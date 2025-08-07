UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
RRB NTPC 2025 UG Exam Analysis OUT LIVE: Check Shift-wise Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, and Paper Review

RRB NTPC UG Exam Analysis 2025: The RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 will be held to fill 3,404 vacancies, with over 6.32 million candidates registered. The exam includes 100 questions across three sections. It will be conducted in three shifts. The exam analysis will be provided here after the exam to help candidates assess their performance.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma
Aug 7, 2025, 13:04 IST
RRB NTPC 2025 UG Exam Analysis
RRB NTPC 2025 UG Exam Analysis

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 3,404 vacancies announced for RRB NTPC UG 2025.
  • Over 6.32 million candidates registered for the exam.
  • Exam to be held in three shifts daily across 15 languages.

RRB NTPC UG Exam Analysis 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will conduct the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) Exam 2025 to fill 3,404 vacancies. Over 6.32 million candidates have registered for the exam. The test will be held in three shifts.

The RRB NTPC UG exam pattern 2025 includes 100 questions covering General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning, with a total of 100 marks. The exam duration is 90 minutes for general candidates and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates using a scribe.

The test will be conducted in 15 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

We will provide a detailed RRB NTPC UG exam analysis 2025 on this page when the exam concludes. This covers the overall and section-wise difficulty level to help candidates assess their performance and expected cut-off trends.

LIVE UPDATES
  • Aug 7, 2025, 13:04 IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Analysis 2025: What Is the Level of the Syllabus?

    The RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 Exam 2025 follows a mixed-level syllabus to assess candidates on the basis of fundamental knowledge and reasoning ability. As per the official exam guidelines and student feedback, the standard of questions asked in the first stage CBT is primarily based on:

    • Class 10 level (for Mathematics and Reasoning)
    • Class 12 level (for General Awareness and analytical concepts)
    • Graduation-level awareness (for current affairs, polity, and economy topics)

    This balanced approach ensures that candidates from different educational backgrounds can compete fairly. A strong grasp of basic concepts, NCERT-level knowledge, and regular current affairs revision is essential for scoring well in the RRB NTPC UG exam 2025.

  • Aug 7, 2025, 12:46 IST

    RRB NTPC 2025 UG Exam Shift 2 Started

    RRB NTPC 2025 UG Exam Shift 2 has started at 12:45 PM. Candidates have entered the exam halls, and the paper will be conducted from 12:45 PM to 2:15 PM.

  • Aug 7, 2025, 12:41 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Exam Analysis 2025 Shift 1: Section-Wise Good Attempts

    The RRB NTPC UG Shift 1 exam 2025 has concluded, and candidates have shared their feedback on the number of good attempts across each section. Check the expected range of good attempts based on the overall difficulty level and accuracy:

    Section

    Total Questions

    Expected Good Attempts

    General Awareness (GA)

    40

    20 – 25

    Mathematics

    30

    18 – 22

    General Intelligence & Reasoning

    30

    20 – 23

    Overall

    100

    60 – 65

     

  • Aug 7, 2025, 12:28 IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Analysis 2025: Overall Difficulty Level of Shift 1

    The RRB NTPC CBT 1 Shift 1 exam 2025 was conducted successfully, and based on student feedback, the overall difficulty level was balanced, with most sections falling in the easy to moderate range.

    Check the section-wise difficulty level for Shift 1 in the table below:

    Section

    Difficulty Level

    Mathematics

    Easy

    Reasoning

    Easy to Moderate

    General Awareness

    Easy to Moderate
  • Aug 7, 2025, 12:03 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Shift 1 Exam Analysis 2025: Reasoning Section Difficulty Level

    The Reasoning section in RRB NTPC UG 2025 Shift 1 was reported to be easy by most candidates. The section included 2 questions on Syllogism and 2 questions on Blood Relation. This makes it a scoring area for well-prepared aspirants.

  • Aug 7, 2025, 11:45 IST

    Which Section Was Tough In RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 Shift 1?

    The Quantitative Aptitude (Maths) section of the RRB NTPC UG Shift 1 exam 2025 was reported to be tough compared to the other sections. Many candidates found the calculations lengthy and time-consuming.

    Questions were asked from the following important topics:

    • Simple Interest (SI)
    • Percentage
    • Ratio and Proportion
    • Average
    • Profit and Loss
    • Time and Work
    • Speed, Time, and Distance
  • Aug 7, 2025, 11:38 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Exam Analysis 2025 Shift 1: Reasoning Section Difficulty Level

    The Reasoning section of the RRB NTPC UG Shift 1 exam 2025 was reported to be easy by most candidates. The questions were straightforward and based on common reasoning patterns, allowing candidates to attempt them with confidence and accuracy.

    As per the live feedback, the following types of questions were asked:

    • 2 questions on Syllogism
    • 2 questions on Blood Relation

    The overall structure of the General Intelligence and Reasoning section helped candidates manage their time effectively. This section carried 30 questions for 30 marks, making it a scoring area in the exam. 

  • Aug 7, 2025, 11:33 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Exam Analysis 2025: General Awareness Questions Asked

    The General Awareness section featured questions from a mix of static and current topics in the RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025. As per the live exam analysis, candidates reported questions such as one based on the Five-Year Plan, another related to the Rock Systems found in India, and a question asking about the Chief Ministers of various Indian states.

    This section carries the highest weightage of 40 marks, making it crucial for overall performance. Aspirants appearing in upcoming shifts should revise topics from Indian Polity, Geography, Economic Planning, and recent Current Affairs to boost their scores in the General Awareness section.

     

  • Aug 7, 2025, 10:56 IST

    RRB NTPC 2025 UG Exam Analysis: What Is The Difficulty Level?

    The overall difficult level of RRB NTPC UG Shift 1 on August 07, 2025 was moderate as per students feedback.

  • Aug 7, 2025, 10:46 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Shift 1 Exam Concluded

    The shift 1 of RRB NTPC UG exam has been concluded at 10:30 AM.

  • Aug 7, 2025, 10:37 IST

    RRB NTPC 2025 Exam Analysis: Marks Normalisation

    Candidates appear in multiple shifts across different days in the RRB NTPC UG 2025 exam. The difficulty level of question papers may vary from one session to another. RRB uses a normalization method to ensure fair evaluation across all sessions.

    The formula used for RRB NTPC marks normalization is as follows:

  • Aug 7, 2025, 10:18 IST

    What Are The Topics Covered in RRB NTPC Reasoning Syllabus?

    The following are the topics for RRB NTPC UG reasoning section:

    • Analogies
    • Mathematical Operations
    • Similarities and Differences
    • Relationships
    • Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series
    • Coding and Decoding
    • Analytical Reasoning
    • Syllogism
    • Jumbling
    • Venn Diagrams
    • Puzzle
    • Data Sufficiency
    • Statement- Conclusion, Statement- Courses of Action
    • Decision Making
    • Maps
    • Interpretation of Graphs
  • Aug 7, 2025, 10:08 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Exam Analysis 2025: Admit Card Release Dates

    The RRB NTPC UG Level Admit Card 2025 is released four days before the respective exam date. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official regional RRB websites by entering their registration number and date of birth.

    Check below the complete schedule of the RRB NTPC UG exam dates and corresponding admit card release dates:

    RRB NTPC UG Exam Date 2025

    Admit Card Release Date

    August 7, 2025

    August 3, 2025

    August 8, 2025

    August 4, 2025

    August 9, 2025

    August 5, 2025

    August 10, 2025

    August 6, 2025

    August 11, 2025

    August 7, 2025

    August 12, 2025

    August 8, 2025

    August 13, 2025

    August 9, 2025

    August 14, 2025

    August 10, 2025

    August 15, 2025

    August 11, 2025

    August 16, 2025

    August 12, 2025

    August 17, 2025

    August 13, 2025

    August 18, 2025

    August 14, 2025

    August 19, 2025

    August 15, 2025

    August 20, 2025

    August 16, 2025

    August 21, 2025

    August 17, 2025

    August 22, 2025

    August 18, 2025

    August 23, 2025

    August 19, 2025

    August 24, 2025

    August 20, 2025

    August 25, 2025

    August 21, 2025

    August 26, 2025

    August 22, 2025

    August 27, 2025

    August 23, 2025

    August 28, 2025

    August 24, 2025

    August 29, 2025

    August 25, 2025

    August 30, 2025

    August 26, 2025

    August 31, 2025

    August 27, 2025

    September 1, 2025

    August 28, 2025

    September 2, 2025

    August 29, 2025

    September 3, 2025

    August 30, 2025

    September 4, 2025

    August 31, 2025

    September 5, 2025

    September 1, 2025

    September 6, 2025

    September 2, 2025

    September 7, 2025

    September 3, 2025

    September 8, 2025

    September 4, 2025

    September 9, 2025

    September 5, 2025
  • Aug 7, 2025, 10:04 IST

    What Are The Topics Covered in RRB NTPC Maths Syllabus?

    The following are the topics of the Maths Syllabus for the RRB NTPC UG exam:

    • Geometry and Trigonometry
    • Elementary Statistics
    • Percentage
    • Mensuration
    • Time and Work
    • Time and Distance
    • Simple and Compound Interest
    • Profit and Loss
    • Number System
    • Decimals
    • Fractions
    • LCM, HCF
    • Ratio and Proportions
    • Elementary Algebra
  • Aug 7, 2025, 09:58 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Exam Analysis 2025: Details Printed on Admit Card

    Candidates must carefully verify the information provided on their RRB NTPC admit card as part of the RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 Exam 2025. This document is essential for exam day and must be preserved for future reference.

    Below are the key details printed on the candidate's copy of the RRB NTPC UG hall ticket:

    • Candidate’s Name
    • Photograph
    • Roll Number
    • Registration Number
    • Reporting Time
    • Exam Slot & Shift
    • Date of Exam
    • Exam Trade
    • RRB NTPC Exam Center Details
    • Landmark & Nearest Railway Station
    • Google Map Link to Exam Center
    • Exam Sessions
    • Candidate’s Signature
    • Invigilator’s Signature
    • Chairman’s Signature

    Candidates are advised to check all details carefully and report any discrepancies to the respective RRB authorities before exam day. Carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to avoid disqualification.

     

  • Aug 7, 2025, 09:48 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Exam Analysis 2025: Section-Wise Mark Distribution

    The RRB NTPC UG exam 2025 consists of three key sections. Each section has a fixed weightage, and understanding the distribution of marks helps candidates focus on high-scoring areas during preparation.

    Below is the section-wise mark distribution in RRB NTPC UG 2025:

    Section

    Total Marks

    General Awareness

    40

    Mathematics

    30

    General Intelligence & Reasoning

    30

    Total

    100
  • Aug 7, 2025, 09:46 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Exam Shift 1 Started

    The shift 1 of the RRB NTPC UG exam on August 08 has started at 9:00 AM. 

RRB NTPC Shift Timings 2025

The RRB NTPC exam will be conducted in three shifts each day. Candidates must strictly follow the reporting time and ensure they reach the exam center well in advance to complete verification and security procedures. Check the detailed RRB NTPC shift timings in the table below:

Shift

Reporting Time

Gate Closing Time

Exam Time

Shift 1

7:30 AM

8:30 AM

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Shift 2

11:15 AM

12:15 PM

12:45 PM – 2:15 PM

Shift 3

3:00 PM

4:00 PM

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM

It is important to note that entry will not be allowed after the gate closing time, so candidates are advised to arrive early to avoid any last-minute issues.

RRB NTPC UG Exam Pattern 2025

The RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) exam pattern has been revised for 2025. The exam consists of three sections: General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning. Each question carries one mark, and there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Check the detailed RRB NTPC UG exam pattern 2025 in the table below:

Sections

Number of Questions

Total Marks

General Awareness

40

40

Mathematics

30

30

General Intelligence & Reasoning

30

30

Total

100

100
