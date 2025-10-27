IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link

India Unveils ₹2.5 Crore Global Fellowship to Attract Global Science Innovators

By Siddhi Sharma
Oct 27, 2025, 19:18 IST

India Fellowship 2025: Blockchain for Impact (BFI) launched the USD 300,000 (₹2.5 crore) India Reimagined Fellowship program to bring international innovators to India for a period of three years. It focuses on public health and biomedicine and requires a host institution nomination approved by FCRA. In order to achieve scalable local effect, the funding is awarded to the institution in three annual tranches, subject to successful project and financial assessments.

India Fellowship 2025

India Fellowship 2025: Blockchain for Impact (BFI) introduced the India Reimagined Fellowship, a daring program designed to bring top-notch professional and scientific knowledge to India's research environment. In order to create scalable "impact engines" centered on biomedical science and public health issues, the program seeks out outstanding academics, entrepreneurs, physicians, and innovators of Indian or foreign descent who are willing to move to India for three years. Each chosen Fellow is given a sizeable grant of 300,000$, which is given to the host institution in three yearly installments.

Importantly, the procedure is entirely institutional nomination-based, necessitating infrastructure provision and accountability from the host, which must be an FCRA-approved organization. This fiercely competitive program, which has a small number of fellowships available in the current cycle, acts as a strategic link between local opportunities and worldwide talent to promote long-term, revolutionary transformation in India's health system.

How To Apply For The India Fellowship 2025?

The India Reimagined Fellowship application procedure relies on institutional nominations rather than direct individual applications. The following 6 essential steps must be completed in order to be eligible for the fellowship in 2025:

  • Locate an Indian Host Institution: Find an FCRA-approved Indian university or research facility that is open to hosting your three-year biomedical or public health project.
  • Obtain Official Nomination: Since direct applications are not accepted, discuss your project with the officials of the host institution and obtain their official commitment and nomination letter.
  • Prepare CV and Proposal: Collaborate with your host to create a comprehensive research/innovation proposal (up to 10 pages) and complete your resume, emphasizing significant international experience.
  • Collect Supporting Documents: Assemble the entire nomination package, which should include a letter of commitment from the host school, two letters of recommendation, and documentation of your qualifications.
  • Submit Submission Package: Before the current cycle's deadline of January 31, 2026, the host institution must email the entire submission package to the designated BFI address.
  • Await Selection Decision: The nomination will be reviewed by the BFI Advisory Board and expert committees. Selection choices are made on a rolling basis and will be made public within 12 weeks.

India Fellowship 2025: Funding Structure and Disbursement

In order to guarantee accountability and project feasibility, the India Reimagined Fellowship grants a sizeable grant over a three-year period with stringent guidelines on how the funds are handled and distributed. This table provides an overview of the funding structure and payment process:

Criteria

Details

Accountability and Disbursement

Total Grant Value

USD 300,000 (Approximately ₹2.5 Crore) per fellow.

Funds cover project execution, fellow's salary, equipment, lab costs, and travel.

Funding Duration

3 Years (The fellow commits to full-time work in India for this duration).

The full grant is released in three annual tranches.

Recipient of Funds

Funds are disbursed directly to the Host Institution in India, NOT to the individual fellow.

Host Institution must establish a dedicated project account for fund utilization.

Annual Disbursement

Released in three tranches of USD 100,000 (approx. ₹88 lakhs) annually.

  

Host Institution Requirement

Must be an FCRA-approved (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act) or exempted institution in India.

Required to provide full infrastructure and administrative support to the fellow.

Conditions for Release

Disbursement of subsequent tranches depends on approval from an expert review panel.

Requires submission of Annual Progress Reports, Financial Utilization Certificates (UC), and successful mid-term review.

