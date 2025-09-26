Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Begins at bpssc.bihar.gov.in for 1799 Posts Check Last Date and More

Bihar Police SI Apply Online 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released 1799 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (Daroga). The online application process for the Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025 began on 26th September 2025 through the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who are interested in joining the Bihar Police as Sub-Inspectors can check all the important details about the recruitment drive in this article. Bihar Police SI Apply Online 2025 The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has opened applications for graduate candidates between 20 to 37 years of age for the post of Sub Inspector (Daroga). The Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 will be conducted through multiple stages, including the Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, Physical Test, and Interview. This is a golden opportunity for aspirants who dream of joining the Bihar Police force.

Bihar Police SI Apply Online 2025 Overview Candidates can check the table below for the overview of Bihar Police SI Bharti 2025: Particulars Details Organization Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) Post Name Sub Inspector (Daroga) Advertisement Number 05/2025 Total Vacancies 1799 Mode of Application Online Application Dates 26th September to 26th October 2025 Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university Age Limit 20 to 37 years Selection Process Preliminary Written Exam Mains Written Exam Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST) Document Verification Medical Examination Official Website bpssc.bihar.gov.in Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 Important Dates The official Bihar Police SI Notification 2025 was released on 23rd September 2025. The online registration process started on 26th September 2025 and will continue till 26th October 2025. Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the last date to avoid last-minute issues. Check the table below for important dates:

Events Dates Notification Release Date 23rd September 2025 Application Start Date 26th September 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 26th October 2025 Last Date for Fee Payment 26th October 2025 Bihar Police SI Online Form 2025 Link The online application process for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 has started on the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the Bihar Police Sub Inspector (Daroga) Vacancy 2025 can now fill out their forms online. The application window will remain open until 26th October 2025. Applicants are advised to complete their registration well before the last date to avoid any last-minute technical issues. A direct link to Bihar Police SI Apply Online 2025 is provided below for easy access. Click Here to Apply Online for Bihar Police SI Online Form 2025

Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025 The Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 has officially announced 1799 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector (Daroga) under the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC). 614 posts are specially reserved for female candidates. This ensures better representation of women in the police force. This recruitment offers a significant opportunity for aspirants aiming to serve in the Bihar Police. The detailed category-wise Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025 is given below: Category Total Vacancies Reserved for Women UR (General) 850 298 EWS (Economically Weaker Section) 180 63 OBC (Other Backward Class) 222 78 OBC (Female) 42 00 EBC (Extremely Backward Class) 273 96 SC (Scheduled Caste) 210 74 ST (Scheduled Tribe) 15 05 Transgender 07 00 Total 1799 614

How to Submit Online Application for Bihar Daroga Vacancy 2025? Candidates applying for the Bihar Daroga Vacancy 2025 must complete the online form through the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in. The step-by-step instructions given below to successfully apply for the Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025: Step 1: Go to the official Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) recruitment portal, bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the link that says “Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025 – Apply Online.” Step 3: Fill in basic details such as your name, email ID, and mobile number to generate a unique registration ID and password. Step 4: Log in with credentials and carefully enter your personal details, educational qualifications, and communication information. Step 5: Upload scanned copies of your passport-size photograph, signature, and required certificates in the prescribed size and format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee through secure online options like debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI. Step 7: Re-check all details, submit the application form, and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference. Also Check: Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025

Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025 Bihar Police SI Application Fee 2025 Candidates must pay the required application fee through online payment methods such as Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI to successfully submit the Bihar Police SI Online Form 2025. The Bihar SI Application Fee 2025 has been fixed at Rs. 100/- for all applicants. The form will not be accepted without payment of the application fee. So candidates are advised to complete the payment process carefully and keep the transaction receipt safe for future reference

Bihar Police SI Apply Online 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates who wish to apply for the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 must meet the prescribed eligibility conditions regarding educational qualification, age limit, and physical standards. These criteria ensure that only eligible and fit candidates are selected for the Bihar Daroga Vacancy 2025. The eligibility is calculated as of 1st August 2025. Educational Qualification Applicants must have completed a Bachelor’s degree (graduation) in any discipline from a recognized university. Candidates who do not hold a valid degree will not be eligible to apply for the Bihar Police Sub Inspector Vacancy 2025. Age Limit The minimum age of candidates should be 20 years, while the maximum age limit is 37 years. However, age relaxations are provided for female candidates and reserved categories as per Bihar government norms. The details are given below: