HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Commence, Apply at amruhp.ac.in

HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration: Atal Medical and Research University, Himachal Pradesh, has commenced the HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 registration process. Candidates who wish to participate in the state-wise counselling process for MD, MS programmes in Medical Colleges in Himachal Pradesh can visit the official website of the counselling committee to register.

The link for candidates to apply for the HP NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 is available on the official website. Candidates participating in the counselling round are required to complete the registration process. It must be noted that the complete counselling schedule is yet to be confirmed by officials.

To apply for HP NEET PG counselling 2025 candidates can visit the official website - amruhp.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register for the HP NEET PG Counselling 2025.