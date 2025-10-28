Class 10 History Chapter 5 Important Questions and Answers - CBSE Class 10 History Chapter 5 - Print Culture and the Modern World — focuses on the remarkable transformation brought about by the invention of printing. This chapter helps students understand how print media spread ideas, encouraged literacy, and influenced major social and political changes worldwide. To help students prepare effectively for the 2025 board exams, we’ve compiled the most important questions from this chapter along with a free downloadable PDF. These CBSE Class 10 History important questions will strengthen your revision and boost your exam performance. CBSE Class 10 History Chapter 5: Print Culture and the Modern World Overview Particulars Details Chapter Name Print Culture and the Modern World Class 10 Subject History (Social Science) Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chapter Number 5 Session 2025–26 Key Topics Covered Emergence of Print in Europe, Print Revolution, Impact on Society, Growth of Newspapers, Print and Censorship, Print in Colonial India Type of Questions Very Short, Short, and Long Answer Questions Purpose To help students understand the evolution and influence of print culture and prepare effectively for CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Study Tip Focus on key events, important personalities, and the role of print in social and political changes

Class 10 History chapter 5 important questions and answers Multiple Choice Questions 1.Which city of China became the hub of new print culture? (a) Shanghai (b) Tokyo (c) Rome (d) Beijing 2. Who in the Germany spent years compiling traditional folk tales gathered from peasants? (a) Grimm brothers (b) Issac Newton (c) Marco Polo (d) Newcome 3.Name the Pocket size books sold by travelling pedlars. (a) Chapbook (b) Cheap book (c) Dictionary (d) Almanac 4.Who among the following brought hand printing technology into Japan around 768-770 AD? (a) Buddhist missionaries (b) Japanese traders (c) European Traders (d) None of the above 5.By 1448, Gutenberg perfected the system of printing. The first book he printed was the (a) Bible (b) Ninety-Five theses (c) Diamond Sutra (d) Ukiyo 6. . Which of the following is the meaning ‘Biliotheque Bleue’?

(a) An author (b) Low price books (in France) (c) Monuments (d) None of these ASSERTION AND REASONING BASED QUESTIONS DIRECTION : Mark the option which is most suitable : (a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason isthe correct explanation of assertion. (b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason isnot the correct explanation of assertion. (c) If assertion is true but reason is false. (d) If both assertion and reason are false. 7. Assertion: The first book that Gutenberg printed was the Bible. Reason: About 500 copies were printed and it tooktwo years to produce them. 8. Assertion: Print and popular religious literature stimulated many distinctive individual interpretations of faith even among little-educated working people. Reason: Through the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, literacy rates went up in most parts of Europe,

9 .Assertion: Children became an important categoryof readers. Reason: Primary education became compulsory fromthe late nineteenth century. 10. Assertion: The new reading culture was accompanied by a new technology. Reason: From hand printing there was a gradual shift to mechanical printing. Very Short Type Question Answer 1.What were the drawbacks of manuscripts? 2.Who was the major producer of printed material in China? For what purpose this material was used? 3.. What was the Vernacular Press Act? 4.State any two advantages of Power-driven cylindrical press. 5. Why did Roman Catholic Church control over publishers and book sellers? 6 .What was the basic objective of Ninety-Five Theses? 7 .Who brought wood blocks printing technology from China to Europe? 8. Who was the major producer of printed material in China? For what purpose this material was used?

Short Type Question Answer 1. Explain any three features of hand-written manuscripts before the age of print? 2 . Describe the role played by lending libraries in the growth of readers in 19 century? 3.. How was the increase in demand for books met in Europe in 14th century? 4.Write a short note on the folk literature written in Punjab in 20th century. 5.. What is a manuscript? Write shortcomings of manuscripts. OR Why production of handwritten manuscript could not satisfy the ever increase demand for books? LONG ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS 1.What was the effect of print on the poor in 20th century? 2.. How did print help connect communities and people in different parts of India? 3. How far is it right to say that the print culture was responsible for the French Revolution? Explain. OR Many historians have argued that print culture created the conditions within which French Revolution occurred. What arguments have been put forward by them?

4.How print revolution led to the development of reading mania in Europe? 5.What was the contribution of print culture in the growth of nationalism in India? How did the British attempt to check them? CASE-BASED QUESTIONS 1.Read the given passages and answer the following questions: India had a rich and oral tradition of handwritten manuscripts- in Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian as well as in various vernacular languages. Manuscripts were copied on Palm leaves or on handmade paper. Pages were sometimes beautifully illustrated. They would be either pressed between wooden covers or sewn together to ensure preservation. Manuscripts continued to be produced till well after the introduction of print down to the late 19th century. (a) Where and when did the printing press first come in India? (a) Goa, 1556 (b) Portugal, 1560 (c) Bengal, 1556 (d) Kerala, 1560

(b) Who began English printing in India? (c) Why were the manuscripts not widely used in everyday life? Give two reasons. 2. Read the given passages and answer the following questions: For centuries, silk and Spices from China flowed into Europe through the Silk route. In the 11th century Chinese paper reached Europe via the same route. Paper made possible the production of manuscripts, carefully written by scribes. Then, in 1295, Marco Polo, a great Explorer return to Italy after many years of exploration in China. (a) Which knowledge from China did Marco Polo bring back with him to Italy? (a) Printing (b) Manufacturing (c) Binding (d) Writing (b) Even after the introduction of printing who still used the luxury editions handwritten on very expensive vellum? (c) Mention any two drawbacks of Manuscripts.

CBSE Class 10 History Important Questions Chapter 5: Print Culture and The Modern World Answers Multiple Choice Questions 1. (a) Shanghai 2. (a) Grimm brothers 3. (a) Chapbook 4. (a) Buddhist missionaries 5. (a) Bible 6. (b) Low price books (in France) 7. (c) Assertion is true but reason is false. 8. (b) Both assertion and reason are true butreason is not the correct explanation of assertion 9. (a) Both assertion and reason are true andreason is the correct Explanation of assertion. 10. a) Both assertion and reason are true andreason is the correct explanation ofthe assertion. Very Short Type Question Answer 1. (i) They are fragile. (ii) They are awkward to handle. 2. The Imperial State in China was the major producer of printed material. The textbooks were used by the students appearing for civil service examination. 3. In 1878 the vernacular press act was passed. It provided the government with extensive rights to censor reports and editorials in the vernacular press. 4. (i) The press was capable of printing 8000 sheets per hour. (ii) The press was useful for printing newspapers. 5. People like Menocchio, reinterpreted the message of the Bible and formulated a view of God and creation that enraged the Roman Catholic Church. 6. The basic objective of the Ninety-Five Theses was to criticize many of the practices and rituals of the Roman Catholic Church. 7. In 1295 Marco Polo, a great explorer brought back with him the technology of wood block printing from China to Italy, from where it spread to other European countries. 8. The Imperial State in China was the major producer of printed material. The textbooks were used by the students appearing for civil service examination.



1. (i) Manuscripts were copied on palm leaves or on handmade paper. (ii) Manuscripts were expensive and fragile. (iii) They were in various vernacular languages. 2. In the 19th century, lending libraries in England became instruments for educating white-collar workers, artisans and lower-middle-class people. (ii) When the working day was shortened from the mid-nineteenth century, workers had some time for self-improvement and self-expression. (iii) They wrote political tracts and autobiographies in large numbers. 3. (i) Booksellers all over Europe began exporting books to many different countries. (ii) Book fairs were held at different places. (iii) More Production of handwritten manuscripts to meet the expanded demand. More than 50 scribes often worked for one bookseller. (iv) There was a great demand of reproduction of texts with the invention of a new print technology by Johann Gutenberg. 4. In Punjab, folk literature was widely printed from the early twentieth century. (ii) Ram Chaddha published the fast-selling Istri Dharm Vichar to teach women how to be obedient wives. (iii) The Khalsa Tract Society published cheap booklets with a similar message. Many of these were in the form of dialogues about the qualities of a good woman. 5. : Manuscripts were hand written document or copied on palm leaves or on handmade paper. Shortcomings of manuscript: (i) Manuscripts were highly expensive and fragile. (ii) Production of handwritten manuscripts could not satisfy the ever-increasing demand for books. (iii) Copying was an expensive, laborious and time-consuming business.