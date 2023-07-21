CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 11 Three Dimensional Geometry MCQs

CBSE Class 12 Maths Three Dimensional Geometry MCQs: Check here the multiple choice questions of CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Chapter 11 Three Dimensional Geometry.

Maths Class 12 Three Dimensional Geometry MCQs: The Central Board of Secondary Education is responsible for conducting the annual board exam for class 12, which is considered the most important test for students. The question paper follows a pre-defined format every year and comprises questions of various types like MCQs, short-answer and long-answer.

Each question requires a different answering approach depending on its difficulty level and marks. Multiple choice questions are usually a core part of all papers, but unlike other subjects, they aren’t straightforward in mathematics. Solving MCQs requires fast calculation skills and quick thinking from students. So it becomes essential to thoroughly go through several MCQs before appearing in the exam. You can check out the MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 11 Three Dimensional Geometry below.

Related:

CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 10 Vector Algebra MCQs

CBSE Integrals Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 7 of Maths, Download PDF

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 11 Three Dimensional Geometry

Question 1: If the direction cosines of a line are k/3,k/3,k/3, then value of k is

(a) k > 0

(b) 0 < k < 1.

(c) k = 1/3

(d) k = ±3

Answer: (d) k = ±3

Question 2: If a line has direction ratios 2, – 1, – 2, determine its direction cosines:

(a) ⅓, ⅔, -⅓

(b) ⅔, -⅓, -⅔

(c) -⅔, ⅓, ⅔

(d) None of the above

Answer: (b) ⅔, -⅓, -⅔

Related: CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 202 3 -24: 12th Maths Syllabus Download PDF

Question 3: The direction cosines of the y-axis are:

(a) (9, 0, 0)

(b) (1, 0, 0)

(c) (0, 1, 0)

(d) (0, 0, 1)

Answer: (c) (0, 1, 0)

Question 4: Find the equation of the plane passing through the points P(1, 1, 1), Q(3, -1, 2), R(-3, 5, -4).

(a) x + 2y = 0

(b) x – y – 2 = 0

(c) -x + 2y – 2 = 0

(d) x + y – 2 = 0

Answer: (d) x + y – 2 = 0

Also Check: NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths PDF: Updated for 202 3 -24

Question 5: The distance between the planes 2x−3y + 6z+12=0 and 2x−3y+6z−2=0 is

(a) 10/7

(b) 2/7

(c) 2

(d) 24/7

Answer: (c) 2

Question 6: The equation x² – x – 2 = 0 in three-dimensional space is represented by:

(a) A pair of parallel planes

(b) A pair of straight lines

(c) A pair of the perpendicular plane

(d) None of these

Answer: (a) A pair of parallel planes

Question 7: The vector equation for the line passing through the points (–1, 0, 2) and (3, 4, 6) is:

(a) i +2k + λ(4i + 4j + 4k)

(b) i –2k + λ(4i + 4j + 4k)

(c) -i+2k+ λ(4i + 4j + 4k)

(d) -i+2k+ λ(4i – 4j – 4k)

Answer: (c) -i+2k+ λ(4i + 4j + 4k)

Related: CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 202 3 -24 with Solutions PDF - Download Model Paper

Question 8: Three line segments are drawn by joining any two of the points A(-1, 3), B(-2, 1), and C(-5, -1). How many of them are intersected by the y-axis?

(a) 1

(b) 0

(c) 2

(d) 3

Answer: (b) 0

Question 9: If l, m, n are the direction cosines of a line, then;

(a) l2+ m2+ 2n2 = 1

(b) l2+ 2m2+ n2 = 1

(c) 2l2+ m2+ n2 = 1

(d) l2+ m2+ n2 = 1

Answer: (d) l2+ m2+ n2 = 1

Question 10:

Answer: (b)

Recommended:

Class 12th Mathematics NCERT Book