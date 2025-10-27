Education News Bites: TOP 5 Education Developments Today (27th October 2025)

News

Here are the top 5 essential education news bites from across India for students, parents, and guardians.

Key Points Check the top 5 latest news bites on education today, October 27, 2025.

The news bites comprise national and regional developments.

Students can find the latest opportunities in education and careers here.

Here are the top 5 news bites on education across India. Students, parents, and guardians must read them to stay up-to-date with the latest and credible news from across the country on the developments in the education sector. Model Rocketry and CANSAT India Student Competition begins in Uttar Pradesh, Shubhanshu Shukla to attend the closing ceremony. Uttar Pradesh is hosting a 4-day Model Rocketry/CANSAT India Student Competition grand finale in Kushinagar, near the banks of the Narayani River. The event is a student-led space competition, organized by Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Astronautical Society of India (ASI). a total of 71 teams, comprising 600 students, will compete in CanSat and Model Rocketry categories. Students will design, develop, and launch model rockets station 1 kg miniature satellites at a 1.5 km altitude, exploring real space missions. MP Shashank Mani Tripathi added that the competition will boost regional space awareness. Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will attend the closing ceremony.

Source: NEWS AIR Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asks ICAR to fill vacant posts for better agricultural education. At the National Agricultural Students’ Conference in New Delhi, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to immediately fill vacant positions to improve agricultural education. He plans to contact Chief Ministers and Agriculture Ministers to ensure smooth education and immediate hiring, focusing on quality agricultural education. It aims to align agricultural education with new policy and bring transformation in the agricultural sector. The conference was attended by students, scientists, and officials. It aimed to foster knowledge exchange, innovation, research, and modern agricultural techniques, bringing room for innovation and development in the sector.

Source: NEWS AIR Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh appreciates changing medical education Speaking at the 54th Foundation Day of University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS), Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh stated that India's medical education and healthcare have transformed over the past decade. It has become more accessible, affordable, and inclusive. Dr. Singh noted a significant increase in undergraduate medical seats and credited initiatives like Ayushman Bharat for improving healthcare. He appreciated India's global standing in biotechnology, stating the world's first DNA vaccine for COVID-19 and an indigenous HPV vaccine. Dr. Singh encouraged graduates to shape India's healthcare future, calling them "architects of a healthier, more self-reliant India" by 2047. Source: DD NEWS UGC warns the public against Institute of Management and Engineering, Delhi as it is not recognized under UGC Act.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) warns the public against the Institute of Management and Engineering, 1810/4, 1st Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi, for illegally offering degree courses. According to the official notice, this institution violates the UGC Act, 1956, as it is not recognized to award degrees. The institution is neither recognized under Section 2(f) or Section 3 of the UGC Act nor empowered to award any degree as per Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956. The public, especially students, are warned not to admit students to the aforementioned self-styled institution, as doing so could jeopardize their education and careers. For a list of recognized institutions, visit the official UGC website at ugc.gov.in. Source: UGC Website (ugc.gov.in) Number of medical colleges across India increased from 387 to 819 in past 11 Years: Nadda at AIIMS

Speaking at the 50th All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Convocation, Union Health Minister Nadda announced that the number of medical colleges across India has increased from 387 to 819 in the last 11 years. Union Minister Nadda said undergraduate (UG) medical seats increased from 51,000 to 1.29 lakh and postgraduate (PG) seats from 31,000 to 78,000. He announced an expectation to surge an additional 75,000 seats within the next five years. Nadda lauded the AIIMS and urged graduates to serve with empathy and uphold ethics. He encouraged graduates to engage in academics and research and uphold the legacy of the esteemed institution. At the convocation, degrees were awarded to 326 graduates, including Ph.D., DM/MCh, MD, MS, MDS, MSc, MSc (Nursing), and M.Biotech scholars, with seven doctors receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards.