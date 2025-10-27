MP Police Admit Card 2025, Download Link
HBSE Exam 2026: Class 10, 12 Datesheet PDF Expected Soon at bseh.org, Check Latest Updates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 27, 2025, 10:42 IST

Haryana Board officials are expected to release the Haryana Board 10th and 12th Practical and Theory exam 2026 date sheets soon. The timetable PDF will be available on the official website bseh.org. Get the latest updates here. 

Haryana Board 10th 12th Theory, Practical Exam Datesheet PDF soon
Key Points

  • Haryana Board is expected to conduct Class 10 and 12 theory exams from February to April 2026
  • The board will conduct the class 10 and 12 practical exams in February 2026
  • Complete subject-wise date and time will be available at bseh.org

HBSE 10th 12th Exam 2026 Datesheet:  The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana, will soon release the HBSE class 10 and class 12 exam timetable for 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the Haryana Board exam 2026 can visit the official website to check the datesheet.

Haryana Board is expected to conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams between February to April 2026. The complete datesheet with subject-wise schedule and time will be released online by the board officials soon. 

Haryana Board Exam 2026 Date and Time

The board is yet to release the confirmed schedule for the HBSE 10th and 12th exams 2026. Considering the previous year's schedule, the Haryana board is expected to conduct the class 10 and class 12 exams from February to April 2026. Candidates will be provided with the detailed datesheet for the HBSE Exam 2026 on the official website soon. 

Steps to Download Haryana Board Exam 2026 Datesheet

Haryana Board 10th and 12th exam 2026 datesheet PDF will be available on the official website bseh.org. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to download the timetable PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Haryana Board

Step 2: Click on the HBSE 10th and HBSE 12th datesheet link provided

Step 3: The class 10/ 12 datesheet PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download for further reference

HBSE 10th 12th Practical Exam 2026

Along with the dates for the Haryana Board theory exam 2026, the board will also issue the schedule for the class 10 and class 12 practical exams. The board will complete the HBSE 10th and 12th practical exam 2026 well ahead of the theory exams. As per previous year dates, the HBSE practical exam 2026 for class 10 and class 12 students will be conducted in the first week of February 2026. 

