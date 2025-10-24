Education News Bites: TOP 5 Education Developments Today (24th October 2025)

Event

Here are the top 5 essential education news bites from across India for students, parents, and guardians.

Here are the top 5 news bites on education across India. Students, parents, and guardians must read them to stay up-to-date with the latest and credible news from across the country on the developments in the education sector. PM Modi to distribute over 51 thousand appointment letters and launch 'Viksit Bharat Yojana' to create 3.5 crore jobs Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that employment fairs, like the 17th National Rozgar Mela, are fulfilling the dreams of the nation's youth. Over 51,000 appointment letters were distributed at the New Delhi event, bringing the total to more than 11 lakh since the inception of the initiative. He also launched the 'Viksit Bharat Yojana' to create 3.5 crore jobs for Indian youth. PM Modi focused that youth are crucial for a developed India, emphasizing that the need to empower them is a national priority. He highlighted initiatives like the Steel India Mission for skill training, the National Career Service platform, and the Pratibha Setu portal. The India PM also reiterated that India's foreign policy and global agreements prioritize youth training, upskilling, and employment.

Source: NEWS AIR NEP 2020 and PM Shri Scheme nurture education and cultural pride in remote Ladakh schools The PM Shri Scheme and NEP 2020 are transforming education in remote Ladakh. PM Shri Government High School Thasgam, Drass, showcased this by hosting an Ethnic Food Festival. Councillor Abdul Wahid and Indian Army officials attended as students showcased Ladakh's culture through Shina cuisine, traditional dances, and ethnic attire. The event highlighted the success of the schemes success in fostering academic excellence, cultural pride, and community involvement in Ladakh. Source: NEWS AIR President Murmu attends centenary celebrations of St. Teresa’s college in Kerala’s Ernakulam President Droupadi Murmu attended St. Teresa’s College's centenary celebrations in Ernakulam, Kerala, praising its century of contributions to women's education and social transformation. She appreciated the college's commitment to spiritual values, empowering women, and nation-building. President Murmu highlighted Kerala's pioneering women leaders, including three Constituent Assembly members, namely Ammu Swaminathan, Annie Mascarene, and Dakshayani Velayudhan, whose contributions shaped modern India. She also honored Justice Anna Chandy and Justice M. Fathima Beevi, India’s first woman High Court and Supreme Court judges, respectively. Addressing students, President Murmu emphasized women's pivotal role in India's demographic framework and achieving "Viksit Bharat by 2047." She also noted increased gender budget allocation and women-led MSMEs. President Murmu expressed confidence that the current generation of women will be instrumental in India's journey to becoming a developed nation, encouraging students to act as agents of change.

Source: DD NEWS India And Nigeria to collaborate to establish their first IIT campus in Nigeria In a recent tweet by Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa (CON), The Federal Government of Nigeria announced their plans to establish the first IIT campus in Nigeria. The discussions with the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency Abhishek Singh spoke about collaborating on the launch during the Indian High Commissioner’s courtesy visit to the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja. This move aims to align the Federal Government’s goal of providing world-class education and positioning Nigeria as a regional hub for technological excellence. Nigeria and India are deepening educational cooperation as plans advance for the establishment of the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/VB8K2ZByiY — Federal Ministry of Education (@NigEducation) October 23, 2025

Source: @Federal Ministry of Education on X Kerala signs MoU with Education Ministry to join PM SHRI Schools Scheme Kerala government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre to join the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, which aims to develop infrastructure in two schools from each block with the assistance of the government. Each school receives a yearly average budget of INR 1 crore for five years. Launched on September 7, 2022, the PM SHRI scheme is a flagship government initiative to train students with 21st century skills through high-quality education, and make them 'future-ready'. The scheme aims to upgrade around 14,500 schools, including schools run by the Centre government, state government, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Navodaya Vidyalayas, to reach the international standards.