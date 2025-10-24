BEL Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at bel-india.in for 340 Posts - Check Apply Online Date and More

BEL Recruitment 2025: The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has released the BEL Recruitment 2025 Notification for 340 Probationary Engineer Vacancies. The BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2025 has been released for disciplines such as Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, and Electrical Engineering. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between October 24 and November 11, 2025.

Candidates interested in applying for the BEL Recruitment 2025 must have completed the B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. Engineering Graduate from their respective discipline; the maximum age of unreserved candidates must not be more than 25 years. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and interview. BEL Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT The BEL Recruitment 2025 notification has been released for engineering graduates Candidates who have completed a full-time B.E./B.Tech degree with minimum qualifying marks are eligible to apply online between October 24 and November 11, 2025. The selection process involves a competitive written test followed by a personal interview.

BEL Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF Download Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies through BEL Notification 2025 must download the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the BEL Recruitment 2025 Notification. BEL Recruitment 2025 PDF Download BEL Recruitment 2025: Overview The BEL Notification 2025 for Probationary Engineer has been released at bel-india.in. Interested candidates can apply online between October 24 and November 11, 2025. Check the table below for BEL Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights Feature Details Recruiting Organization Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Post Name Probationary Engineer (E-II Grade) Total Vacancies 340 Disciplines Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Electrical Application Mode Online Application Dates October 24, 2025 – November 14, 2025 Official Website bel-india.in Selection Process Written Test + Interview Job Location Across BEL units in India

BEL Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria Candidates going to apply online for BEL Recruitment must fulfil all the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for required eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have completed the full-time B.E./B.Tech degree in the relevant discipline from a recognised university/institution.

Candidates must have secured a minimum of 60% aggregate marks (General/OBC/EWS) and 50% for SC/ST/PwD candidates.

Age Limit (as on October 1, 2025)

General/EWS: Maximum 25 years

OBC (NCL): Relaxation of 3 years (up to 28 years)

SC/ST: Relaxation of 5 years (up to 30 years)

PwD: Additional 10 years relaxation as per government norms How to Apply Online for BEL Recruitment 2025? Candidates can directly apply online for the BEL Vacancy 2025 or they can follow the simple steps listed below