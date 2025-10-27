You’ve got the IQ of Sherlock if you can spot the 3 mistakes in this brain teaser puzzle in 9 seconds!

Brain teasers challenge your critical thinking skills, attentiveness, and intelligence. Netizens enjoy these puzzle games because they boost problem-solving skills and strengthen brainpower. You can experience brain teasers in the form of picture puzzles, riddles, and math puzzles. When you solve brain teasers, you significantly improve your brainpower, develop out-of-the-box thinking, and find creative solutions to problems. When you practice brain teasers, you boost your cognitive abilities and enhance your mental agility. Are you ready to test your intelligence and attentiveness? Attempt this brain teaser puzzle now! Check Out: Optical Illusion: Find the witch in this Halloween-themed picture in 7 seconds. 95% will fail! Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find 3 Mistakes in 9 Seconds Source: Brightside This brain teaser challenge is an excellent way to test your attentiveness and problem-solving skills.

The picture shared above shows an office scene. Two guys and a girl can be seen in the picture. Well, at first glance, the picture appears to be perfectly okay, but it isn't. There are three mistakes in the picture. Can you find them in 9 seconds? If you can, you are an extremely observant individual with a sharp brain. Your time starts now! Look at the image and study it carefully. Have you spotted the mistakes in the picture? Time is running out, act quickly. Scan the image carefully and see if you can spot anything unusual. And... Time's up! Scroll below for the solution. Brain Teaser IQ Test: Solution The mistakes in the picture are: 1. The guy is having the feet of a duck 2. The standing guy has forgotten to remove the label from the cloth, and it is worn the wrong way.