PPU Admission 2025-26: Patliputra University BA LLB and LLB Admission Starts; Official Portal Link at ppup.ac.in

Patliputra University has commenced the application process for the three-year and five-year LLB programmes. Candidates interested in applying can visit the official website to submit the applications. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 7, 2025, 11:34 IST
PPU 3 Year, 5 Year LLB Applications Live
PPU Admission 2025: Pattliputra University has commenced the admission process for the fiver year BA-LLB, and 3 year LLB programmes. Students interested in applying for the Ba-LLB and LLB programmes can visit the official website of the university to submit the online applications.

As per the admission notification issued, the last date for candidates to submit the applications is August 18, 2025. Students must make sure they enter all relevant details carefully in the online application form.

PPU 3 Year LLB and 5 Year BA-LLB application link is available on the official website ppup.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to submit the applications. 

PPU 3 year LLB - Click Here

PPU 5 year BA-LLB - Click Here

PPU LLB Admission 2025 - Important Dates

The complete schedule for admissions to the 3 year and 5 year LLB programme is provided below

Events

Dates

Applications commence

August 7, 2025

Last date to apply

August 18, 2025

Correction in applications

August 19, 2025

Merit list

August 21, 2025

Last date of admission of merit list

August 25, 2025

How to Apply for PPU LLB Admission 2025

The BA-LLB and LLB applications are available on the official website of the university. Follow the steps provided below to submit the applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of PPU

Step 2: Click on the Admission section

Step 3: Click on the 3 year/5 year LLB application 

Step 4: Fill out all the required details

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

