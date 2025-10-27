UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule Revised, Check Dates at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: The Department of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has revised the UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 schedule. According to the revised schedule released, the last date for candidates to enter their choices for the third round of counselling is October 27, 2025. The link will remain active until 11 AM.

Along with the choice filling dates, the counselling committee has also revised the dates for the UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 allotment results. The UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on October 29, 2025.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 schedule is available on the official website - upneet.gov.in. Candidates can also check the complete schedule here.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule - Click Here