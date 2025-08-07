PPU Admission 2025-26: Patliputra University BA LLB and LLB Admission Starts; Official Portal Link at ppup.ac.in

PPU Admission 2025: Pattliputra University has commenced the admission process for the fiver year BA-LLB, and 3 year LLB programmes. Students interested in applying for the Ba-LLB and LLB programmes can visit the official website of the university to submit the online applications.
As per the admission notification issued, the last date for candidates to submit the applications is August 18, 2025. Students must make sure they enter all relevant details carefully in the online application form.
PPU 3 Year LLB and 5 Year BA-LLB application link is available on the official website ppup.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to submit the applications.
PPU 3 year LLB - Click Here
PPU 5 year BA-LLB - Click Here
PPU LLB Admission 2025 - Important Dates
The complete schedule for admissions to the 3 year and 5 year LLB programme is provided below
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Applications commence
|
August 7, 2025
|
Last date to apply
|
August 18, 2025
|
Correction in applications
|
August 19, 2025
|
Merit list
|
August 21, 2025
|
Last date of admission of merit list
|
August 25, 2025
How to Apply for PPU LLB Admission 2025
The BA-LLB and LLB applications are available on the official website of the university. Follow the steps provided below to submit the applications.
Step 1: Visit the official website of PPU
Step 2: Click on the Admission section
Step 3: Click on the 3 year/5 year LLB application
Step 4: Fill out all the required details
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
