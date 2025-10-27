India Unveils ₹2.5 Crore Global Fellowship to Attract Global Science Innovators

India Fellowship 2025: Blockchain for Impact (BFI) introduced the India Reimagined Fellowship, a daring program designed to bring top-notch professional and scientific knowledge to India's research environment. In order to create scalable "impact engines" centered on biomedical science and public health issues, the program seeks out outstanding academics, entrepreneurs, physicians, and innovators of Indian or foreign descent who are willing to move to India for three years. Each chosen Fellow is given a sizeable grant of 300,000$, which is given to the host institution in three yearly installments.

Importantly, the procedure is entirely institutional nomination-based, necessitating infrastructure provision and accountability from the host, which must be an FCRA-approved organization. This fiercely competitive program, which has a small number of fellowships available in the current cycle, acts as a strategic link between local opportunities and worldwide talent to promote long-term, revolutionary transformation in India's health system.