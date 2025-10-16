Essay on Diwali in English and Hindi: दिवाली पर निबंध छात्रों के लिए

Diwali, derived from the Sanskrit word Deepavali meaning "row of lights," is the most awaited and celebrated Hindu festival in India and among communities worldwide. It is a time when homes are meticulously cleaned, adorned with vibrant decorations, and illuminated with thousands of diyas (earthen lamps) and lights. This five-day celebration is rich in cultural tradition, spiritual reflection, and joyous communal gatherings. The significance of Diwali is profound, touching upon various historical and mythological narratives. Whether it marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, the worship of the Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, or the spiritual awakening of a realized soul, the core message remains constant: the victory of righteousness (Dharma) over evil (Adharma). This article provides a comprehensive look at the festival through various essay formats.

10 Lines on Diwali in English Diwali is the Festival of Lights, celebrated for five consecutive days. The main day, Deepavali, honors the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. It marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. The festival is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity. The celebrations start with Dhanteras and conclude with Bhai Dooj. People clean their homes thoroughly and decorate them with lights, diyas, and rangolis. Families exchange sweets and gifts and share festive meals. The lighting of diyas symbolizes the removal of spiritual darkness. Children enjoy bursting crackers and watching spectacular fireworks displays. Diwali unites communities and promotes love and harmony. 10 Lines on Diwali in Hindi

दिवाली को 'दीपावली' यानी दीपों की कतार भी कहते हैं। यह त्यौहार लगातार पाँच दिनों तक बड़े हर्षोल्लास से मनाया जाता है। यह बुराई पर अच्छाई की जीत का प्रतीक है। दिवाली के दिन भगवान राम 14 वर्ष का वनवास पूरा करके अयोध्या लौटे थे। इस दिन धन और समृद्धि की देवी माता लक्ष्मी की पूजा की जाती है। त्यौहार की शुरुआत धनतेरस से होती है और समापन भाई दूज पर होता है। लोग अपने घरों की साफ-सफाई करते हैं और दीयों से सजाते हैं। परिवार और दोस्त एक-दूसरे को मिठाई और तोहफे देते हैं। बच्चे पटाखे जलाकर और आतिशबाजी देखकर आनंद लेते हैं। दिवाली भाईचारे को बढ़ाती है और एकता का संदेश देती है। Essay on Diwali in English Essay on Diwali for Class 2 in English (100 Words) Diwali is the most beautiful festival in India. We call it the Festival of Lights. It is celebrated every year to remember that good wins over evil. On Diwali, we light many small clay lamps called diyas and decorate our entire house. We make colorful designs on the floor called rangolis. We worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha to ask for good luck and health. My mother makes many delicious sweets and snacks. I wear new clothes and share gifts with my friends. It is a day full of light, happiness, and family time.

Essay on Diwali for Class 4 in English (150 Words) Diwali is an ancient Hindu festival celebrated over five days, usually falling in October or November. It is a commemoration of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. The main reason we celebrate is to mark the day Lord Rama returned to his kingdom, Ayodhya, after defeating Ravana and completing his exile. The people of Ayodhya welcomed him by lighting thousands of diyas. The festival officially begins with Dhanteras, which is considered lucky for buying new items. The main day, Diwali, involves cleaning and illuminating homes, performing Lakshmi Puja to invite prosperity, and exchanging gifts. Children eagerly await the spectacular fireworks. The subsequent days include Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj, which strengthens the bond between siblings. It is truly a festival that brings the entire community together.

Essay on Diwali for Class 6 in English (300 Words) Diwali, or Deepavali, is undoubtedly the most glamorous and spiritually significant festival in India. It is a five-day long celebration that stands as a beacon of hope, unity, and righteousness. The festival's universal message is rooted in the triumph of good over evil, celebrated through both mythological and historical contexts. The mythological backbone of Diwali is the epic tale of Lord Rama's return. After vanquishing the demon king Ravana and completing his 14-year exile, Rama’s arrival in Ayodhya was greeted by citizens who illuminated their entire city with earthen lamps (diyas) to dispel the darkness of the long night. This tradition forms the heart of the festival of lights. The celebrations begin with Dhanteras, the auspicious day for welcoming wealth by purchasing gold or utensils. The second day is Narak Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali), which commemorates Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura. The main day is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, where families perform elaborate pujas in the evening to pray for prosperity and wisdom. The days that follow are Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Bhai Dooj specifically celebrates the strong bond between brothers and sisters, marking the end of the festive period.

Diwali is also a significant time for social bonding. Families exchange gifts, share homemade sweets and savories, and children are encouraged to participate in community activities and cleaning drives. The festival emphasizes the need for internal cleansing—the illumination of the soul—just as much as the lighting of our homes. Essay on Diwali for Class 9 in English (500-600 Words) Title: Diwali: The Eternal Flame of Dharma and Unity Diwali, or Deepavali, stands as the most luminous and culturally encompassing festival in the Indian subcontinent, transcending religious and regional boundaries. Celebrated over five days, the festival is a multi-layered symbolic narrative about the perennial victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. Far from being a single event, Diwali is a cycle of rituals that define India’s spiritual and social fabric.

The spiritual core of Diwali rests on two principal narratives. Most famously, it marks the triumphant return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after his 14-year exile and victory over the tyrannical demon king, Ravana. The citizens’ spontaneous act of lighting the path with thousands of diyas symbolizes the illumination of the human spirit after the eradication of evil. In Eastern India, the celebration aligns with Kali Puja, or the final days of Durga Puja, recognizing the fierce Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura on Vijaya Dashami. This dual commemoration underscores the universality of the festival’s central theme: the re-establishment of Dharma (righteousness). The Five Days of Significance: The five-day festival cycle is meticulously structured: Dhanteras: Marks the beginning of Diwali. It is considered highly auspicious for buying metals (gold, silver, utensils) as a sign of welcoming wealth and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Dhanvantari, the physician of the gods. Narak Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali): Commemorates the defeat of the demon Narakasura by Lord Krishna. Ritual oil baths (Abhyang Snan) are taken before sunrise to cleanse and purify the body and soul. Diwali (The Main Day): Observed on the Amavasya (new moon) night. Families perform the grand Lakshmi Puja alongside Lord Ganesha to invoke prosperity and wisdom. Homes are transformed into temples of light with diyas and intricate rangolis. Govardhan Puja: Celebrated the day after Diwali, this honors Lord Krishna for lifting the Govardhan Hill. Communities build small hillocks of food (Annakut) in temples to express gratitude. Bhai Dooj: The culmination of the festival, dedicated to honoring the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters perform tilak ceremonies, praying for their brother’s longevity and welfare.

Social and Economic Impact Beyond the religious sphere, Diwali is an unparalleled social and economic phenomenon. It is the peak season for consumer spending, driving sales in sectors ranging from gold and automobiles to sweets and home décor. Institutionally, the closures ranging from 3 to 7 days allow citizens time for necessary travel, cleaning, and social visiting, reinforcing community ties. In essence, Diwali is a powerful reminder that the true light we seek must come from within. It encourages a commitment to self-purification, dedication to family bonds, and unwavering faith in the ultimate victory of virtue—a message that remains vital for citizens of a developing nation. Essay on Diwali in Hindi Essay on Diwali for Class 2 in Hindi (100 Words) दिवाली भारत का सबसे सुंदर त्योहार है। इसे हम रोशनी का त्योहार भी कहते हैं। हम यह त्योहार हर साल यह याद रखने के लिए मनाते हैं कि सच्चाई की जीत होती है। दिवाली पर हम बहुत सारे छोटे मिट्टी के दीये जलाते हैं और अपने पूरे घर को सजाते हैं। हम ज़मीन पर रंगोली बनाते हैं। हम अच्छे भाग्य और स्वास्थ्य के लिए देवी लक्ष्मी और भगवान गणेश की पूजा करते हैं। मेरी माँ बहुत स्वादिष्ट मिठाई और पकवान बनाती हैं। मैं नए कपड़े पहनता/पहनती हूँ और दोस्तों के साथ उपहार बाँटता/बाँटती हूँ। यह रोशनी, खुशी और परिवार के साथ बिताया गया दिन होता है।

Essay on Diwali for Class 4 in Hindi (150 Words) दिवाली एक प्राचीन हिंदू त्योहार है जिसे लगातार पाँच दिनों तक मनाया जाता है। यह अंधकार पर प्रकाश की और बुराई पर अच्छाई की जीत का उत्सव है। हम इसे मुख्य रूप से भगवान राम के 14 वर्ष के वनवास के बाद रावण को हराकर अयोध्या लौटने की खुशी में मनाते हैं। अयोध्यावासियों ने उनका स्वागत हजारों दीये जलाकर किया था। यह त्योहार औपचारिक रूप से धनतेरस के साथ शुरू होता है। दिवाली के मुख्य दिन, लोग घरों की सफाई करते हैं, दीयों से रोशनी करते हैं, और समृद्धि के लिए लक्ष्मी पूजा करते हैं। बच्चे बड़ी उत्सुकता से आतिशबाजी का इंतजार करते हैं। अगले दिनों में गोवर्धन पूजा और भाई दूज शामिल हैं, जो भाई-बहनों के बंधन को मजबूत करता है। यह एक ऐसा त्योहार है जो पूरे समुदाय को एक साथ लाता है। Essay on Diwali for Class 6 in Hindi (300 Words) दिवाली, या दीपावली, निस्संदेह भारत का सबसे शानदार और आध्यात्मिक रूप से महत्वपूर्ण त्योहार है। यह पाँच दिनों तक चलने वाला उत्सव है जो आशा, एकता और धर्म की जीत का प्रतीक है। इस त्योहार का सार्वभौमिक संदेश बुराई पर अच्छाई की जीत में निहित है, जिसे पौराणिक और ऐतिहासिक दोनों संदर्भों में मनाया जाता है।

दिवाली का पौराणिक आधार भगवान राम की वापसी की महाकाव्य कहानी है। रावण को हराने और अपने 14 साल के वनवास को पूरा करने के बाद, राम के अयोध्या आगमन पर, नागरिकों ने लंबी रात के अंधेरे को दूर करने के लिए अपने पूरे शहर को हजारों दीयों से रोशन कर दिया था। यह परंपरा रोशनी के त्योहार का मूल आधार है। उत्सव की शुरुआत धनतेरस से होती है, जिसे समृद्धि का स्वागत करने के लिए शुभ माना जाता है। दूसरा दिन नरक चतुर्दशी (छोटी दिवाली) है, जो राक्षस नरकासुर पर भगवान कृष्ण की जीत की याद दिलाता है। मुख्य दिन देवी लक्ष्मी और भगवान गणेश की पूजा के लिए समर्पित होता है, जहां परिवार समृद्धि और ज्ञान की प्रार्थना के लिए शाम को विस्तृत पूजा करते हैं। इसके बाद गोवर्धन पूजा और भाई दूज आते हैं। भाई दूज विशेष रूप से भाई-बहनों के मजबूत बंधन का जश्न मनाता है, जो त्योहार की अवधि के अंत का प्रतीक है। दिवाली सामाजिक बंधन का भी एक महत्वपूर्ण समय है। परिवार उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान करते हैं, घर में बने व्यंजन बांटते हैं, और बच्चों को सामुदायिक गतिविधियों में भाग लेने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया जाता है। यह त्योहार घरों को रोशन करने के साथ-साथ आत्मा की आंतरिक शुद्धि पर भी उतना ही जोर देता है।

Essay on Diwali for Class 9 in Hindi (500-600 Words) शीर्षक: दीपावली: धर्म और एकता की शाश्वत ज्योति दिवाली, या दीपावली, भारतीय उपमहाद्वीप का सबसे चमकीला और सांस्कृतिक रूप से व्यापक त्योहार है, जो धार्मिक और क्षेत्रीय सीमाओं को पार करता है। पाँच दिनों तक मनाया जाने वाला यह उत्सव अंधकार पर प्रकाश की, बुराई पर अच्छाई की और निराशा पर आशा की शाश्वत विजय का प्रतीक है। यह त्योहार सिर्फ एक धार्मिक आयोजन नहीं, बल्कि अनुष्ठानों का एक चक्र है जो भारत के आध्यात्मिक और सामाजिक ताने-बाने को परिभाषित करता है। दिवाली का आध्यात्मिक आधार दो प्रमुख पौराणिक कथाओं पर टिका है। सबसे प्रसिद्ध कथा भगवान राम की विजय और अयोध्या वापसी की है। रावण नामक अत्याचारी राक्षस राजा को पराजित करने और अपने 14 वर्ष के वनवास को पूरा करने के बाद, राम के अयोध्या आगमन पर नागरिकों ने अपनी आत्मा के अंधेरे को दूर करने के लिए पूरे शहर को मिट्टी के दीयों (दीया) से रोशन कर दिया था। यह परंपरा ही रोशनी के त्योहार का हृदय है। पूर्वी भारत में, यह उत्सव काली पूजा या दुर्गा पूजा के अंतिम दिनों के साथ जुड़ा हुआ है, जहां विजयादशमी के दिन देवी दुर्गा की राक्षस महिषासुर पर हुई विजय को मान्यता दी जाती है। यह दोहरा उत्सव त्योहार के केंद्रीय संदेश की सार्वभौमिकता को रेखांकित करता है: धर्म की पुन:स्थापना।

पाँच दिनों का महत्व: उत्सव के पाँच दिन सावधानीपूर्वक संरचित किए गए हैं: धनतेरस: दिवाली उत्सव की शुरुआत का प्रतीक। समृद्धि का स्वागत करने के लिए सोना, चांदी या बर्तन खरीदना शुभ माना जाता है, और यह स्वास्थ्य के देवता भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा का भी दिन है। नरक चतुर्दशी (छोटी दिवाली): यह दिन भगवान कृष्ण द्वारा नरकासुर राक्षस को हराने का प्रतीक है। इस दिन सूर्योदय से पहले अभ्यंग स्नान (तेल स्नान) किया जाता है, जो शरीर और आत्मा की शुद्धि का संकेत है। दिवाली (मुख्य दिन): यह अमावस्या (अमावस्या) की रात को मनाया जाता है। परिवार समृद्धि और ज्ञान के लिए देवी लक्ष्मी और भगवान गणेश की भव्य पूजा करते हैं। दीयों और रंगोली से घर मंदिर जैसा रोशन हो जाता है। गोवर्धन पूजा: दिवाली के अगले दिन मनाया जाने वाला यह पर्व भगवान कृष्ण द्वारा गोवर्धन पर्वत को उठाने की कथा का सम्मान करता है। समुदाय आभार व्यक्त करने के लिए मंदिरों में अन्नकूट (भोजन का ढेर) तैयार करते हैं। भाई दूज: यह त्योहार का अंतिम चरण है, जो भाई-बहनों के पवित्र बंधन का सम्मान करता है। बहनें तिलक लगाकर अपने भाई की लंबी उम्र और कल्याण के लिए प्रार्थना करती हैं।