Assam TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Ladakh LSSSSB Recruitment 2025: List of Ineligible Candidate Released at lssssb.ladakh.gov.in, Check Full PDF Here

By Manish Kumar
Oct 16, 2025, 17:10 IST

Ladakh LSSSSB Recruitment 2025: Ladakh Subordinates Services Staff Selection  Board (LSSSSB) has released the list of the ineligible candidates for the posts of f Safaiwala / Ladderman / Orderly / Farash / Chowkidar / Process Server / Orderly / Class IV on its official website. Check pdf download link. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Ladakh LSSSSB Recruitment 2025: Ladakh Subordinates Services Staff Selection  Board (LSSSSB) has released the list of the ineligible candidates for the posts of f Safaiwala / Ladderman / Orderly / Farash / Chowkidar / Process Server / Orderly / Class IV on its official website. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download the list of eligible candidates at the official website-https://lssssb.ladakh.gov.in.

Ladakh LSSSSB Download Link 

The  list of the ineligible candidates for the posts of f Safaiwala / Ladderman / Orderly / Farash / Chowkidar / Process Server / Orderly / Class IV on its official website. The PDF can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

UKSSSC Result Download Click Here

Ladakh LSSSSB Recruitment 2025 Overview

Earlier Ladakh Subordinates Services Staff Selection  Board (LSSSSB) had released the notification for the posts of Safaiwala / Ladderman / Orderly / Farash / Chowkidar / Process Server / Orderly / Class IV on its official website.   Below is a concise breakdown of the essential details:

LSSSSB Notification 2025

Recruitment Authority

 Ladakh Subordinates Services Staff Selection  Board (LSSSSB)

Posts Name

Safaiwala / Ladderman / Orderly / Farash / Chowkidar / Process Server / Orderly / Class IV 

Advertisement Notice No. 

LSSSSB / 2025 / 01

Category

Sarkari Naukri

Mode of Application

Online

Official Website

https://lssssb.ladakh.gov.in/

How to Download Ladakh LSSSSB 2025 List of Ineligible Candidate?

You can download the result pdf after following the steps given below. 

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Ladakh Subordinates Services Staff Selection  Board (LSSSSB)at https://lssssb.ladakh.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to result link 'Tentative List of Candidates found ineligible for the posts of Safaiwala / Ladderman / Orderly / Farash / Chowkidar / Process Server / Orderly / Class IV on the home page.

 Step 3: Now, download the PDF

Step 4: Check the details of the selected candidates

Step 5: Take the printout of the result.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News