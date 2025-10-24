Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 Application Ends Soon, Apply Online for 1799 vacancies at apply-bpssc.com

The Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 notification has been released for candidates aspiring to join the Bihar Police Department. This recruitment is a golden chance for eligible candidates to secure a prestigious government job with 1799 vacancies for Sub Inspector (Daroga). The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has activated the online application portal from 26 September 2025, and interested candidates must complete their applications by 26 October 2025. This article provides complete details on eligibility, application process, fees, important dates, and selection procedure for the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025. Bihar Police SI Apply Online 2025 Last Date The last date to submit the Bihar Police SI Online Application Form 2025 is 26 October 2025. Candidates must ensure they complete their registration and payment before this deadline. The late submissions will not be entertained. Candidates who are graduate and below 37 years can apply for this recruitment.

The Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 offers a career in law enforcement with a chance to serve the state. Early application is recommended to avoid last-minute technical issues during the online submission. Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 Overview The Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 offers 1799 vacancies for Sub Inspector posts. The recruitment aims to fill key positions in the state police department. Check the overview in the table below: Parameter Details Recruiting Organisation Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) Post Name Sub Inspector (Daroga) Advt. No 05/2025 Total Vacancies 1799 Apply Online Start Date 26 September 2025 Last Date to Apply 26 October 2025 Application Fee Last Date 26 October 2025 Official Website @police.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 Important Dates Candidates must note the important dates for the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 to ensure no step is missed in the application process: Event Date Online Application Start 26 September 2025 Last Date to Submit Application 26 October 2025 Last Date for Fee Payment 26 October 2025 Preliminary Exam Date To be notified Main Exam Date To be notified PET/PMT To be notified Bihar Police SI Apply Online 2025 Direct Link Candidates can submit their Bihar Police SI Online Application Form 2025 directly from the link below. The link allows aspirants to register, fill out the application, and pay the required fees. Candidates must ensure that all the details are correctly entered to prevent rejection of the application.

Click Here to Apply Online for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 How to Apply for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025? Applying for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 involves a simple online process. Follow these steps carefully: Step 1: Visit the official website @police.bihar.gov.in. Step 2: Click on “Bihar Police SI Daroga Apply Online 2025”. Step 3: Complete Registration & Payment of Application Fee. Step 4: Fill in personal and educational details accurately. Step 5: Upload scanned photograph and signature as per guidelines. Step 6: Review the application and click “Submit”. Step 7: Download the application confirmation for future reference. Step 8: Check the application status online to confirm submission. Also Check: Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates must pay the application fees to complete their registration. The fee structure for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 is as follows: Category Application Fee (INR) All Categories (Male/Female/Transgender) 100/- Payment can be made through net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI. Candidates must ensure fee payment is completed before 26 October 2025. Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 Candidates applying for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 must meet certain eligibility criteria given in the table below: Criteria Details Nationality Only Indian citizens can apply Age Limit (as on 01 August 2025) General Male: 20–37 years General Female: 20–40 years OBC/EBC: Up to 40 years SC/ST: Up to 42 years Government employees & ex-servicemen may get age relaxation as per rules Educational Qualification Candidates must have completed graduation or equivalent from a recognized university/institution by 01 August 2025 Physical Standards Candidates should meet the minimum physical standards and fitness levels as specified in the official notification