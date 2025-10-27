IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Round 3 Registration Dates 2025 Extended; Check Revised Dates

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 27, 2025, 18:33 IST

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: AACCC has extended AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration. Candidates who missed previous rounds can register using their mobile number or email.

Key Points

  • AACCC has extended AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration.
  • Candidates who missed previous rounds can register.
  • Registration can be done using their mobile number or email.

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has extended the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration dates. Candidates who did not partake in previous rounds can register using their registered mobile number or email ID. Candidates are advised to check their eligibility and provide valid details in their application form. They are also advised to pay the requisite fee within the deadline.

AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration Revised Dates 

The following table carries the important dates related to AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 3: 

Event 

Date(s) 

Online Registration and Payment Start Date

October 27, 2025

Last Date to Apply for Counselling

November 3, 2025, till 5 PM

Fee payment date 

October 27 - November 3, 2025

Choice Filing

October 30, 2025

Locking of Choices

November 3, 2025 2 - 11:55 PM

Publication of Seat Allotment Result

November 6, 2025

How to Register for AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 3?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 3: 

  1. Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘PG Counselling’
  3. Scroll down to ‘CANDIDATE ACTIVITY BOARD’ and click on ‘Click here for New Registration(for R-3)’
  4. Enter your Roll Number and Password
  5. Solve the case sensitive captcha code and submit
  6. In candidate dashboard, click on the link for registration 
  7. Submit your details, upload required documents, and pay the required category-wise fee 
  8. Carefully submit and download the confirmation page for future reference

DIRECT LINK - AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration

AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates will need to go through the following eligibility criteria in order to participate in round 3 registration. The following candidates are eligible to register for round 3:

  • Must have qualified AIAPGET 2025 along with the required cutoff.
  • Candidates who opted for free exit in the round 1 allotment can register for round 3.
  • Candidates allotted seats in round 1 but failed to upgrade during round 2.
  • Candidates who missed participating in previous rounds.

