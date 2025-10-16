Diwali School Holidays 2025 in Jammu: 2-Week Pooja Holidays for Students, Check Complete Schedule Here

Diwali 2025 School Holidays in Jammu: This Diwali, it’s a big bonanza for students in Jammu! Schools in the Jammu division will enjoy an extended Pooja holiday from October 19 to November 2, giving students and teachers the perfect chance to celebrate the festival of lights with family, friends, and festivities. Read the complete article to know all details about school closures, exam updates, and the significance of Diwali.
Jammu Schools to Observe Extended Diwali Holidays
The Jammu and Kashmir government has officially announced that all government schools up to higher secondary level and recognised private schools in Jammu division will remain closed from October 19 to November 2. The order, issued by Manisha, Personnel Officer of the Directorate of School Education Jammu, stated:
"All government schools up to higher secondary level and recognised private schools in Jammu division will be closed on Puja holidays between October 19 and November 2."
This festive break ensures students have ample time to enjoy Diwali celebrations without worrying about academic schedules.
University of Jammu Exams Postponed
In view of the festive season, the University of Jammu has postponed examinations originally scheduled for October 20, 22, and 23, 2025. According to a notification by Dr. Raj Kumar, Joint Registrar (Examinations):
"It is notified for the information of all concerned that the examinations scheduled to be held on October 20, 22, and 23 are postponed on account of the festivals falling on these dates."
Students are advised to stay updated with their respective colleges for the fresh exam dates.
Significance of Diwali Festival
Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of India’s most celebrated festivals. It represents the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Families light lamps, burst fireworks, exchange gifts, and enjoy traditional sweets. In Jammu and Kashmir, Diwali is a time of joy, family gatherings, and cultural festivities, making it a highly anticipated event for students and adults alike.
The Diwali School Holidays 2025 in Jammu offer students a perfect balance of celebration and preparation. Use this festive break wisely by planning your study schedule to revise important concepts, while also enjoying family and community festivities responsibly. Stay updated on any changes in school or university schedules, and take time to relax and recharge for the upcoming academic challenges.
