Which Indian IIM Features in the Global Top 50?

IIM Features in the Global Top 50: India's reputation in worldwide business education is confirmed by the inclusion of major Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in prestigious international league tables. In important evaluations like the QS Subject Rankings, IIM Bangalore and IIM Ahmedabad routinely place in the world's Top 50 for Business & Management Studies. This accomplishment highlights their superiority in research and academic standing globally. Even while IIM Bangalore frequently leads these international rankings, the other important colleges continue to perform well.

Additionally, IIM Calcutta continues to have a notable profile, especially when evaluated using employability indicators. IIM Calcutta's exceptional performance is consistently highlighted in rankings that concentrate on outcome-based statistics, such as those that assess graduate success on sites like LinkedIn, demonstrating its dedication to creating highly sought-after, industry-ready graduates.