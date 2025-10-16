Ladakh LSSSSB Recruitment 2025: List of Ineligible Candidate Released at lssssb.ladakh.gov.in, Check Full PDF Here

Ladakh LSSSSB Recruitment 2025: Ladakh Subordinates Services Staff Selection Board (LSSSSB) has released the list of the ineligible candidates for the posts of f Safaiwala / Ladderman / Orderly / Farash / Chowkidar / Process Server / Orderly / Class IV on its official website. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download the list of eligible candidates at the official website-https://lssssb.ladakh.gov.in.
Ladakh LSSSSB Download Link
The list of the ineligible candidates for the posts of f Safaiwala / Ladderman / Orderly / Farash / Chowkidar / Process Server / Orderly / Class IV on its official website. The PDF can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|UKSSSC Result Download
|Click Here
Ladakh LSSSSB Recruitment 2025 Overview
Earlier Ladakh Subordinates Services Staff Selection Board (LSSSSB) had released the notification for the posts of Safaiwala / Ladderman / Orderly / Farash / Chowkidar / Process Server / Orderly / Class IV on its official website. Below is a concise breakdown of the essential details:
|
LSSSSB Notification 2025
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Ladakh Subordinates Services Staff Selection Board (LSSSSB)
|
Posts Name
|
Safaiwala / Ladderman / Orderly / Farash / Chowkidar / Process Server / Orderly / Class IV
|
Advertisement Notice No.
|
LSSSSB / 2025 / 01
|
Category
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
https://lssssb.ladakh.gov.in/
How to Download Ladakh LSSSSB 2025 List of Ineligible Candidate?
You can download the result pdf after following the steps given below.
Step 1: Visit the official portal of Ladakh Subordinates Services Staff Selection Board (LSSSSB)at https://lssssb.ladakh.gov.in/
Step 2: Go to result link 'Tentative List of Candidates found ineligible for the posts of Safaiwala / Ladderman / Orderly / Farash / Chowkidar / Process Server / Orderly / Class IV on the home page.
Step 3: Now, download the PDF
Step 4: Check the details of the selected candidates
Step 5: Take the printout of the result.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation