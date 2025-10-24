CTET 2025 Exam Date Announced: Test Scheduled for February 8, Detailed Notification Soon

CTET 2025 Exam Date Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the exam date for the CTET December 2025 session. As per the latest update, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted on February 8, 2026, across 132 cities in 20 languages throughout India.

The 21st edition of the CTET exam aims to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in Classes 1 to 8 at Central Government Schools such as KVS, NVS, and other affiliated institutions. The CTET December 2025 notification and application form will be released soon on the official website — ctet.nic.in.

CTET Exam Date 2025

CTET exam is conducted twice a year — in July and December — to ensure that qualified teachers meet the standards set by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). For December 2025 session, the exam will be held on February 8. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held on the same day. The detailed notification will be issued shortly.