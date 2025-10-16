GATE CSE Previous Year Question Paper with Answer, Download Computer Science Engineering Question Paper PDF

Assam TET Result 2025
By Sunil Sharma
Oct 16, 2025, 17:05 IST

GATE Computer Science Engineering Previous Year Paper: The candidates must solve the GATE CSE previous year's question paper to understand the difficulty level and pattern of the exam. Download GATE CSE previous year question papers pdf for the past 5 years. 

GATE Computer Science Engineering Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to sit in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Computer Science Engineering (CSE) exam 2026 must practice the GATE Computer Science Engineering previous year question papers. Solving GATE Computer Science Engineering previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Candidates who qualify the GATE Exam can seek admission to Master's programs, Direct Doctoral programs and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. GATE score is also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. Here, you can find the GATE Computer Science Engineering ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Computer Science Engineering previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE Computer Science Engineering Question Papers 2026

In 2026, the official PDF of the GATE Computer Science Engineering 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Guwahati on the official website of GATE 2026. The GATE Computer Science Engineering 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the GATE Computer Science Engineering 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year GATE Computer Science Engineering question paper PDFs with answer keys here.

How to download GATE Computer Science Engineering Question Paper PDF 2026?

After the GATE 2026 Exam, IIT Guwahati will release the GATE Computer Science Engineering 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Computer Science Engineering 2026 question paper.

  • Step 1: Visit GATE 2026 official website

  • Step 2: Click on the question paper link

  • Step 3: Login with enrollment id and password

  • Step 4: The question paper of GATE CSE 2026 will be shown on the screen

  • Step 5: Download the GATE CSE 2026 question paper. 

GATE Computer Science Engineering Question Paper 2026 Pattern

Candidates who are planning to appear for GATE 2026 exam should ensure that they are familiar with GATE CSE question paper pattern. The GATE CSE exam consists of 65 questions based on General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Computer Science Engineering subjects. A total of 3 hours is allotted for the GATE CSE exam. The GATE CSE exam shall consist of multiple choice questions, multiple select questions, and numerical answer type questions. Check the following table to know about the GATE CSE exam pattern. 

GATE CSE Exam Pattern

Sections

The paper consists of three sections

  • General Aptitude

  • Engineering Mathematics

  • Computer Science Engineering

Total Number of Questions

65

Time Allotted

3 hours

Mode of Exam

Online

Maximum Marks

100

Type of Questions

  • Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

  • Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

  • Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

Negative Marking

  • 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

  • 2/3 for 2 marks Ques in MCQ

  • No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

GATE Computer Science Engineering Previous Year Question Paper

Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every GATE Computer Science Engineering aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving.

GATE Computer Science Engineering Question Paper 2025

The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 01, 2025, by IIT Roorkee in the forenoon session. As per the GATE Computer Science Engineering paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Computer Science Engineering 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table. 

GATE Computer Science Engineering (CSE) Question Paper 2025 

GATE Computer Science Engineering Question Paper 2025 

Question Paper

Answer Key

GATE CSE 2025 Question Paper Session 1

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2025 Question Paper Session 2

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE Computer Science Engineering Question Paper with Solution PDF

Solving previous year's question papers is extremely beneficial for GATE Computer Science Engineering aspirants. This practice helps you understand the exam's format and boosts your confidence. By working through these papers, you can identify your strong and weak areas and gain key insights into the most important topics. We provide the GATE Computer Science Engineering previous year's question papers and their answer keys to help you prepare.

GATE CSE Previous Year Question Paper with Solution PDF

GATE Question Paper Download Year

Question Paper PDF Link

Answer Key Link

GATE CSE 2024 Question Paper Session 1

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2024 Question Paper Session 2

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2023 Question Paper

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2022 Question Paper

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2021 Question Paper Session 1

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2021 Question Paper Session 2

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2020 Question Paper

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2019 Question Paper

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2018 Question Paper

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2017 Question Paper Session 1

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2017 Question Paper Session 2

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2016 Question Paper Session 1

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2016 Question Paper Session 2

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2015 Question Paper Session 1

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2015 Question Paper Session 2

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2014 Question Paper Session 1

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2014 Question Paper Session 2

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2014 Question Paper Session 3

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2013 Question Paper Session 1

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2013 Question Paper Session 2

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2013 Question Paper Session 3

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE 2013 Question Paper Session 4

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE CSE Syllabus

GATE Computer Science syllabus should be known by every candidate who appears for the exam. GATE CSE syllabus lets you know the important topics that you need to study for the exam. The GATE CSE exam consists of three sections i.e., General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Computer Science Engineering subjects and their weightage is 15%, 13%, and 72% respectively. Here we list down the topics of Engineering Mathematics, and Computer Science Engineering for your reference.

Engineering Mathematics

  • Discrete Mathematics

  • Linear Algebra

  • Calculus

  • Probability and Statistics

Computer Science Engineering

  • Digital Logic

  • Computer Organization and Architecture

  • Programming and Data Structures

  • Algorithms

  • Theory of Computation

  • Compiler Design

  • Operating System

  • Databases

  • Computer Networks

GATE CSE Subject Wise Weightage

In the GATE CSE exam, 85 % weightage is given to the core GATE CSE syllabus (Including 13 % to engineering mathematics) and 15% weightage to General Aptitude. GATE CSE section-wise weightage is prepared by analysing the past year's papers. This analysis will help you to know the important topics in core Computer Science.

Topic

Weightage Percentage

Number of Question

Engineering Mathematics

13

7-8

Digital Logic

6-8

4-6

Computer Organization and Architecture

5-7

3-5

Programming and Data Structures

10-12

6-8

Algorithms

5-7

3-5

Theory of Computation

7-9

4-6

Compiler Design

4-6

2-4

Operating System

9-10

5-6

Databases

5-7

3-5

Computer Networks

8-10

5-7

Why solve GATE Computer Science Engineering (MA) Previous Year Question Paper PDF?

Solving GATE Computer Science Engineering previous year papers plays an important role in your exam preparation journey. Practising GATE Computer Science Engineering previous year question papers offers multiple benefits that can comprehensively enhance your preparation.

  • Solving previous year papers helps you become familiar with the question types, marking scheme, and time constraints, which can improve your test-taking strategy.

  • It aids in refining study plans and focusing on areas that need improvement.

  • Practising GATE Computer Science Engineering past year papers create a simulated exam environment, making the candidates more comfortable on the actual test day.

  • It gives you a fair idea about the level of difficulty of the questions asked in the exam. 

  • Helps to identify the strengths and weaknesses in various topics.

  • Enhances problem-solving skills of the candidate.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

