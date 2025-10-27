India Unveils ₹2.5 Crore Global Fellowship to Attract Global Science Innovators

India Fellowship 2025: Blockchain for Impact (BFI) introduced the India Reimagined Fellowship, a daring program designed to bring top-notch professional and scientific knowledge to India's research environment. In order to create scalable "impact engines" centered on biomedical science and public health issues, the program seeks out outstanding academics, entrepreneurs, physicians, and innovators of Indian or foreign descent who are willing to move to India for three years. Each chosen Fellow is given a sizeable grant of 300,000$, which is given to the host institution in three yearly installments.
Importantly, the procedure is entirely institutional nomination-based, necessitating infrastructure provision and accountability from the host, which must be an FCRA-approved organization. This fiercely competitive program, which has a small number of fellowships available in the current cycle, acts as a strategic link between local opportunities and worldwide talent to promote long-term, revolutionary transformation in India's health system.
How To Apply For The India Fellowship 2025?
The India Reimagined Fellowship application procedure relies on institutional nominations rather than direct individual applications. The following 6 essential steps must be completed in order to be eligible for the fellowship in 2025:
- Locate an Indian Host Institution: Find an FCRA-approved Indian university or research facility that is open to hosting your three-year biomedical or public health project.
- Obtain Official Nomination: Since direct applications are not accepted, discuss your project with the officials of the host institution and obtain their official commitment and nomination letter.
- Prepare CV and Proposal: Collaborate with your host to create a comprehensive research/innovation proposal (up to 10 pages) and complete your resume, emphasizing significant international experience.
- Collect Supporting Documents: Assemble the entire nomination package, which should include a letter of commitment from the host school, two letters of recommendation, and documentation of your qualifications.
- Submit Submission Package: Before the current cycle's deadline of January 31, 2026, the host institution must email the entire submission package to the designated BFI address.
- Await Selection Decision: The nomination will be reviewed by the BFI Advisory Board and expert committees. Selection choices are made on a rolling basis and will be made public within 12 weeks.
Also Check:
-
IIM Lucknow Summer Placements 2025: Record Domestic Stipend of ₹3.95 Lakhs/month, ₹2.5 Lakhs for International
-
BCA Subjects 2025: Download Semester-Wise Syllabus List Here
-
10 College Degrees Losing Value, According to Harvard – Better Alternatives to Study
-
MBA Syllabus 2025: Semester-Wise Subjects, Specializations, and Course Structure
-
Scored 450 marks in NEET 2025? Top Colleges in India for MBBS
-
BBA 1st Year Subjects 2025: Semester-Wise Subjects List & Syllabus
-
Chevening Scholarship 2026: Eligibility, Benefits, Application Process & Important Details
India Fellowship 2025: Funding Structure and Disbursement
In order to guarantee accountability and project feasibility, the India Reimagined Fellowship grants a sizeable grant over a three-year period with stringent guidelines on how the funds are handled and distributed. This table provides an overview of the funding structure and payment process:
|
Criteria
|
Details
|
Accountability and Disbursement
|
Total Grant Value
|
USD 300,000 (Approximately ₹2.5 Crore) per fellow.
|
Funds cover project execution, fellow's salary, equipment, lab costs, and travel.
|
Funding Duration
|
3 Years (The fellow commits to full-time work in India for this duration).
|
The full grant is released in three annual tranches.
|
Recipient of Funds
|
Funds are disbursed directly to the Host Institution in India, NOT to the individual fellow.
|
Host Institution must establish a dedicated project account for fund utilization.
|
Annual Disbursement
|
Released in three tranches of USD 100,000 (approx. ₹88 lakhs) annually.
|
Host Institution Requirement
|
Must be an FCRA-approved (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act) or exempted institution in India.
|
Required to provide full infrastructure and administrative support to the fellow.
|
Conditions for Release
|
Disbursement of subsequent tranches depends on approval from an expert review panel.
|
Requires submission of Annual Progress Reports, Financial Utilization Certificates (UC), and successful mid-term review.
Also Read:
Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025
Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025
Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!