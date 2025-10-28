HPSC ADO Admit Card 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the HPSC ADO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, hpsc.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully applied for HPSC Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) Recruitment 2025 can download their HPSC ADO Hall Ticket 2025 by providing their registration number and password. The HPSC ADO Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on November 2, 2025.

The admit card is the mandatory document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID to the examination centre.

HPSC ADO Admit Card 2025 PDF Download

The HPSC ADO Admit Card 2025 has been released and candidates can download the HPSC Agriculture Development Officer Admit Card after visiting the official website, hpsc.gov.in. Candidates going to attempt the examination must carry it to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Click on the direct link below to download the HPSC ADO Admit Card 2025.