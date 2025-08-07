TS DOST 2025: Seat Allotment Result Out for Telangana Special Phase on dost.cgg.gov.in; Check Here

TS DOST 2025: The Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) has released the seat allotment results for the special phase. The official website, dost.cgg.gov.in, provides students who registered for this phase with access to their allotment status.

The necessary online self-reporting process for shortlisted candidates must be finished by August 8, 2025. To confirm their admission, individuals must next physically report to the colleges they have been assigned by the same date. The assigned seat may be canceled if these deadlines are not met.

Steps To Download the TS DOST Seat Allotment 2025 Result?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the TS DOST Seat Allotment 2025 result: