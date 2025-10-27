UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule Revised, Check Dates at upneet.gov.in

Key Points
- UP NEET UG round 3 seat allotment result to be announced on October 29
- Allotment letter can be downloaded from October 30 to November 1, 2025
- Candidates allotted seats can report to colleges from November 3 to 5, 2025
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: The Department of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has revised the UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 schedule. According to the revised schedule released, the last date for candidates to enter their choices for the third round of counselling is October 27, 2025. The link will remain active until 11 AM.
Along with the choice filling dates, the counselling committee has also revised the dates for the UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 allotment results. The UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on October 29, 2025.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 schedule is available on the official website - upneet.gov.in. Candidates can also check the complete schedule here.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule - Click Here
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule
|Events
Date
Online Choice Filling End Date
October 27, 2025
Declaration of Seat Allotment Result
October 29, 2025
Downloading Allotment Letter and Reporting for Admissions
October 30 to November 1, 2025
November 3 to 5, 2025
Steps to Check UP NEET UG Round 3 Allotment Result
The UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of UP NEET UG Counselling
Step 2: Click on the notifications section
Step 3: Click on round 3 allotment result
Step 4: Save the allotment result for further reference
