GATE CSE Previous Year Question Paper with Answer, Download Computer Science Engineering Question Paper PDF

GATE Computer Science Engineering Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to sit in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Computer Science Engineering (CSE) exam 2026 must practice the GATE Computer Science Engineering previous year question papers. Solving GATE Computer Science Engineering previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Candidates who qualify the GATE Exam can seek admission to Master's programs, Direct Doctoral programs and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. GATE score is also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. Here, you can find the GATE Computer Science Engineering ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Computer Science Engineering previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE Computer Science Engineering Question Papers 2026 In 2026, the official PDF of the GATE Computer Science Engineering 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Guwahati on the official website of GATE 2026. The GATE Computer Science Engineering 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the GATE Computer Science Engineering 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year GATE Computer Science Engineering question paper PDFs with answer keys here. How to download GATE Computer Science Engineering Question Paper PDF 2026? After the GATE 2026 Exam, IIT Guwahati will release the GATE Computer Science Engineering 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Computer Science Engineering 2026 question paper.

Step 1: Visit GATE 2026 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Login with enrollment id and password

Step 4: The question paper of GATE CSE 2026 will be shown on the screen

Step 5: Download the GATE CSE 2026 question paper. GATE Computer Science Engineering Question Paper 2026 Pattern Candidates who are planning to appear for GATE 2026 exam should ensure that they are familiar with GATE CSE question paper pattern. The GATE CSE exam consists of 65 questions based on General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Computer Science Engineering subjects. A total of 3 hours is allotted for the GATE CSE exam. The GATE CSE exam shall consist of multiple choice questions, multiple select questions, and numerical answer type questions. Check the following table to know about the GATE CSE exam pattern.

GATE CSE Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of three sections General Aptitude

Engineering Mathematics

Computer Science Engineering Total Number of Questions 65 Time Allotted 3 hours Mode of Exam Online Maximum Marks 100 Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks Ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT GATE Computer Science Engineering Previous Year Question Paper Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every GATE Computer Science Engineering aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving.

GATE Computer Science Engineering Question Paper 2025 The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 01, 2025, by IIT Roorkee in the forenoon session. As per the GATE Computer Science Engineering paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Computer Science Engineering 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table. GATE Computer Science Engineering (CSE) Question Paper 2025 GATE Computer Science Engineering Question Paper 2025 Question Paper Answer Key GATE CSE 2025 Question Paper Session 1 Download PDF Download PDF GATE CSE 2025 Question Paper Session 2 Download PDF Download PDF GATE Computer Science Engineering Question Paper with Solution PDF Solving previous year's question papers is extremely beneficial for GATE Computer Science Engineering aspirants. This practice helps you understand the exam's format and boosts your confidence. By working through these papers, you can identify your strong and weak areas and gain key insights into the most important topics. We provide the GATE Computer Science Engineering previous year's question papers and their answer keys to help you prepare.

GATE CSE Syllabus GATE Computer Science syllabus should be known by every candidate who appears for the exam. GATE CSE syllabus lets you know the important topics that you need to study for the exam. The GATE CSE exam consists of three sections i.e., General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Computer Science Engineering subjects and their weightage is 15%, 13%, and 72% respectively. Here we list down the topics of Engineering Mathematics, and Computer Science Engineering for your reference. Engineering Mathematics Discrete Mathematics

Linear Algebra

Calculus

Probability and Statistics Computer Science Engineering Digital Logic

Computer Organization and Architecture

Programming and Data Structures

Algorithms

Theory of Computation

Compiler Design

Operating System

Databases

Computer Networks

GATE CSE Subject Wise Weightage In the GATE CSE exam, 85 % weightage is given to the core GATE CSE syllabus (Including 13 % to engineering mathematics) and 15% weightage to General Aptitude. GATE CSE section-wise weightage is prepared by analysing the past year's papers. This analysis will help you to know the important topics in core Computer Science. Topic Weightage Percentage Number of Question Engineering Mathematics 13 7-8 Digital Logic 6-8 4-6 Computer Organization and Architecture 5-7 3-5 Programming and Data Structures 10-12 6-8 Algorithms 5-7 3-5 Theory of Computation 7-9 4-6 Compiler Design 4-6 2-4 Operating System 9-10 5-6 Databases 5-7 3-5 Computer Networks 8-10 5-7 Why solve GATE Computer Science Engineering (MA) Previous Year Question Paper PDF?