CBSE Class 10 Important Questions Political Science (2025-26) Chapter 2 : Federalism; Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Chapter 2 – Federalism is a crucial part of the Civics syllabus that helps students understand how power is divided between different levels of government in India. This chapter explains the concept of federalism, its features, and how it ensures the proper distribution of authority between the central and state governments. Understanding these concepts is essential for building a strong foundation in democratic governance and political structure. To help students prepare effectively for exams, CBSE Class 10 Important Questions for Political Science Chapter 2 Federalism (2025-26) have been compiled here. These questions cover key topics such as the division of powers, the working of the federal system, and the importance of decentralization. Practicing these questions will boost confidence, improve conceptual clarity, and enhance performance in board exams.

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS 1..Who can make laws relating to the subjects mentioned in the Residuary list? (a) Local Government (b) State Government (c) Union Government (d) State and Union 2.What are the dual objectives of the federal system? 1. to safeguard and promote unity of the country 2. to accommodate the majority community 3. to accommodate regional diversity 4. to settle disputes between governments (a) 1 and 3 (b) 2 and 4 (c) 1 and 4 (d) 2 and 3 3.Who is answerable to whom in the federal government? (a) State government is answerable to central government. (b) Central government to state government. (c)Both state and central governments are answerable to the people. (d) Everyone is answerable to everyone. 4. The first and major test for democratic politics in our country was the (a) caste problem. (b) language problem. (c). problems related to union territories. (d) creation of linguistic state.

5. Which of the following countries is an example of 'Coming Together Federation' (a) India (b) Sri Lanka (c) USA (d)Belgium 6. Which one of the following subjects comes under the legislation of the Centre and State in India? (a) Education (b) Forests (c) Banking (d) Trade 7. Fill in the blank. India, Spai,n and Belgium are examples of the ________type of federations 8. Which of the following is an advantage of the local government in India? (a) It has deepened democracy in our country. (b) It has uprooted the democracy at local level in our country. (c) It has failed in conducting the regular elections of local bodies. (d) It has given more power to the local government when compared to the centre. 9. How is the Panchayat Samiti formed? (a) By a few gram panchayats that are grouped together. (b) By most members of the zila parishad (c) By all MPs and MLAs in the block (d) None of the above us

10. Which of the following languages is spoken by the majority of our population? (a) English (b) Hindi (c) Bengali (d) Punjabi 11.. Which of the following group of countries are an example of coming together federation? (a) India, USA, Belgium (b) USA, Switzerland, Australia (c) India, Belgium, Spain (d) USA, Spain, Australia 12.. On which basis were states like Nagaland, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand created? (a) On the basis of history (b) On the basis of culture and ethnicity (c) On the basis of religion (d) On the basis of administrative efficiency 13.Which one of the following subjects is included in the Concurrent List? (a) Trade (b) Commerce (c) Agriculture (d) Marriage 14.Which one of the following countries is the example of 'Holding together federation'? (a) Australia (b) India (c) U.S.A. (d) Switzerland

15.Consider the following statements regarding language policy of Indian Federation. (1) Hindi was identified as the official language. (2) Besides Hindi, there are 21 other languages recognized as scheduled languages. (3) English can be used along with Hindi for official purpose. Choose the right option from the following: (a) 1 and 3 (b) 1 and 2 (c) only 1 (d) 1, 2 and 3 16.Which of these is incorrect about federalism? (a) Two or more levels of government (b) Different citizens, the same jurisdiction (c) Superiority of the constitution (d) Strict constitution 17. The constitution declares India as a . (a) Colonial state (b) Political state (c) Federal state (d) Union of states 18. In the question given below, there are two statements marked as Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Read the statements and chose the correct option:

Assertion (A): The second route to form a federation is where a large country decides to divide its power between the constituent States and the national government. Reason (R): USA, Switzerland and Australia fall under this category. Options: (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is correct but R is wrong. (d) A is wrong but R is correct. 20.In each of the following Assertion (A) is given, followed by a statement of Reason (R). Assertion (A): Belgium shifted froma unitary to a federal form of government.

Reason (R): Federal Governments last longer. Select the correct answers to codes (a), (b), (c) or (d) as given below. (a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct statement of corresponding explanation of (A). (b) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A). (c) (A) is correct but (R) is wrong. (d) (A) is wrong, but (R) is correct. SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS 1.Describe any three 'majoritarian measures' taken by the Sri Lankan Government to establish Sinhala Supremacy. 2..Give an account of ethnic composition of Sri Lanka. 3.Differentiate horizontal and vertical power sharing in modern democracies. 4.What is power sharing? Why power sharing is essential for democracy? 5..What led to tensions between the Dutch speaking and French speaking communities in Belgium during 1950s and 1960s

LONG ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS 1.What are some of the basic elements of the Belgium model of power sharing? 2.What are the Different forms of power sharing in modern democracies? Give an example of each of these. 3.What does the sharing of power among political parties, pressure groups and movements ensure? 4.State one prudential reason and one moral reason for power sharing with an example from the Indian context 5.. Describe any three demands of the Sri Lankan Tamils. How did they struggle for their demands? CASE-BASED QUESTIONS 1. Read the source given below and answer the following questions: Belgium is a small country in Europe, smaller in area than the state of Haryana. It has borders with France, the Netherlands, Germany and Luxembourg. It has a population of a little over one crore, about half the population of Haryana. The ethnic composition of this small country is very complex. Of the country's total population, 59 per cent lives in the Flemish region and speaks Dutch language. Another 40 per cent people live in the Wallonia region and speak French. Remaining one per cent of the Belgians speak German. In the capital city Brussels, 80 per cent people speak French while 20 per cent are Dutch speaking.

1. What was the problem in Brussels? 2. With which countries does Belgium share its boundaries? 3. The ethnic composition of Belgium is very complex. Justify the statement 2. Read the source given below and answer the following questions: Sri Lanka is an island nation, just a few kilometers off the southern coast of Tamil Nadu. It has about two crore people, about the same as in Haryana. Like other nations in the South Asia region, Sri Lanka has a diverse population. The major social groups are the Sinhalaspeakers (74 per cent) and the Tamil-speakers (18 per cent). Among Tamils there are two sub-groups. Tamil natives of the country are called ‘Sri Lankan Tamils (13 per cent). The rest, whose forefathers came from India as plantation workers during colonial period, are called 'Indian Tamils'. 1. Name the two sub-groups of Tamils

2. What is the population of Sri Lanka? 3. Which is the best solution to rule out to possibility of tension and conflict leading to a messy partition of a country? 3.Read the source given below and answer the following questions: There is a second, deeper reason why power sharing is good for democracies. Power sharing is the very spirit of democracy. A democratic rule involves sharing power with those affected by its exercise, and who have to live with its effects. People have a right to be consulted on how they are to be governed. A legitimate government is one where citizens, through participation, acquire a stake in the system. 1. What is the importance of power sharing? 2. Define Power Sharing? 3. Why power sharing is the very spirit of democracy? 4.Read the given extract and answer following questions.

Power-sharing arrangements can also be seen in the way political parties, pressure groups and movements control or influence those in power. In a democracy, the citizens must have freedom to choose among various contenders for power. In contemporary democracies, this takes the form of competition among different parties. Such competition ensures that power does not remain in one hand. In the long run, power is shared among different political parties that represent different ideologies and social groups. Sometimes this kind of sharing can be direct, when two or more parties form an alliance to contest elections. If their alliance is elected, they form a coalition government and thus share power. In a democracy, we find interest groups such as those of traders, businessmen, industrialists, farmers and industrial workers. They also will have share in governmental power, either through participation in governmental committees or bringing influence on the decisionmaking process.

Q1. Power sharing is an essential component of democracy.' Give one example to prove the statement. Q2. How is alliance building an example of power sharing? Q3. How Political parties, pressure groups and movements help in controlling or influencing those who are in power? CBSE Class 10 Political Science (2025-26) Important Questions - Answers MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS 1. (c) Union Government 2. (a) 1 and 3 3. (c)Both state and central governments are answerable to people. 4. (d) creation of linguistic state 5. (c) USA 6. (a) Education 7. Holding Together 8. (a) It has deepened democracy in our country 9. (a) By a few gram panchayats when are grouped together. 10. (b) Hindi 11. (b) USA, Switzerland, Australia 12. b) On the basis of culture and ethnicity 13. (d) Marriage 14. (b) India 15. (d) 1, 2 and 3 16. (b) Different citizens, the same jurisdiction 17. (d) Union of states 18. (c) A is correct but R is wrong. 19. (d) creation of linguistic state 20. (b) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS 1. After independence, in 1948, the democratically elected Sri Lankan Government adopted a series of majoritarian measures to establish Sinhala supremacy by passing an Act in 1956. (a) Sinhala was recognized as the only official language in Sri Lanka. Tamil language was not given due importance. (b) The Sri Lankan Government formulated a policy in which only Sinhala applicants were preferred for positions in university and Government jobs. (c) The new constitution of Sri Lanka declared that Buddhism would be promoted by the state. All these government measures gradually increased the feeling of alienation among the Sri Lankan Tamils. 2. 1. Sri-Lanka an Island nation. 2. Sri Lanka has a diverse population. The major social groups are the Sinhala-speakers (74 per cent) and the Tamil-speakers (18 per cent). 3. Among Tamils there are two subgroups. Tamil natives of the country are called 'Sri Lankan Tamils' (13 per cent). 4. Others group, whose forefathers came from India as plantation workers during colonial period, are called 'Indian Tamils'. 5. Sri Lankan Tamils are concentrated in the north and east of the country. Most of the Sinhala-speaking people are Buddhist, while most of the Tamils are Hindus or Muslims. 6. There are about 7 per cent Christians, who are both Tamil and Sinhala. 3. Difference between Horizontal and Vertical division of powers. Horizontal Division of Powers (a) Horizontal division of powers is such a power sharing arrangement in which power is shared among different organs of government such as the legislature, executive and judiciary. (b) In horizontal division of powers, different organs of government exercise different powers, i.e., there is a concept of separation of powers. (c) Horizontal distribution specifies the concept of checks and balances in order to check the exercises of unlimited powers of the organs. (d) Horizontal distribution of power ensures the concept of the expansion of democracy. Vertical Division of Powers (a) In Vertical division of powers, power can be shared among governments at different levels like union, state and local levels of such government, i.e., it involves higher and lower levels of government. (b) In vertical division of powers, constitution clearly lays down the powers of different levels of government. (c) But, there is no such concept of checks and balances in the vertical division because powers are clearly given by the constitution from the higher level to the lower level. (d) Vertical division of powers promotes the concept of deepening of democracy. 4. Power sharing means sharing of responsibilities and powers by the different organs as well as levels of the government. Power sharing helps to reduce the possibility of conflict between social groups. 5. The reason that led to led to tensions between the Dutch speaking and French speaking communities in Belgium - The minority French-speaking community was relatively rich and powerful. This was resented by the Dutch-speaking community who got the benefit of economic development and education much later

LONG ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS 1. After the four amendments in the Constitution, the Belgian leaders worked out a very different and innovative power sharing arrangement known as Belgian Model. The elements of Belgian government are: (a) CENTRAL GOVERNMENTDutch and French speaking ministers have been given equal in the central government (b) STATE GOVERNMENT. The state governments are not treated as the subordinate to the central government. (c) Equal Representation in Capital Brussels. I Brussels, the capital city of Belgium, has given equal representation to both the French and Dutch speaking people. (d) Community Government. The Belgian model introduced a new concept of third kind of government, i.e., the Community Government- of Dutch French, and German-speaking. His government is elected by the people belonging to one language community. This government has the power regarding cultural educational and language related issues. 2. Power sharing in democracy is a complex arrangement. In modern democracy, there are a variety of methodsin which power is shared. These methods are enumerated below: (a) Horizontal form of power sharing: When power is shared among the various organs at the same level, viz. legislature, executive and judiciary, it is known as horizontal form of power sharing. This form of power sharing ensures that none of the organs of the government gets unlimited power. Each organ keeps a check on the other.This arrangements is called a system of Checks and balance. (b) Vertical form of power sharing: When power is shared among the highest and the lowest authority of the government at different levels, it is known as vertical form of powersharing. In this system, power is shared at national, state and local levels. (c) Power sharing among different social groups: Power may also be shared among different social groups. In a diverse country like India, there are various social, linguistic and caste groups and power is shared among each group. For example, in India, minorities, OBCs, SCs, and STS are given a fair share in power. This kind of power sharing is used to ensure adequate representation of each community. (d) Power sharing among different Political Parties Pressure Groups and movements: In a democracy, power is shared among different political parties, pressure groups and movements. Democracies provide the citizen a choice to choose their representatives. Such a choice is provided by various political parties, who contest elections to win them. Such a competition ensures that power does not remain in one hand and is shared among different political parties representing different ideologies and social groups. 3. a) The sharing of powers among political parties, pressure groups and movements ensures the influence in decision making process as democracy implies people's choice among various contenders. (b) Regarding political parties this sharing takes place in the way of political competition among different parties. This in turn ensures that power does not remain in one hand. (c) In the case of coalition government this sharing becomes direct when two or more parties form an alliance to contest election and if their alliance is elected. (d) At the same time, pressure group and movements influence power sharing through dharna, rallies, protest, strike etc. (e) In another way by becoming the member of committee or a part of the planning commission power can be shared for advocating better policies. 4. (a) Prudential reason: Prudential reasons are based on careful calculation of gains and losses. It reduces the possibility of conflict between social groups. To bring out better outcomes. To maintain the unity of the country. Reserved Constituencies for minorities and women in Assemblies and Parliament is the best example of Prudential reason of power sharing in India. (b) Moral reason: It is the very spirit of democracy. people have a right to be consulted on how they are to be governed. Moral reasons emphasize the very act of power sharing as valuable.Decentralization of powers in India is the best example of moral reason of power sharing. 5. Following were the three demands of Sri Lankan Tamils: (a) Recognition of Tamil as an official language. (b) Regional autonomy. (c) Equality of opportunity in securing education and jobs. In order to protest for their demand they started a political struggle in the way of conflict with the government. (a) By 1980s several political organizations were formed demanding an independent Tamil Eelam (State) in northern and eastern parts of Sri Lanka. (b) The distrust between the two communities turned into wide spread conflict which soon turned into a civil war. (c) As a result thousands of people of both communities were killed, causing a terrible setback to the social, cultural and economic life of the country.