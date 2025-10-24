CTET 2025 Exam Date Announced: Test Scheduled for February 8, Detailed Notification Soon

CTET 2025 Exam Date Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the exam date for the CTET December 2025 session. As per the latest update, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted on February 8, 2026, across 132 cities in 20 languages throughout India.
The 21st edition of the CTET exam aims to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in Classes 1 to 8 at Central Government Schools such as KVS, NVS, and other affiliated institutions. The CTET December 2025 notification and application form will be released soon on the official website — ctet.nic.in.
CTET Exam Date 2025
CTET exam is conducted twice a year — in July and December — to ensure that qualified teachers meet the standards set by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). For December 2025 session, the exam will be held on February 8. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held on the same day. The detailed notification will be issued shortly.
Exam Name
Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2025
Conducting Body
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
Exam Date
February 8, 2026
Mode of Exam
Offline (OMR-based)
Languages
20
Exam Cities
132 across India
Official Website
ctet.nic.in
CTET Exam Date 2025 Official Notice
As per the official CTET Exam Date Notice, CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be conducted on February 8 in two shifts. The shift timings will be mentioned in the admit card. You can check the official notice below.
CTET Notification 2025
CTET December 2025 Notification will be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website — ctet.nic.in. The notification will include all important details such as exam dates, eligibility criteria, application process, syllabus, and examination cities. Candidates planning to appear for the 21st edition of CTET are advised to go through the official notification carefully before applying.
Also Check: CTET Exam Date 2025 in hindi
CTET Application Form 2025
CTET Application Form 2025 for the December session will be available shortly. Interested candidates must register online and complete the application process before the last date.
Steps to Apply Online for CTET December 2025
- Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.
- Click on “Apply for CTET December 2025.”
- Complete new registration using your basic details.
- Log in with your credentials and fill out the application form.
- Upload your photo and signature in the prescribed format.
- Pay the application fee online via debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future use.
