AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Round 3 Registration Dates 2025 Extended; Check Revised Dates

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has extended the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration dates. Candidates who did not partake in previous rounds can register using their registered mobile number or email ID. Candidates are advised to check their eligibility and provide valid details in their application form. They are also advised to pay the requisite fee within the deadline.

AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration Revised Dates

The following table carries the important dates related to AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 3: