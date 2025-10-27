School Holiday on 28 October 2025 (Tuesday): Schools Closed Today in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday on 28th October: As India braces for a mix of festive celebrations and weather disruptions, several states have declared school holidays on October 28, 2025 (Monday). While Chhath Puja festivities are underway in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are facing heavy rainfall and cyclone alerts triggered by Cyclone Montha. Let’s look at the state-wise list of school closures and weather updates for October 28.
Andhra Pradesh: Schools Closed Amid Heavy Rain and Cyclone Montha Alert
The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a school holiday on October 28 across multiple districts due to continuous heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Montha.
Districts like Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, and Nellore have been the worst hit. The IMD (India Meteorological Department) issued an orange alert warning of extremely heavy rain, gusty winds up to 70 kmph, and possible flooding in low-lying areas.
Local authorities have urged people to stay indoors, and educational institutions will remain closed as a safety measure. Relief teams have also been deployed in coastal regions.
Odisha: Rainfall Likely to Continue, Schools May Remain Shut
In neighboring Odisha, schools in Ganjam, Rayagada, and Khordha districts have been directed to suspend classes on October 28 due to incessant rain and lightning warnings. The state government is closely monitoring the situation as the deep depression moves closer to the coast.
The Odisha Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and citizens to avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.
Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh: Chhath Puja Holiday Declared
The sacred festival of Chhath Puja brings joy and faith across Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, where October 28 marks the main ritual of Arghya to the setting Sun.
Schools, colleges, and government offices in Patna, Gaya, Ranchi, Varanasi, and Lucknow will remain closed to allow devotees to perform rituals at riverbanks and ghats. Public transport and traffic routes near ghats have been diverted for crowd management.
Delhi and NCR: Schools Open, But Weather Likely to Stay Cloudy
In Delhi and NCR, no official holiday has been declared for October 28. However, cloudy skies and mild showers may continue as the western disturbance interacts with the Cyclone Montha system. Schools will function normally, though authorities have advised parents to keep children indoors in case of heavy rainfall.
Tamil Nadu and Kerala: Intermittent Showers, Local Holidays in a Few Areas
In Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai and Tirunelveli, rain continues from the northeast monsoon. Although not all schools are closed, district collectors have the authority to declare local holidays depending on rainfall intensity. In Kerala, heavy downpours in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam have led to isolated school closures.
State-Wise: School Holidays on 28 October 2025
|
State/UT
|
Reason for Holiday
|
Status
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Heavy rain, Cyclone Montha
|
Schools closed
|
Odisha
|
Heavy rain, lightning warning
|
Schools closed in selected districts
|
Bihar
|
Chhath Puja
|
Statewide holiday
|
Jharkhand
|
Chhath Puja
|
Statewide holiday
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Chhath Puja
|
Holiday in major cities
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Rainfall (local holiday in few areas)
|
Partial closure
|
Kerala
|
Heavy rain in southern districts
|
Local closure
|
Delhi & NCR
|
No official holiday
|
Schools open
IMD and Government Advisories
The IMD has forecasted continued rainfall in coastal Andhra and Odisha till October 29, urging caution in vulnerable regions. Meanwhile, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh administrations have deployed security and medical teams at Chhath ghats to ensure safe celebrations.
October 28, 2025, brings both celebration and caution while millions gather to celebrate Chhath Puja, others brace for Cyclone Montha’s impact in eastern India. Parents, students, and teachers are advised to check official notifications from district administrations for local updates before heading out.
