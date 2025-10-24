Current Affairs One-Liners 24 Oct 2025: Where was Shaurya Van inaugurated?

Current Affairs One-Liners: October 24, 2025 Jagran Josh presents today's one-liner current affairs for students preparing for competitive exams and informed readers. This section includes important questions for exams related to United Nations Day 2025, FIDE World Cup 2025, and more.
DPIIT Partnership: DPIIT has signed an MoU with Primus Partners Private Limited to strengthen the startup ecosystem.
International Snow Leopard Day: Celebrated annually on October 23.
CQUM Member Secretary: Tarun Kumar Pithode has taken charge as the new full-time Member Secretary of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CQUM) in NCR and adjoining areas.
DPIIT Bank MoU: DPIIT has collaborated with Kotak Mahindra Bank to enhance financial and non-financial support for startups.
FIDE World Cup 2025 Venue: To be held in Goa.
ASEAN Summit 2025 Venue: To be held in Malaysia.
United Nations Day: Celebrated annually on October 24.
India-Bhutan Border Meeting: The 14th India-Bhutan border management and security meeting was recently held in Thimphu, Bhutan.
Shaurya Van Inauguration: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently inaugurated 'Shaurya Van' in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
