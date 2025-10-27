CAT 2025 Admit Card on Nov 5, Check Official Website, Steps to Download Here

CAT 2025 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, will be releasing the IIM CAT 2025 admit card on November 5, 2025. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre on the day of the exams. It must, however, be noted that only those candidates who have completed the CAT 2025 application process will be issued their CAT admit card 2025.

The CAT 2025 admit card will be available for download in the candidate login available on the official website. To download the admit card, candidates must visit the official website and login using their user ID and password.

CAT 2025 admit card will be available on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can also download the IIM CAT 2025 admit card through the direct link given here.