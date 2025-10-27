IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Focus
Quick Links
News

HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Commence, Apply at amruhp.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 27, 2025, 14:32 IST

HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link live. Candidates can apply for the counselling round at amruhp.ac.in. Get latest updates on the counselling process here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Begin
HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Begin
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Candidates participating in round 1 counselling can apply at amruhp.ac.in
  • Fresh registration for round 1 available for MD, MS courses
  • Complete schedule for HP NEET PG round 1 counselling to be released soon

HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration: Atal Medical and Research University, Himachal Pradesh, has commenced the HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 registration process. Candidates who wish to participate in the state-wise counselling process for MD, MS programmes in Medical Colleges in Himachal Pradesh can visit the official website of the counselling committee to register. 

The link for candidates to apply for the HP NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 is available on the official website. Candidates participating in the counselling round are required to complete the registration process. It must be noted that the complete counselling schedule is yet to be confirmed by officials.

To apply for HP NEET PG counselling 2025 candidates can visit the official website - amruhp.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register for the HP NEET PG Counselling 2025. 

HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration - Click Here

How to Apply for HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 

The HP NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registration link is available on the official website. Candidates interested in applying for the counselling round are required to complete the registration process. Follow the steps provided below to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website for HP NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on ‘Click here for fresh registration for PG MD/MS/DNB for 1st round counselling 2025’

Step 3: Enter all required details in the link provided

Step 4: Save the filled details and click on submit

Also Read: TS Intermediate Exam 2026: Telangana Board Inter 1st and 2nd Year Timetable Soon, Get Latest Updates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News