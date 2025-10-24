Did you ever see a picture and felt like your eyes were playing tricks on you? Maybe you think you saw something move, or your brain is trying to convince you that definitely one shape is bigger than another one even though they were the same size. Well, that is the beauty of optical illusions as these puzzles are designed with a sole purpose of confusing our brain. Optical illusions make us pause, think and look again to understand the discrepancy or the difference. Optical illusions have been here for centuries. These puzzles started from newspapers and now have become an internet sensation. However, no matter what the format, these puzzles have always been fun and challenge us how we perceive things. Some of them are simple and playful, while others can completely change the way we think about space, color, and perspective. Another interesting fact is that they’re not just fun puzzles to solve as scientists and psychologists also study them to learn more about how the human brain works.

So, to challenge your brain we have an amazing optical illusion for you that will challenge your wits as well as make you scratch your head for the answer. In the image below, you will see a dense forest and the focus is on a few branches of trees which looks quite simple. However, appearances can be deceptive. If you take a closer look, you will find that there is an owl that is hidden in this image and your challenge is to spot that owl as quickly as possible. You might be wondering that the challenge is too easy but wait! As we have a twist for you. You need to find the hidden owl within a time limit of 9 seconds. So, now can you rise to the challenge and find the owl before the time limit finishes? Start the timer and begin the search. All the best!

Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Owl in 9 Seconds Source: Reddit So, how are you doing puzzle master? Did you find where the owl is hiding? Come on buck up! The time limit is about to finish. 3… 2… and 1! Oh no! The time limit has come to an end! So, were you able to find the hidden owl? Congratulations puzzle master if you found it! Your visual skills have paid off quite well. If you weren't able to find the owl don't give up! Just scroll back to the top and try to find the seal without a time limit and you will surely spot it. For those who are curious to know where the owl is hiding, we have mentioned the answer below. Find the Hidden Owl- Solution