiday till early November

Bihar

Oct 18 – Oct 28 / Oct 30, 2025

Oct 28 / Oct 30, 2025

Diwali & Chhath Puja

Extended holiday for major state festival

Chhath Puja 2025: Dates and Rituals

Date

Ritual / Event

Description

October 25, 2025

Nahay-Khaay

Day of purification and preparation

October 26, 2025

Kharna

Observers fast and offer kheer and fruits

October 27, 2025

Sandhya Arghya

Prayers to the setting sun

October 28, 2025

Usha Arghya

Final ritual dedicated to the rising sun

As schools gradually reopen after the Diwali break, several states have adjusted their academic calendars to balance festive holidays and lost teaching days. Students and parents are advised to stay updated through official school notifications to avoid confusion about reopening dates.

