CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Begins at bpssc.bihar.gov.in for 1799 Posts Check Last Date and More

By Mridula Sharma
Sep 26, 2025, 11:01 IST

Bihar Police SI Apply Online 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released 1799 vacancies for Sub Inspector (Daroga) under the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025. The online application process runs from 26th September to 26th October 2025. This article provides apply online link, eligibility, fees, vacancies, important dates, and the full selection process.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Begins at bpssc.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Begins at bpssc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police SI Apply Online 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released 1799 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (Daroga). The online application process for the Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025 began on 26th September 2025 through the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who are interested in joining the Bihar Police as Sub-Inspectors can check all the important details about the recruitment drive in this article.

Bihar Police SI Apply Online 2025 

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has opened applications for graduate candidates between 20 to 37 years of age for the post of Sub Inspector (Daroga). The Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 will be conducted through multiple stages, including the Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, Physical Test, and Interview. This is a golden opportunity for aspirants who dream of joining the Bihar Police force.

Bihar Police SI Apply Online 2025 Overview

Candidates can check the table below for the overview of Bihar Police SI Bharti 2025:

Particulars

Details

Organization

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)

Post Name

Sub Inspector (Daroga)

Advertisement Number

05/2025

Total Vacancies

1799

Mode of Application

Online

Application Dates

26th September to 26th October 2025

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university

Age Limit

20 to 37 years

Selection Process

Preliminary Written Exam

Mains Written Exam

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Official Website

bpssc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

The official Bihar Police SI Notification 2025 was released on 23rd September 2025. The online registration process started on 26th September 2025 and will continue till 26th October 2025. Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the last date to avoid last-minute issues. Check the table below for important dates:

Events

Dates

Notification Release Date

23rd September 2025

Application Start Date

26th September 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

26th October 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment

26th October 2025

Bihar Police SI Online Form 2025 Link

The online application process for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 has started on the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the Bihar Police Sub Inspector (Daroga) Vacancy 2025 can now fill out their forms online. The application window will remain open until 26th October 2025. Applicants are advised to complete their registration well before the last date to avoid any last-minute technical issues.

A direct link to Bihar Police SI Apply Online 2025 is provided below for easy access.

Click Here to Apply Online for Bihar Police SI Online Form 2025

Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025

The Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 has officially announced 1799 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector (Daroga) under the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC). 614 posts are specially reserved for female candidates. This ensures better representation of women in the police force. This recruitment offers a significant opportunity for aspirants aiming to serve in the Bihar Police.

The detailed category-wise Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025 is given below:

Category

Total Vacancies

Reserved for Women

UR (General)

850

298

EWS (Economically Weaker Section)

180

63

OBC (Other Backward Class)

222

78

OBC (Female)

42

00

EBC (Extremely Backward Class)

273

96

SC (Scheduled Caste)

210

74

ST (Scheduled Tribe)

15

05

Transgender

07

00

Total

1799

614

How to Submit Online Application for Bihar Daroga Vacancy 2025?

Candidates applying for the Bihar Daroga Vacancy 2025 must complete the online form through the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in. The step-by-step instructions given below to successfully apply for the Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) recruitment portal, bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025 – Apply Online.”

Step 3: Fill in basic details such as your name, email ID, and mobile number to generate a unique registration ID and password.

Step 4: Log in with credentials and carefully enter your personal details, educational qualifications, and communication information.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of your passport-size photograph, signature, and required certificates in the prescribed size and format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee through secure online options like debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Step 7: Re-check all details, submit the application form, and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Also Check: 

Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025
Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025

Bihar Police SI Application Fee 2025

Candidates must pay the required application fee through online payment methods such as Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI to successfully submit the Bihar Police SI Online Form 2025. The Bihar SI Application Fee 2025 has been fixed at Rs. 100/- for all applicants.

The form will not be accepted without payment of the application fee. So candidates are advised to complete the payment process carefully and keep the transaction receipt safe for future reference

Bihar Police SI Apply Online 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 must meet the prescribed eligibility conditions regarding educational qualification, age limit, and physical standards. These criteria ensure that only eligible and fit candidates are selected for the Bihar Daroga Vacancy 2025. The eligibility is calculated as of 1st August 2025.

Educational Qualification

Applicants must have completed a Bachelor’s degree (graduation) in any discipline from a recognized university. Candidates who do not hold a valid degree will not be eligible to apply for the Bihar Police Sub Inspector Vacancy 2025.

Age Limit 

The minimum age of candidates should be 20 years, while the maximum age limit is 37 years. However, age relaxations are provided for female candidates and reserved categories as per Bihar government norms. The details are given below:

Category

Minimum Age

Maximum Age

General (Unreserved)

20 years

37 years

Female (Unreserved)

20 years

40 years

Backward Class (BC)

20 years

40 years

SC / ST / Transgender

20 years

42 years

Bihar Sub Inspector Vacancy 2025 Selection Process

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) follows a structured selection procedure to recruit candidates for the Bihar SI Vacancy 2025. Aspirants must clear each stage of the process to secure the post of Sub Inspector (Daroga). The selection process ensures that only the most qualified and physically fit candidates join the Bihar Police.

The Bihar SI Selection Process 2025 includes the following stages:

  1. Preliminary Written Exam

  2. Mains Written Exam

  3. Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test

  4. Document Verification

  5. Medical Examination

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News