PPU Admission 2025-26: Patliputra University BA LLB and LLB Admission Starts; Official Portal Link at ppup.ac.in

PPU Admission 2025: Pattliputra University has commenced the admission process for the fiver year BA-LLB, and 3 year LLB programmes. Students interested in applying for the Ba-LLB and LLB programmes can visit the official website of the university to submit the online applications.

As per the admission notification issued, the last date for candidates to submit the applications is August 18, 2025. Students must make sure they enter all relevant details carefully in the online application form.

PPU 3 Year LLB and 5 Year BA-LLB application link is available on the official website ppup.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to submit the applications.

PPU 3 year LLB - Click Here

PPU 5 year BA-LLB - Click Here

PPU LLB Admission 2025 - Important Dates

The complete schedule for admissions to the 3 year and 5 year LLB programme is provided below