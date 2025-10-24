NEET UG 2026 Dates: Check Application Form, Exam, Answer Key and Result Expected Months

The NEET UG 2026 exam is one of India’s most awaited medical entrance tests for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, and other allied health courses. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), NEET UG opens doors to top government and private medical colleges across the country. With lakhs of aspirants competing every year, it’s essential to stay updated about the NEET 2026 application form date, exam schedule, answer key, and result month. Based on past trends, the NEET UG 2026 exam is likely to be held in the first week of May 2026, while registrations are expected to begin in February 2026. Check this article for the complete month-wise timeline, expected dates, and key details every NEET aspirant must know. Key Highlights & Why the Timeline Matters The NEET UG is India’s biggest medical entrance test for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, and other allied health courses. Every year, lakhs of students appear for this exam, and knowing the timeline helps them plan applications, revisions, and counselling well in advance.

Based on previous trends and expert estimates: The exam is expected on Sunday, 3 May 2026 (first Sunday of May). Application form likely in February–March 2026. Provisional answer key in May 2026. NEET UG 2026 Result in June 2026. Keeping these tentative dates in mind helps students manage preparation and avoid missing important deadlines. 1. Application Form & Registration Process The NEET UG 2026 application process will be conducted online on the official NTA website. Students should start checking for notifications by February 2026 and ensure all documents are ready in the required format before registration begins. Tentative Timeline Event Expected Date Notification release February 2026 Online registration begins 1–2 week of February 2026 Last date to apply / pay fee March 2026 Correction window Late March 2026

Aspirants are advised to fill out the form early to avoid last-minute technical issues. Double-check uploaded documents, and use the correction window (if provided) to rectify any mistakes before final submission. 2. Admit Card & Exam City Slip After successful registration, candidates will receive their exam city allotment slip in April 2026, followed by the admit card release shortly before the exam. These are essential for verifying exam centre details and entry permissions. Tentative Timeline Exam city information: April 2026 Admit card download: Late April 2026 NEET UG 2026 Exam Date: Sunday, 3 May 2026 (2 PM – 5 PM) Candidates must carefully check their admit card for name, photo, and centre details. It’s recommended to print multiple copies and visit the exam venue in advance if possible to avoid confusion on exam day.

3. Exam Date & Format NEET UG 2026 will be conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode across India and selected international centres. The exam is expected to follow the same format as the previous year, testing Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Exam Pattern Overview Tentative Date: 3 May 2026 (Sunday) Mode: Offline (OMR-based) Duration: 3 hours (180 minutes) Total Questions: 180 to be attempted (Biology - 90 Questions, Physics - 45 Questions, Chemistry - 45 Questions) Candidates must familiarize themselves with the OMR format and time management techniques. Practising previous papers and taking mock tests can greatly improve accuracy and speed on exam day. 4. Provisional & Final Answer Key Once the exam concludes, NTA will publish the provisional answer key along with scanned OMR sheets in late May 2026. This allows candidates to calculate probable scores and challenge any discrepancies before final evaluation.

Answer Key Timeline Provisional Answer Key: Late May 2026 Final Answer Key: June 2026 (with result) Students can raise objections by paying a nominal fee per question. After verifying all challenges, NTA releases the final answer key, which forms the basis for the NEET UG 2026 result preparation. 5. Result Declaration & What Happens Next The NEET UG 2026 result is expected to be released by mid to late June 2026 on the official NTA portal. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards, which include All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and qualifying status. Post-Result Activities Check your AIR and percentile score carefully. Compare marks with previous year NEET cut-offs to gauge admission chances. Participate in AIQ (All India Quota) and state-level counselling rounds from July 2026 onwards.

Aspirants must keep their original documents ready for verification during the counselling process. Early preparation ensures a smooth transition into the admission phase. 6. NEET UG 2026 Full Timeline Summary Here’s a month-by-month overview of all major events to help you stay on track. Stage Expected Date Notification Release February 2026 Application Start Early February 2026 Last Date to Apply March 2026 Correction Window March 2026 Exam City Slip / Admit Card April 2026 Exam Date 3 May 2026 (Sunday) Provisional Answer Key Late May 2026 Final Answer Key & Result June 2026 Counselling Begins July 2026 onwards This timeline gives a clear roadmap for every stage of the NEET UG 2026 journey, helping students organize their preparation efficiently.