BSEB Inter Exam 2026 Online Application Submission Deadline Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

BSEB 12th Annual Exam Application 2026: Bihar Board of Secondary Education has extended the deadline for the submission of the BSEB Intermediate Annual Examination Application 2026. The deadline has been extended with a late fee, which has to be submitted along with the registration fee. Heads of schools must submit the applications of the candidates appearing for the BSEB Inter exam 2026 within the given deadline.

According to the official notification released, the last date for school heads to submit their BSEB 12th exam 2026 applications is November 3, 2025. The applications are available on the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

