BSEB Inter Exam 2026 Online Application Submission Deadline Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 24, 2025, 15:33 IST

The Bihar Board has extended the deadline for schools to submit the BSEB 12th application 2026. The last date to apply for the exam is November 3, 2025. 

BSEB Inter Exam 2026 Online Application Submission Deadline Extended
Key Points

  • Last date for schools to submit the applications for class 12 exams is November 3, 2025
  • BSEB 12th application 2026 is available at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com
  • BSEB 12th exam 2026 Applications to be submitted with a late fee

BSEB 12th Annual Exam Application 2026: Bihar Board of Secondary Education has extended the deadline for the submission of the BSEB Intermediate Annual Examination Application 2026. The deadline has been extended with a late fee, which has to be submitted along with the registration fee. Heads of schools must submit the applications of the candidates appearing for the BSEB Inter exam 2026 within the given deadline. 

According to the official notification released, the last date for school heads to submit their BSEB 12th exam 2026 applications is November 3, 2025. The applications are available on the official website -  seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. 

BSEB 12th Annual Exam 2026 - Click Here


Steps to Submit BSEB 12th Exam 2026 Applications

The link for school heads to submit the BSEB Class 12 Exam 2026 applications is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website 

Step 2: Click on the Intermediate application link

Step 3: Login with Username and Password

Step 4: Fill out necessary details

Step 5: Submit the registration and late fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

