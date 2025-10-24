TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 Application Ends Soon, Apply Online for 1799 vacancies at apply-bpssc.com

By Mridula Sharma
Oct 24, 2025, 16:11 IST

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 invites eligible candidates to apply for 1799 Sub Inspector (Daroga) vacancies. Graduates below the specified age limit can submit their online applications by 26 October 2025. This recruitment offers a prestigious career in Bihar Police. Candidates can check eligibility, application fees, important dates, and instructions here.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 Application Ends Soon

The Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 notification has been released for candidates aspiring to join the Bihar Police Department. This recruitment is a golden chance for eligible candidates to secure a prestigious government job with 1799 vacancies for Sub Inspector (Daroga).

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has activated the online application portal from 26 September 2025, and interested candidates must complete their applications by 26 October 2025. This article provides complete details on eligibility, application process, fees, important dates, and selection procedure for the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025.

Bihar Police SI Apply Online 2025 Last Date

The last date to submit the Bihar Police SI Online Application Form 2025 is 26 October 2025. Candidates must ensure they complete their registration and payment before this deadline. The late submissions will not be entertained. Candidates who are graduate and below 37 years can apply for this recruitment.

The Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 offers a career in law enforcement with a chance to serve the state. Early application is recommended to avoid last-minute technical issues during the online submission.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 offers 1799 vacancies for Sub Inspector posts. The recruitment aims to fill key positions in the state police department. Check the overview in the table below:

Parameter

Details

Recruiting Organisation

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)

Post Name

Sub Inspector (Daroga)

Advt. No

05/2025

Total Vacancies

1799

Apply Online Start Date

26 September 2025

Last Date to Apply

26 October 2025

Application Fee Last Date

26 October 2025

Official Website

@police.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Candidates must note the important dates for the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 to ensure no step is missed in the application process:

Event

Date

Online Application Start

26 September 2025

Last Date to Submit Application

26 October 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment

26 October 2025

Preliminary Exam Date

To be notified

Main Exam Date

To be notified

PET/PMT

To be notified

Bihar Police SI Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

Candidates can submit their Bihar Police SI Online Application Form 2025 directly from the link below. The link allows aspirants to register, fill out the application, and pay the required fees. Candidates must ensure that all the details are correctly entered to prevent rejection of the application.

Click Here to Apply Online for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025

How to Apply for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025?

Applying for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 involves a simple online process. Follow these steps carefully:

Step 1: Visit the official website @police.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “Bihar Police SI Daroga Apply Online 2025”.

Step 3: Complete Registration & Payment of Application Fee.

Step 4: Fill in personal and educational details accurately.

Step 5: Upload scanned photograph and signature as per guidelines.

Step 6: Review the application and click “Submit”.

Step 7: Download the application confirmation for future reference.

Step 8: Check the application status online to confirm submission.

Bihar Police SI Application Fees 2025

Candidates must pay the application fees to complete their registration. The fee structure for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 is as follows:

Category

Application Fee (INR)

All Categories (Male/Female/Transgender)

100/-

Payment can be made through net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI. Candidates must ensure fee payment is completed before 26 October 2025.

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025

Candidates applying for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 must meet certain eligibility criteria given in the table below:

Criteria

Details

Nationality

Only Indian citizens can apply

Age Limit (as on 01 August 2025)

General Male: 20–37 years

General Female: 20–40 years

OBC/EBC: Up to 40 years

SC/ST: Up to 42 years

Government employees & ex-servicemen may get age relaxation as per rules

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have completed graduation or equivalent from a recognized university/institution by 01 August 2025

Physical Standards

Candidates should meet the minimum physical standards and fitness levels as specified in the official notification

Bihar Police Daroga Selection Process 2025

The selection for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 is merit-based and involves four stages:

  1. Preliminary Written Exam 

  2. Main Written Exam 

  3. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 

  4. Document Verification & Final Merit 

Candidates must focus equally on written exams and physical efficiency tests to secure a place in the final merit list.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

