RRB NTPC UG Exam Analysis 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will conduct the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) Exam 2025 to fill 3,404 vacancies. Over 6.32 million candidates have registered for the exam. The test will be held in three shifts.

The RRB NTPC UG exam pattern 2025 includes 100 questions covering General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning, with a total of 100 marks. The exam duration is 90 minutes for general candidates and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates using a scribe.

The test will be conducted in 15 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

We will provide a detailed RRB NTPC UG exam analysis 2025 on this page when the exam concludes. This covers the overall and section-wise difficulty level to help candidates assess their performance and expected cut-off trends.