HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Commence, Apply at amruhp.ac.in

Key Points
- Candidates participating in round 1 counselling can apply at amruhp.ac.in
- Fresh registration for round 1 available for MD, MS courses
- Complete schedule for HP NEET PG round 1 counselling to be released soon
HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration: Atal Medical and Research University, Himachal Pradesh, has commenced the HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 registration process. Candidates who wish to participate in the state-wise counselling process for MD, MS programmes in Medical Colleges in Himachal Pradesh can visit the official website of the counselling committee to register.
The link for candidates to apply for the HP NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 is available on the official website. Candidates participating in the counselling round are required to complete the registration process. It must be noted that the complete counselling schedule is yet to be confirmed by officials.
To apply for HP NEET PG counselling 2025 candidates can visit the official website - amruhp.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register for the HP NEET PG Counselling 2025.
HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration - Click Here
How to Apply for HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1
The HP NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registration link is available on the official website. Candidates interested in applying for the counselling round are required to complete the registration process. Follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website for HP NEET PG counselling
Step 2: Click on ‘Click here for fresh registration for PG MD/MS/DNB for 1st round counselling 2025’
Step 3: Enter all required details in the link provided
Step 4: Save the filled details and click on submit
