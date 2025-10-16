Which Planet is Called Earth’s Twin?

Earth’s twin: Venus is often known as Earth’s twin because it is the closest planet to Earth in size, mass, and composition. Both are rocky planets with a similar diameter and structure. Venus has a diameter of about 12,104 km, while Earth’s diameter is 12,742 km, making them almost identical in scale. Their internal compositions are also comparable, consisting of a metallic core and rocky mantle. Due to these resemblances, scientists often refer to Venus as Earth’s sister or twin planet, even though its environment is vastly different. Differences Between Earth and Venus Although Venus is similar to Earth in physical characteristics, its atmosphere and surface conditions are extremely harsh. The planet’s atmosphere is made up mostly of carbon dioxide, with thick clouds of sulfuric acid that trap heat.

The surface temperature on Venus can rise to nearly 465°C, making it the hottest planet in the solar system, even hotter than Mercury. Its air pressure is about 90 times greater than Earth’s, and it rotates in the opposite direction — a phenomenon known as retrograde rotation. Brightest Planet in the Sky Venus is the brightest natural object in the night sky after the Moon. It is visible just before sunrise and after sunset, earning it the names “Morning Star” and “Evening Star.” Its thick, reflective clouds bounce sunlight back into space, giving it a brilliant glow that has fascinated astronomers for centuries. Interesting Facts About Venus •Second Planet from the Sun: Venus orbits at a distance of about 108 million kilometers from the Sun, making it Earth’s closest planetary neighbor. •Hottest Planet: Despite being farther from the Sun than Mercury, Venus’s dense CO₂ atmosphere traps heat, making it the hottest planet in the solar system.