CBSE Class 10 History 2025 - 26 Chapter 4 The Age of Industrialisation with Answers, Download PDF

Chapter 4 of CBSE Class 10 History, "The Age of Industrialisation," explores one of the most transformative periods in world history — the rise of industries and factories. This chapter highlights how the Industrial Revolution began in Europe, its impact on workers, traders, and industrialists, and how it reshaped economies and societies. Students will also learn about the growth of industrialization in India and its link to colonial policies. Understanding this chapter helps in analyzing how industrial changes shaped the modern world.

Part A Multiple Choice Questions (1 Mark Each) 1.The first symbol of the New Era was . Its production bommed in the late nineteenth century. (a) Iron (b) Silver (c) Cotton (d) Gold 2. Who patented the steam engine? (a) James Watt (b) New Camen (c) Richard Arkwright (d) None 3.. Which among these was a pre colonial sea port? (a) Vishakhapatnam (b) Chennai (c) Hoogly (d) Cochin 4.The paid servants of the East India Company was (a) Seth (b) Mamlatdar (c) Gomastha (d) Lambardar 5.Guilds were associations of- (a) Industrialization (b) Exporters (c) Traders (d) Producers 6. A fuller’s job was to: (a) Pick up wool (b) Gather cloth by pleating (C)Sort wool according to fibre (d) All of these 7.Where was the first cotton mill set up in India? (a) Madras (b) Bombay (c) Kanpur (d) Surat 8.What did the term ‘Orient’ refers to-

(a) England (b) Asia (c) Russia (d) America 9.. Who devised the Spinning Jenny? (a) Samual Luck (b) Richard Arkwright (c) James Hargreaves (d) James Watt. 10.Which of the following best defines a Jobber. (a) Employed by industrialists to get new recruits (b) Old trusted worker (c) Person of authority and power (d) Controlled lives of workers VERY SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTION (2 Mark Each) 1.Which two problems were faced by cotton weavers in India? 2.Why did the East India Company appoint Gomasthas? 3.What is proto-industrialisation? 4..What was ‘fly shuttle’? 5. Why did merchants turn to countryside? SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS (3 Mark Each) 1.Why in Victorian Britain, the upper classes preferred things produced by hand? Give three reasons. 2.How did the seasonality of employment affect the lives of Indian workers during 18th Century? Explain

3.What was the Proto-industrialisation? Explain its importance. 4.What does the picture indicate on the famous book ‘Dawn of the century’? 5.Why were the clashes between gomasthas and weavers? LONG ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS (5 MARKS) 1.How was infrastructure developed after the 1840s? 2.How did factories in England multiply in the late 18th century? 3.’Till the First World War, industrial growth was slow.’ Give reason for this. 4.Explain the role played by advertisements in creating new consumers for the British products. 5. Describe the role of early entrepreneurs of India in the development of industries. Source Based Questions 1.Read the passage given below and answer the questions that follows: The earliest factories in England came up by the 1730s. But it was only in the late eighteenth century that the number of factories multiplied. The first symbol of the new era was cotton. Its production boomed in the late nineteenth century. In 1760 Britain was importing 2.5 million pounds of raw cotton to feed its cotton industry. By 1787 thisimportsoared to 22 million pounds. This increase was linked to a number of changes within the process of production. Let us look briefly at some of these. A series of inventions in the eighteenth century increased the efficacy of each step of the production process (carding, twisting and spinning, and rolling). They enhanced the output per worker, enabling each workerto produce more, and they made possible the production of stronger threads and yarn. Then Richard Arkwright created the cotton mill. Till this time, as you have seen, cloth production wasspread all over the countryside and carried out within village households. But now, the costly new machines could be purchased, set up and maintained in the mill. Within the mill all theprocesses were brought together under one roof and management. This allowed a more careful supervision over the production process, a watch over quality, and the regulation of labour, all of which had been difficult to do when production was in the countryside.

(I) Where did the earliest factories come up? (II) Name the person who created the cotton mill? (III)What was the first symbol of new era? (IV) Why import of Britain was increased by 1787? 2.Read the passage given below and answer the questions that follows: Consider the case of the steam engine. James Watt improved the steam engine produced by Newcomen and patented the new engine in 1781. His industrialist friend Mathew Boulton manufactured the new model. But for years he could find no buyers. At the beginning of the nineteenth century, there were no more than 321 steam engines all over England. Of these, 80 were in cotton industries, nine in wool industries, and the rest in mining, canal works and iron works. Steam engines were not used in any of the other industries till much later in the century. So even the most powerful new technology that enhanced the productivity of labour manifold was slow to be accepted by industrialists. Historians now have come to increasingly recognise that the typical worker in the mid-nineteenth century was not a machine operator but the traditional craftsperson and labourer.

(I) Who patented the new steam engine? (a) Issac Newton (b) Newcomen (c) James Watt (d) All of these (II) How many steam engines were used in cotton industries? (a) 121 (b) 221 (c) 321 (d)80 (III) How many steam engines were used in wool industries? (a) 8 (b) 9 (c) 10 (d)11 (IV) Who manufactured the new model of steam Engine? (a) James watt (b) Newcomen (c) Matthew Boulton (d) Albert Einstein CBSE Class 10 History 2025 - 26 Chapter 4 The Age of Industrialisation Answers Part A Multiple Choice Questions 1. c 2. a 3. c 4. c 5. c 6. b 7. b 8. b 9. c 10. a VERY SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTION 1. Their export market collapsed. (II) Local market shrank, being glutted with Manchesters imports. 2. To supervise weavers, collect supplies and examine the quality of cloth. 3. Proto-industrialisation refers to the early phase of industrialisation in Europe and England where production was mainly done by hands. 4. It is a mechanical device used for weaving, moved by means of ropes and pullies. It places the horizontal threads (called the weft) into the verticle threads (called the warp). The invention of the fly shuttle made it possible for weavers to operate large looms and weave wide pieces of cloth. 5. Rulers granted different guilds the monopoly right to produce and trade in specific products. It was therefore difficult for new merchants to set up business in towns. So they turned to the countryside.

SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS 1. The upper-class people preferred to use hand products In the Victorian period because: (I) They symbolized refinement and class. (II) They were better finished, in they were individually produced and carefully designed. 2. Seasonality of work in many industries meant prolonged periods without work. (II) After the busy season was over, the poor were on the streets again. (III) Some returned to the countryside after the winter, when the demand for labour in the rural areas opened up in places. But most looked for odd jobs, which till the mid-nineteenth century were difficult to find. (V) When prices rose sharply during the prolonged Napoleonic War, the real value of what the workers earned fell significantly, since the same wages could now buy fewer things. 3. Even before factories began to dot the landscape in England and Europe, there was large-scale industrial production for an international market. This was not based on factories. Many historians refer to this phase of industrialisation as proto-industrialisation. (I) This proto-industrial system was a part of a network of commercial exchanges. (II) It was controlled by merchants and the goods were produced by a vast number of producers working within their family farms, not in factories. (III) At each stage of production 20 to 25 workers were employed by each merchant. This meant that each clothier was controlling hundreds of workers. 4. In 1900, a popular music publisher E.T. Paull produced a music book that had a picture on the cover page announcing the ‘Dawn of the Century’ (II) At the centre of the picture is a goddess-like figure, the angel of progress, bearing the flag of the new century. She is gently perched on a wheel with wings, symbolising time. (III) The flight is taking her into the future. (IV) Floating about, behind her, are the signs of progress: railway, camera, machines, printing press and factory 5. Earlier supply merchants had very often lived within the weaving villages, and had a close relationship with the weavers, looking after their needs and helping them in times of crisis. (II) The new gomasthas were outsiders, with no long-term social link with the village. (III) They acted arrogantly, marched into villages with sepoys and peons, and punished weavers for delays in supply – often beating and flogging them.