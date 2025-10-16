KKHSOU Result 2025 OUT at kkhsou.ac.in; Direct Link to Download PG and Diploma Marksheet

KKHSOU Result 2025 OUT: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University(KKHSOU) has recently released the odd semester exam results for various UG and PG courses like BA, Diploma In Creative Writing In English, Certificate Programme In Early Childhood Education, Certificate In Tea Cultivation And Plantation Management, Diploma In Journalism & Mass Communication, Certificate Programme In Applied Data Analysis, MSW, MA (Assamese), Post Graduate Certificate Programme In Geoinformatics, BSW, MA (Economics), MSc IT, MA (English), MA (JMC), BCom, MA (Education), MA (Pol.Sc), and MA (Sociology). Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- kkhsou.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their KKHSOU results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the kkhsou.ac.in results by their registration number.
KKHSOU Results 2025
As per the latest update, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University released the results of various semesters for UG, PG and Diploma programs. The students can check their KKHSOU results on the official exam portal of the University- kkhsou.ac.in.
|
Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University Results 2025
How to Download kkhsou.ac.in Result 2025.
Candidates can check their various semester results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the KKHSOU result PDF 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website- kkhsou.ac.in.
Step 2: Select on ‘Examination’ and click on ‘KKHSOU Results’
Step 3: Enter all the required details, captch, and click on ‘Get Result’.
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Download KKHSOU Results PDF
Check here the direct link for KKHSOU Results for various examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|BA - III Semester.(NEP)
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|Diploma In Creative Writing In English.
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|Certificate Programme In Early Childhood Education
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|Certificate In Tea Cultivation And Plantation Management
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|Diploma In Journalism & Mass Communication.
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|Certificate Programme In Applied Data Analysis
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|MSW - III Semester (NEP)
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|MA (Assamese) - III Semester (NEP)
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|Post Graduate Certificate Programme In Geoinformatics
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|BSW - V Semester
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|MA ( Economics) - III Semester (NEP)
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|MSc IT - III Semester (NEP)
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|MA (English) - III Semester (NEP)
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|MA (JMC) - III Semester (NEP)
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|BA - III Semester.(2021-2023)
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|BA - III Semester.(2020)
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|BA - III Semester (2017-2019)
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|BCom - III Semester (17-19)
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|BCom - III Semester ( 20-23)
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|MA (Education)- III Semester (20-23)
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|MA (Pol.Sc) - III Semester (NEP)
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|MA (Sociology) - III Semester (20-23)
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|MA (Pol.Sc)- III Semester (20-23)
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|MA (Sociology) - III Semester (NEP)
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
|BA - V Semester (2015-2016)
|October 16, 2025
|Click here
Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University: Highlights
Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) is located in Hubli, Karnataka. It was established in the year 2009. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
KKHSOU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.
|
Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University
|
Established
|
2009
|
Location
|
Hubli, Karnataka
|
KKHSOU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
