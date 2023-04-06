CBSE Maths Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: The 12th class Mathematics curriculum for the 2023-24 session is available now. Find here the direct link to download the PDF of Class 12 Mathematics curriculum.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education has released the Mathematics (subject code 041) curriculum for class 12th students of the 2023-2024 academic session. There are a total of six units in the syllabus and the theory exam is going to be conducted for 80 marks. The syllabus does not have chapter-wise division of marks. Instead, the weightage is given on the basis of the competencies which the questions would evaluate. Students can check the complete contents of the syllabus and download the CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 PDF from this article.



CBSE 12th Maths Syllabus Highlights

Subject: Maths

Subject Code: 041

Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Theory 80 + Project 20)

CBSE Class 12 Maths 2023-24 Course Structure

No Units Marks I Relations and Functions 08 II Algebra 10 III Calculus 35 IV Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry 14 V Linear Programming 05 VI Probability 08 TOTAL 80 Internal Assessment 20

CBSE Maths Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24

Unit-I: Relations and Functions

Relations and Functions

Types of relations: reflexive, symmetric, transitive and equivalence relations. One to one and onto functions.

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Definition, range, domain, principal value branch. Graphs of inverse trigonometric functions.

Unit-II: Algebra

Matrices

Concept, notation, order, equality, types of matrices, zero and identity matrix, transpose of a matrix, symmetric and skew symmetric matrices. Operations on matrices: Addition and multiplication and multiplication with a scalar. Simple properties of addition, multiplication and scalar multiplication. Non- commutativity of multiplication of matrices and existence of non-zero matrices whose product is the zero matrix (restrict to square matrices of order 2). Invertible matrices and proof of the uniqueness of inverse, if it exists; (Here all matrices will have real entries).

Determinants

Determinant of a square matrix (up to 3 x 3 matrices), minors, co-factors and applications of determinants in finding the area of a triangle. Adjoint and inverse of a square matrix. Consistency, inconsistency and number of solutions of system of linear equations by examples, solving system of linear equations in two or three variables (having unique solution) using inverse of a matrix.

Unit-III: Calculus

Continuity and Differentiability

Continuity and differentiability, chain rule, derivative of inverse trigonometric functions, 𝑙𝑖𝑘𝑒 sin−1 𝑥 , cos−1 𝑥 and tan−1 𝑥, derivative of implicit functions. Concept of exponential and logarithmic functions.

Derivatives of logarithmic and exponential functions. Logarithmic differentiation, derivative of functions expressed in parametric forms. Second order derivatives.

Applications of Derivatives

Applications of derivatives: rate of change of quantities, increasing/decreasing functions, maxima and minima (first derivative test motivated geometrically and second derivative test given as a provable tool). Simple problems (that illustrate basic principles and understanding of the subject as well as real- life situations).

Applications of the Integrals

Applications in finding the area under simple curves, especially lines, circles/ parabolas/ellipses (in standard form only)

Differential Equations

Definition, order and degree, general and particular solutions of a differential equation. Solution of differential equations by method of separation of variables, solutions of homogeneous differential equations of first order and first degree. Solutions of linear differential equation of the type:

Unit-IV: Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry

Vectors

Vectors and scalars, magnitude and direction of a vector. Direction cosines and direction ratios of a vector. Types of vectors (equal, unit, zero, parallel and collinear vectors), position vector of a point, negative of a vector, components of a vector, addition of vectors, multiplication of a vector by a scalar, position vector of a point dividing a line segment in a given ratio. Definition, Geometrical Interpretation, properties and application of scalar (dot) product of vectors, vector (cross) product of vectors.

Three - dimensional Geometry

Direction cosines and direction ratios of a line joining two points. Cartesian equation and vector equation of a line, skew lines, shortest distance between two lines. Angle between two lines.

Unit-V: Linear Programming

Linear Programming

Introduction, related terminology such as constraints, objective function, optimization, graphical method of solution for problems in two variables, feasible and infeasible regions (bounded or unbounded), feasible and infeasible solutions, optimal feasible solutions (up to three non-trivial constraints).

Unit-VI: Probability

Probability 30 Periods

Conditional probability, multiplication theorem on probability, independent events, total probability, Bayes’ theorem, Random variable and its probability distribution, mean of random variable.

CBSE Class 12 Maths (043) Question Paper Design 2023-24

Typology of Questions Total Marks % Weightage Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas. 44 55 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 20 25 Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 16 20 TOTAL 80 100

No chapter wise weightage. Care to be taken to cover all the chapters Suitable internal variations may be made for generating various templates keeping the overall weightage to different form of questions and typology of questions same.

Choice(s):

There will be no overall choice in the question paper

However, 33% internal choices will be given in all the sections

CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

