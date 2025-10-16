KKHSOU Result 2025 OUT at kkhsou.ac.in; Direct Link to Download PG and Diploma Marksheet

KKHSOU Result 2025 OUT: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University(KKHSOU) has recently released the odd semester exam results for various UG and PG courses like BA, Diploma In Creative Writing In English, Certificate Programme In Early Childhood Education, Certificate In Tea Cultivation And Plantation Management, Diploma In Journalism & Mass Communication, Certificate Programme In Applied Data Analysis, MSW, MA (Assamese), Post Graduate Certificate Programme In Geoinformatics, BSW, MA (Economics), MSc IT, MA (English), MA (JMC), BCom, MA (Education), MA (Pol.Sc), and MA (Sociology). Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- kkhsou.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their KKHSOU results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the kkhsou.ac.in results by their registration number.

KKHSOU Results 2025

As per the latest update, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University released the results of various semesters for UG, PG and Diploma programs. The students can check their KKHSOU results on the official exam portal of the University- kkhsou.ac.in.

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University Results 2025 Click here

How to Download kkhsou.ac.in Result 2025.

Candidates can check their various semester results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the KKHSOU result PDF 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website- kkhsou.ac.in.

Step 2: Select on ‘Examination’ and click on ‘KKHSOU Results’

Step 3: Enter all the required details, captch, and click on ‘Get Result’.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.