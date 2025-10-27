School Holiday on 28 October 2025 (Tuesday): Schools Closed Today in THESE States, Check Details Here

MP Police Admit Card 2025, Download Link
By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 27, 2025, 16:10 IST

Several states across India have declared school holidays on October 28, 2025, due to Cyclone Montha and Chhath Puja celebrations. In Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, schools remain closed amid heavy rainfall and storm alerts, while Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh observe holidays for Chhath Puja rituals. Tamil Nadu faces intermittent showers leading to local closures, and Kerala witnesses similar disruptions. Delhi schools remain open but under cloudy conditions. Parents and students are advised to check local notifications for the latest updates on school closures and weather alerts.

School Holiday on 28th October: As India braces for a mix of festive celebrations and weather disruptions, several states have declared school holidays on October 28, 2025 (Monday). While Chhath Puja festivities are underway in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are facing heavy rainfall and cyclone alerts triggered by Cyclone Montha. Let’s look at the state-wise list of school closures and weather updates for October 28.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools Closed Amid Heavy Rain and Cyclone Montha Alert

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a school holiday on October 28 across multiple districts due to continuous heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Montha.
 Districts like Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, and Nellore have been the worst hit. The IMD (India Meteorological Department) issued an orange alert warning of extremely heavy rain, gusty winds up to 70 kmph, and possible flooding in low-lying areas.

Local authorities have urged people to stay indoors, and educational institutions will remain closed as a safety measure. Relief teams have also been deployed in coastal regions.

Odisha: Rainfall Likely to Continue, Schools May Remain Shut

In neighboring Odisha, schools in Ganjam, Rayagada, and Khordha districts have been directed to suspend classes on October 28 due to incessant rain and lightning warnings. The state government is closely monitoring the situation as the deep depression moves closer to the coast.

The Odisha Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and citizens to avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.

Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh: Chhath Puja Holiday Declared

The sacred festival of Chhath Puja brings joy and faith across Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, where October 28 marks the main ritual of Arghya to the setting Sun.
Schools, colleges, and government offices in Patna, Gaya, Ranchi, Varanasi, and Lucknow will remain closed to allow devotees to perform rituals at riverbanks and ghats. Public transport and traffic routes near ghats have been diverted for crowd management.

Delhi and NCR: Schools Open, But Weather Likely to Stay Cloudy

In Delhi and NCR, no official holiday has been declared for October 28. However, cloudy skies and mild showers may continue as the western disturbance interacts with the Cyclone Montha system. Schools will function normally, though authorities have advised parents to keep children indoors in case of heavy rainfall.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala: Intermittent Showers, Local Holidays in a Few Areas

In Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai and Tirunelveli, rain continues from the northeast monsoon. Although not all schools are closed, district collectors have the authority to declare local holidays depending on rainfall intensity. In Kerala, heavy downpours in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam have led to isolated school closures.

State-Wise: School Holidays on 28 October 2025

State/UT

Reason for Holiday

Status

Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain, Cyclone Montha

Schools closed

Odisha

Heavy rain, lightning warning

Schools closed in selected districts

Bihar

Chhath Puja

Statewide holiday

Jharkhand

Chhath Puja

Statewide holiday

Uttar Pradesh

Chhath Puja

Holiday in major cities

Tamil Nadu

Rainfall (local holiday in few areas)

Partial closure

Kerala

Heavy rain in southern districts

Local closure

Delhi & NCR

No official holiday

Schools open

IMD and Government Advisories

The IMD has forecasted continued rainfall in coastal Andhra and Odisha till October 29, urging caution in vulnerable regions. Meanwhile, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh administrations have deployed security and medical teams at Chhath ghats to ensure safe celebrations.

October 28, 2025, brings both celebration and caution while millions gather to celebrate Chhath Puja, others brace for Cyclone Montha’s impact in eastern India. Parents, students, and teachers are advised to check official notifications from district administrations for local updates before heading out. 

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

