Halloween Countdown: How Many Weeks and Days Until Halloween 2025? Check Exact Date Here

By Kirti Sharma
Oct 16, 2025, 13:16 IST

Halloween 2025 is on Friday, October 31, a rare occurrence that promises a long weekend of spooky celebrations. The holiday, which has its roots in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, is celebrated with costumes, pumpkin carving, and trick-or-treating. This timing is perfect for extended parties and events.

Halloween 2025 is just around the corner, and the countdown has officially started! The frightening season is just 2 weeks and 1 day away as of October 16, 2025 which leaves 15 days until the big evening of costumes, treats, and cool autumnal frolic.

When Is Halloween 2025?

Halloween in 2025 will be held on Friday, October 31, 2025. Coming on a Friday, this Halloween is especially thrilling, as it will enable longer parties and longer "Halloweekend" celebrations. Halloween previously landed on a Friday in 2014, and the next Friday Halloween will take place in 2031.

How Many Weeks and Days Until Halloween 2025?

As of Thursday, October 16, 2025, the count is:

  • 2 weeks and 1 day to go

  • 15 days remaining

  • 360 hours left to Halloween night.

If you’re planning your decorations, costumes, or trick-or-treat routes, the window for planning is narrowing quickly!

Why Halloween 2025 Is Special?

Halloween 2025 is even more appealing since it is the fifth Friday of October, a special configuration ideal for after-dark parties, haunted events, and weekend getaways. Most enjoy having Halloween fall a day earlier than the weekend since it allows additional days for costume parades, horror movie marathons, and themed gatherings. Next, Halloween will occur on a Friday six years from then, in 2031.

Halloween has its roots in the old Celtic Samhain festival, which symbolized the harvest season ending and winter beginning. People thought that during this evening, the boundary between the living and the dead collapsed, and the spirits walked freely. 

Centuries later, this developed through Christian customs into All Hallows' Eve, a celebration with costumes, jack-o'-lanterns, and trick-or-treating.

Final Countdown 

With just a couple of weeks to go until Halloween, the spookiest night of the year, it's time to round up your pumpkins, select your outfits, and cross off the date. If you love haunted houses, ghost stories, or candy hunts, Halloween 2025 is set to be one of the scariest celebrations and all thanks to that fortunate Friday timing.

Countdown Status (as of October 16, 2025):

  • Date: Friday, October 31, 2025

  • Time left: 2 weeks and 1 day

  • Days remaining: 15 days

  • Hours left: 360 hours

