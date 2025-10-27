MP Police Admit Card 2025, Download Link
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule Revised, Check Dates at upneet.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 27, 2025, 09:22 IST

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 schedule revised. The last date for candidates to enter their choices for UP NEET UG Round 3 allotment is today, October 27. Check seat allotment date and other details here. 

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule Revised
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule Revised
Key Points

  • UP NEET UG round 3 seat allotment result to be announced on October 29
  • Allotment letter can be downloaded from October 30 to November 1, 2025
  • Candidates allotted seats can report to colleges from November 3 to 5, 2025

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: The Department of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has revised the UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 schedule. According to the revised schedule released, the last date for candidates to enter their choices for the third round of counselling is October 27, 2025. The link will remain active until 11 AM. 

Along with the choice filling dates, the counselling committee has also revised the dates for the UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 allotment results. The UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on October 29, 2025. 

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 schedule is available on the official website - upneet.gov.in. Candidates can also check the complete schedule here. 

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule - Click Here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule

Candidates can check the round 3 schedule for UP NEET UG counselling here

Events

Date

Online Choice Filling End Date

October 27, 2025

Declaration of Seat Allotment Result

October 29, 2025

Downloading Allotment Letter and Reporting for Admissions

October 30 to November 1, 2025

November 3 to 5, 2025

Steps to Check UP NEET UG Round 3 Allotment Result

The UP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to apply. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP NEET UG Counselling

Step 2: Click on the notifications section

Step 3: Click on round 3 allotment result

Step 4: Save the allotment result for further reference


