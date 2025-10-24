TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
BSE Telangana Declared Class 10 SSC Public Exam Fee Deadlines Scheduled for March 2026

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 24, 2025, 17:22 IST

BSE Telangana Exam 2026: Telangana DGE has revised the Class 10 Public Exam 2026 fee submission deadline from October 30 to November 13, 2025. School headmasters will remit fees via Cyber Treasury by November 14, 2025.

Key Points

  • Fee submission deadline for the BSE SC, OSSC, and Vocational Public Examination 2026 released.
  • The Class 10 Public exam will be conducted in March 2026.
  • The fee payment dates are from October 30 to November 13, 2025.

BSE Telangana Exam 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Telangana has released the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE) Secondary School Certificate, OSSC and Vocational Public Examination 2026 fee submission deadline. The Class 10 Public exam will be conducted in March 2026, with the dates of the fee payment to be from October 30 to November 13, 2025. Remittance will be provided by their respective headmasters via the Cyber Treasury up to November 14, 2025.

The official notice has urged all the headmasters and principals to take immediate action to ensure the timely remittance of fees and submission of data for both regular and once-failed candidates. The board has also notified the authorities to submit the student data to the DEO latest by November 18, 2025, and the DEOs must submit school eNR data to the DGE by December 10, 2025. 

The officials have clarified that the deadlines will not be extended under any circumstances. The Directorate has also advised schools not to wait until the last day to avoid technical or delays.

BSE Telangana Exam 2026 Important Dates 

The following table carries the important dates related to BSE Telangana Exam 2026: 

Event 

Date(s) 

Public Examination 2026.

March 2026

Fee payment dates 

October 30 - November 13, 2025

Remittance by headmasters via the Cyber Treasury

November 14, 2025

Last date to submit the student data to the DEO 

November 18, 2025

Last date for DEOs to submit school eNR data to DGE

December 10, 2025

Late fee

INR 50: November 15 - 29, 2025

INR 200: December 2 - 11, 2025

INR 500: December 15 - 29, 2025

