BSEB Inter Exam 2026 Online Application Submission Deadline Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

Key Points
- Last date for schools to submit the applications for class 12 exams is November 3, 2025
- BSEB 12th application 2026 is available at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com
- BSEB 12th exam 2026 Applications to be submitted with a late fee
BSEB 12th Annual Exam Application 2026: Bihar Board of Secondary Education has extended the deadline for the submission of the BSEB Intermediate Annual Examination Application 2026. The deadline has been extended with a late fee, which has to be submitted along with the registration fee. Heads of schools must submit the applications of the candidates appearing for the BSEB Inter exam 2026 within the given deadline.
According to the official notification released, the last date for school heads to submit their BSEB 12th exam 2026 applications is November 3, 2025. The applications are available on the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB 12th Annual Exam 2026 - Click Here
इन्टरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2026 में सम्मिलित होने वाले विद्यार्थियों का ऑनलाईन परीक्षा आवेदन (विलम्ब शुल्क के साथ) भरने हेतु दिनांक 03.11.2025 तक अवधि विस्तार के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना।— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 24, 2025
विस्तृत जानकारी के लिए इस लिंक को क्लिक करें-https://t.co/8ZujXdjmAi#BSEB#BiharBoard
Steps to Submit BSEB 12th Exam 2026 Applications
The link for school heads to submit the BSEB Class 12 Exam 2026 applications is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the Intermediate application link
Step 3: Login with Username and Password
Step 4: Fill out necessary details
Step 5: Submit the registration and late fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
