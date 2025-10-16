Diwali School Holidays 2025 in Jammu: 2-Week Pooja Holidays for Students, Check Complete Schedule Here

Diwali 2025 School Holidays in Jammu: This Diwali, it’s a big bonanza for students in Jammu! Schools in the Jammu division will enjoy an extended Pooja holiday from October 19 to November 2, giving students and teachers the perfect chance to celebrate the festival of lights with family, friends, and festivities. Read the complete article to know all details about school closures, exam updates, and the significance of Diwali.

Jammu Schools to Observe Extended Diwali Holidays

The Jammu and Kashmir government has officially announced that all government schools up to higher secondary level and recognised private schools in Jammu division will remain closed from October 19 to November 2. The order, issued by Manisha, Personnel Officer of the Directorate of School Education Jammu, stated:

"All government schools up to higher secondary level and recognised private schools in Jammu division will be closed on Puja holidays between October 19 and November 2."