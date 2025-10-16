Bihar Elections 2025: Check the List of 17 New Reforms Announced By ECI

Ahead of the 2025 Assembly Elections in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared a number of new reforms to ensure transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in voting. Dubbed as the "mother of all elections", the election will feature 17 important innovations that are being launched for the first time in the state.

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Schedule and Key Details

The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 will be held in two phases in all 243 constituencies with results announced just three days after the last round of votes.