This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 28 October

Every day has a story, a moment in time when something changed—quietly or loudly—in human history. What about today, October 28? On this date, we honor milestones and turning points: On 28 October 1886, the Statue of Liberty was dedicated in New York Harbor, a symbol of freedom and friendship. Earlier, in 1636, Harvard College was founded in Massachusetts, marking the birth of America's oldest institution of higher learning. On 28 October 1919, the Volstead Act was passed, paving the way for Prohibition in the U.S. In 1940, Italy invaded Greece—a move that still echoes in the annual Greek commemoration of Ohi Day. In this article, we'll walk through the major events of October 28, explore their significance and legacy, and reflect on how today's past shapes our present.
What Happened On This Day—October 28?
Here's what happened in history on October 28:
1636 – Founding of Harvard College
- On October 28, 1636, the Massachusetts Bay Colony voted to establish a college.
- This institution later became Harvard University, the oldest higher education institution in the U.S.
- It marked the beginning of higher education in colonial America.
1787 – Mozart Finishes the Overture to Don Giovanni
- The night before his opera Don Giovanni premiered in Prague, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart worked overnight to finish the overture.
- There was no time to rehearse, so the orchestra played it by sight at the performance.
- The audience responded with great enthusiasm, making the opera an instant success.
1886 – The Statue of Liberty is Dedicated
- On October 28, 1886, President Grover Cleveland officially dedicated the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbour.
- The statue was a gift from France to the United States, celebrating freedom and friendship.
- Known as "Liberty Enlightening the World," it soon became a symbol of hope for millions of immigrants.
1919 – Congress Passes the Volstead Act
- Congress overrode President Woodrow Wilson's veto on October 28, 1919.
- The Volstead Act enforced the 18th Amendment, starting the Prohibition era in the U.S.
- It banned the production, sale, and transport of alcohol nationwide.
- This law would remain in effect until 1933, when the 21st Amendment repealed Prohibition.
1940 – Italy Invades Greece (Ohi Day)
- On this day, Benito Mussolini's army invaded Greece from Albania.
- The Greek leader Ioannis Metaxas refused Italy's ultimatum, famously replying "Ochi!" meaning "No."
- Greece's resistance is celebrated every year as Ohi Day.
- The invasion was disastrous for Italy and helped shape the early years of World War II.
1962 – End of the Cuban Missile Crisis
- On October 28, 1962, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev agreed to withdraw missiles from Cuba.
- This decision ended the tense Cuban Missile Crisis and averted a potential nuclear war.
- It marked a turning point in the Cold War, easing tensions between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.
1965 – Completion of the Gateway Arch
- The Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri, was completed on October 28, 1965.
- Designed by architect Eero Saarinen, it stands 630 feet tall.
- The Arch represents the "Gateway to the West" and is the tallest monument in the U.S.
- The final piece, weighing 10 tons, was set into place on this day.
1992 – Leif Erickson Tunnel Completes Interstate 35
- On October 28, 1992, Duluth, Minnesota's mayor, Gary Doty, cut the ribbon to open the Leif Erickson Tunnel.
- The 1,480-foot tunnel completed the 1,593-mile-long Interstate 35.
- With this, the U.S. Interstate Highway System was declared 99.7% complete.
1998 – Digital Millennium Copyright Act Signed
- On October 28, 1998, President Bill Clinton signed the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) into law.
- The Act strengthened copyright protection in the age of the Internet.
- It addressed new digital threats and became a foundation for modern online copyright law.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 28?
October 28 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on October 28
1949 – Caitlyn Jenner
- American athlete who won the 1976 Olympic decathlon.
- Came out publicly as a transgender woman in 2015.
- Became a key figure in sports and LGBTQ+ representation.
1955 – Bill Gates
- American computer programmer and entrepreneur.
- Co-founded Microsoft, revolutionising the personal computer industry.
- Known for his philanthropy through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
1967 – Julia Roberts
- Academy Award-winning actress known for films like Pretty Woman and Erin Brockovich.
- One of Hollywood's most successful and beloved stars of the 1990s.
- Continues to work in both film and television.
Notable Deaths on 28 October
1704 – John Locke, English Philosopher
- Died on October 28 1704, at age 72.
- Known as the "Father of Liberalism" and a key figure in Enlightenment thought.
- His ideas on government, rights and the mind influenced modern democracies.
1818 – Abigail Adams, U.S. First Lady
- Died on October 28 1818.
- Wife of President John Adams; early advocate of women's rights and partner in the American founding era.
1998 – Ted Hughes, British Poet Laureate
- Died on October 28 1998, at age 68.
- His poetry explored nature, myth and the human condition; he served as England's Poet Laureate.
2006 – Red Auerbach, American Basketball Coach & Executive
- Died on October 28 2006, at age 89.
- Built the legendary Boston Celtics dynasty; known for his leadership and cigar-smoke sideline presence.
2023 – Matthew Perry, Canadian-American Actor
- Died on October 28 2023, at age 54.
- Best known for his role as Chandler on the sitcom Friends, he is fondly remembered by fans worldwide.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation