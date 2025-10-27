CAT 2025 Admit Card on Nov 5, Check Official Website, Steps to Download Here

Key Points
- IIM CAT 2025 Admit Card to be released on November 5
- Download admit card using User ID and Password at iimcat.ac.in
- CAT 2025 exams to be held on November 30, 2025
CAT 2025 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, will be releasing the IIM CAT 2025 admit card on November 5, 2025. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre on the day of the exams. It must, however, be noted that only those candidates who have completed the CAT 2025 application process will be issued their CAT admit card 2025.
The CAT 2025 admit card will be available for download in the candidate login available on the official website. To download the admit card, candidates must visit the official website and login using their user ID and password.
CAT 2025 admit card will be available on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can also download the IIM CAT 2025 admit card through the direct link given here.
CAT 2025 Admit Card Date and Time
The CAT 2025 admit card will be available for download on the official website on November 5, 2025. The admit card will be available in online mode only. Candidates need to have their user ID and password ready with them to download the admit card.
Steps to Download the CAT 2025 Admit Card
The CAT 2025 admit card link will be available for download on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to download the admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT 2025
Step 2: Click on the CAT 2025 login link
Step 3: Login with the user ID and password
Step 4: The CAT 2025 admit card will be displayed
Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference
CAT 2025 Admit Card: Details Mentioned
The CAT 2025 admit card will be available on the official website. The admit card will include the following details
-
Candidate name
-
Roll number/ Application number
-
Name of exam
-
Candidate photograph and signature
-
Exam centre name and address
-
Reporting time for exams
-
Instructions for candidates
