BSE Telangana Declared Class 10 SSC Public Exam Fee Deadlines Scheduled for March 2026

BSE Telangana Exam 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Telangana has released the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE) Secondary School Certificate, OSSC and Vocational Public Examination 2026 fee submission deadline. The Class 10 Public exam will be conducted in March 2026, with the dates of the fee payment to be from October 30 to November 13, 2025. Remittance will be provided by their respective headmasters via the Cyber Treasury up to November 14, 2025.

The official notice has urged all the headmasters and principals to take immediate action to ensure the timely remittance of fees and submission of data for both regular and once-failed candidates. The board has also notified the authorities to submit the student data to the DEO latest by November 18, 2025, and the DEOs must submit school eNR data to the DGE by December 10, 2025.