Who is Known as the Parrot of India?

His verses were "pearls spilling from his lips," and he employed the bird theme to represent his power to seize and recite the spirit of Indian culture.

The Parrot of India (Tuti-e-Hind) was the name given by the Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khalji in appreciation of Khusrau's eloquence and master storyteller that he was.

Amir Khusrau (1253–1325) was a Persian poet, musician, and scholar who wrote in Persian, Hindavi, and Punjabi.

Why Amir Khusrau Is Referred to as the "Parrot of India"?

While delving into India's literary and artistic heritage, few names shine as brightly as Amir Khusrau, illustriously referred to as the "Parrot of India." This nickname—Tuti-e-Hind—was given to him due to his poetic eloquence and sweet, melodious speaking, being compared to the speaking parrot, a bird representing intelligence and wit in Indo-Persian tradition. Khusrau's legacy continues as a representation of cultural syncretism and artistic genius, inspiring India's poetic and musical development.

Khusrau's Unique Contributions

Known as the "father of qawwali," Khusrau initiated devotional Sufi music and infused refined ghazal tradition into India.

He composed in varied forms of verses—ghazal, masnavi, qata, rubai—and incorporated Persian poetic devices with Indian subjects.

Khusrau's creativity went well beyond poetry, shaping the development of Hindustani classical music and even helping to design tabla and sitar.

Cultural Synthesis and Legacy

A Turkic father and Indian mother bore Khusrau in Patiyali (new Uttar Pradesh). He represented the convergence of Central Asian and Indian cultures. His profound attachment to India and its languages is evident in works combining Persian structure with Indian ethos.

Khusrau's poems, words of wisdom, and musical innovations continue to pulse through qawwali songs and poetry festivals throughout India and Pakistan.