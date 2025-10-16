SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
KKHSOU Result 2025 OUT at kkhsou.ac.in; Direct Link to Download PG and Diploma Marksheet

Oct 16, 2025

KKHSOU Result 2025 OUT: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) declared the November/December 2024 exam results of the various PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University result.

Direct link to download KKHSOU Result 2025 PDF here.
KKHSOU Result 2025 OUT: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University(KKHSOU)  has recently released the odd semester exam results for various UG and PG courses like BA, Diploma In Creative Writing In English, Certificate Programme In Early Childhood Education, Certificate In Tea Cultivation And Plantation Management, Diploma In Journalism & Mass Communication, Certificate Programme In Applied Data Analysis, MSW, MA (Assamese), Post Graduate Certificate Programme In Geoinformatics, BSW, MA (Economics), MSc IT, MA (English), MA (JMC), BCom, MA (Education), MA (Pol.Sc), and MA (Sociology). Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- kkhsou.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their KKHSOU results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the kkhsou.ac.in results by their registration number.

KKHSOU Results 2025

As per the latest update, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University released the results of various semesters for UG, PG and Diploma programs. The students can check their KKHSOU results on the official exam portal of the University- kkhsou.ac.in. 

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University Results 2025

Click here

How to Download kkhsou.ac.in Result 2025.

Candidates can check their various semester results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the KKHSOU result PDF 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- kkhsou.ac.in.

Step 2: Select on ‘Examination’ and click on ‘KKHSOU Results’ 

Step 3: Enter all the required details, captch, and click on ‘Get Result’.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Download KKHSOU Results PDF

Check here the direct link for KKHSOU Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links
BA - III Semester.(NEP) October 16, 2025 Click here
Diploma In Creative Writing In English. October 16, 2025 Click here
Certificate Programme In Early Childhood Education October 16, 2025 Click here
Certificate In Tea Cultivation And Plantation Management October 16, 2025 Click here
Diploma In Journalism & Mass Communication. October 16, 2025 Click here
Certificate Programme In Applied Data Analysis October 16, 2025 Click here
MSW - III Semester (NEP) October 16, 2025 Click here
MA (Assamese) - III Semester (NEP) October 16, 2025 Click here
Post Graduate Certificate Programme In Geoinformatics October 16, 2025 Click here
BSW - V Semester October 16, 2025 Click here
MA ( Economics) - III Semester (NEP) October 16, 2025 Click here
MSc IT - III Semester (NEP) October 16, 2025 Click here
MA (English) - III Semester (NEP) October 16, 2025 Click here
MA (JMC) - III Semester (NEP) October 16, 2025 Click here
BA - III Semester.(2021-2023) October 16, 2025 Click here
BA - III Semester.(2020) October 16, 2025 Click here
BA - III Semester (2017-2019) October 16, 2025 Click here
BCom - III Semester (17-19) October 16, 2025 Click here
BCom - III Semester ( 20-23) October 16, 2025 Click here
MA (Education)- III Semester (20-23) October 16, 2025 Click here
MA (Pol.Sc) - III Semester (NEP) October 16, 2025 Click here
MA (Sociology) - III Semester (20-23) October 16, 2025 Click here
MA (Pol.Sc)- III Semester (20-23) October 16, 2025 Click here
MA (Sociology) - III Semester (NEP) October 16, 2025 Click here
BA - V Semester (2015-2016) October 16, 2025 Click here

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University: Highlights

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) is located in Hubli, Karnataka. It was established in the year 2009. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

KKHSOU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.

University Name

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University 

Established

2009

Location

Hubli, Karnataka

KKHSOU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

