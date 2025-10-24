TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Who is Known as the Parrot of India?

By Kirti Sharma
Oct 24, 2025, 17:01 IST

Amir Khusrau (1253–1325) earned the nickname "Parrot of India" (Tuti-e-Hind) for his poetic eloquence and masterful storytelling. Recognized as the father of Qawwali, he fused Persian poetic forms with Indian culture, contributing significantly to Hindustani classical music and the development of the tabla and sitar.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

While delving into India's literary and artistic heritage, few names shine as brightly as Amir Khusrau, illustriously referred to as the "Parrot of India." This nickname—Tuti-e-Hind—was given to him due to his poetic eloquence and sweet, melodious speaking, being compared to the speaking parrot, a bird representing intelligence and wit in Indo-Persian tradition. Khusrau's legacy continues as a representation of cultural syncretism and artistic genius, inspiring India's poetic and musical development.

Why Amir Khusrau Is Referred to as the "Parrot of India"?

  • Amir Khusrau (1253–1325) was a Persian poet, musician, and scholar who wrote in Persian, Hindavi, and Punjabi.

  • The Parrot of India (Tuti-e-Hind) was the name given by the Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khalji in appreciation of Khusrau's eloquence and master storyteller that he was.

  • His verses were "pearls spilling from his lips," and he employed the bird theme to represent his power to seize and recite the spirit of Indian culture.

Khusrau's Unique Contributions

  • Known as the "father of qawwali," Khusrau initiated devotional Sufi music and infused refined ghazal tradition into India.

  • He composed in varied forms of verses—ghazal, masnavi, qata, rubai—and incorporated Persian poetic devices with Indian subjects.

  • Khusrau's creativity went well beyond poetry, shaping the development of Hindustani classical music and even helping to design tabla and sitar.

Cultural Synthesis and Legacy

A Turkic father and Indian mother bore Khusrau in Patiyali (new Uttar Pradesh). He represented the convergence of Central Asian and Indian cultures. His profound attachment to India and its languages is evident in works combining Persian structure with Indian ethos.

ALSO READ: Who is Known as the Father of Mathematics?

Khusrau's poems, words of wisdom, and musical innovations continue to pulse through qawwali songs and poetry festivals throughout India and Pakistan.

Fascinating Facts About Khusrau

  • His compositions include not only poetry but verbal dictionaries such as the Khaliq Bari, a lexicon in verse intermingling Arabic, Persian, and Hindavi words.

  • Khusrau was a spiritual pupil of the esteemed Sufi saint Nizamuddin Auliya and lies buried near his guru in Delhi.

  • Centuries later, Mughal emperors valued and depicted his poetry, highlighting his enduring impact.

Amir Khusrau, the "Parrot of India," was a poet greater than his genre; he was a cultural translator, musical pioneer, and popular voice of the subcontinent. His linguistic fluency, artistic richness, and capacity to synthesize cultures are an example of artistic hybridity and sustained pertinence. The lasting force of his nickname is an index of how one individual's achievements may echo and honor the diversity of an entire civilization.

ALSO READ: List of Oldest Bridges in the World that Still Exist

Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News