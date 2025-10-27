HBSE 10th 12th Exam 2026 Datesheet: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana, will soon release the HBSE class 10 and class 12 exam timetable for 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the Haryana Board exam 2026 can visit the official website to check the datesheet.

Haryana Board is expected to conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams between February to April 2026. The complete datesheet with subject-wise schedule and time will be released online by the board officials soon.

Haryana Board Exam 2026 Date and Time

The board is yet to release the confirmed schedule for the HBSE 10th and 12th exams 2026. Considering the previous year's schedule, the Haryana board is expected to conduct the class 10 and class 12 exams from February to April 2026. Candidates will be provided with the detailed datesheet for the HBSE Exam 2026 on the official website soon.