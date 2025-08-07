UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
TS DOST 2025: Seat Allotment Result Out for Telangana Special Phase on dost.cgg.gov.in; Check Here

TS DOST 2025: The TS DOST special phase seat allotment results for 2025 are out. By August 8, 2025, candidates must physically report to their designated colleges and finish the online self-reporting. Since seats would be canceled if the deadline is missed, this procedure is essential to securing admittance. Students can visit dost.cgg.gov.in to verify their status.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Aug 7, 2025, 10:57 IST
TS DOST 2025
TS DOST 2025
TS DOST 2025: The Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) has released the seat allotment results for the special phase. The official website, dost.cgg.gov.in, provides students who registered for this phase with access to their allotment status.

The necessary online self-reporting process for shortlisted candidates must be finished by August 8, 2025. To confirm their admission, individuals must next physically report to the colleges they have been assigned by the same date. The assigned seat may be canceled if these deadlines are not met.

Steps To Download the TS DOST Seat Allotment 2025 Result?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the TS DOST Seat Allotment 2025 result:

  • Visit dost.cgg.gov.in, the official TS DOST website. To start the process, go straight to the official website.

  • On the homepage, click the "Candidate Login" option. You will be taken to the login page as a result.

  • In the required areas, enter your PIN and DOST ID. To view your results, you must have your special login credentials.

  • Click "Sign In" once your login information has been entered. Your registered cellphone number will receive an OTP for validation.

  • Enter the OTP that was sent to your mobile device. The security of your account is guaranteed by this two-factor authentication.

  • The outcome of your seat assignment will be shown on the screen. Examine your assigned college and course in detail.

  • Download and print your seat allotment letter. You will need this for future reference and for the self-reporting process.

TS DOST Special Phase Seat Allotment 2025: Key Highlights

These are the key highlights for the TS DOST Special Phase Seat Allotment 2025 given below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE)

Admission Process

Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST)

Allotment Phase

Special Phase

Courses Offered

Undergraduate (B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, etc.)

Official Website

dost.cgg.gov.in

Seat Allotment Date

August 6, 2025

Online Self-Reporting Dates

August 6 to August 8, 2025

Physical Reporting to Colleges

August 6 to August 8, 2025

Allotment Status

Released on the official website

Deadline for Admission

August 8, 2025

