Halloween Countdown: How Many Weeks and Days Until Halloween 2025? Check Exact Date Here

Halloween 2025 is just around the corner, and the countdown has officially started! The frightening season is just 2 weeks and 1 day away as of October 16, 2025 which leaves 15 days until the big evening of costumes, treats, and cool autumnal frolic.

When Is Halloween 2025?

Halloween in 2025 will be held on Friday, October 31, 2025. Coming on a Friday, this Halloween is especially thrilling, as it will enable longer parties and longer "Halloweekend" celebrations. Halloween previously landed on a Friday in 2014, and the next Friday Halloween will take place in 2031.

How Many Weeks and Days Until Halloween 2025?

As of Thursday, October 16, 2025, the count is:

2 weeks and 1 day to go

15 days remaining

360 hours left to Halloween night.

If you’re planning your decorations, costumes, or trick-or-treat routes, the window for planning is narrowing quickly!