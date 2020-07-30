International Friendship Day 2020: Date, History, Significance and Facts

International Friendship Day 2020: As we all know that a “Friend in need is a friend indeed” which means that whenever you are in need, a friend is there for you.

World faces various challenges, crises, and forces of division like poverty, violence, and human rights abuses, etc. Therefore, to tackle these challenges or to find solutions and crises it is necessary to understand the root cause which must be addressed by advocating and defending a shared spirit of human solidarity that takes various forms and the simplest of which is friendship.

"Your friend is the man who knows all about you, and still likes you." - Elbert Hubbard

World Friendship Day promotes the role of friends in life. A friend is a person that you can always rely on and is considered as closest to you. Someone trustworthy, genuine and accepts you for who you are.

World Blood Donor Day 2020: Current Theme and History

International Friendship Day: History

In 2011, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the International Friendship Day with an aim to forge a strong bond of friendship of people of various countries irrespective of race, colour, gender, religion, etc.

Let us tell you that International Friendship Day is an initiative of the proposal made by the UNESCO. It defines the Culture of Peace as a group of values, attitudes, and behaviours that reject violence and make efforts to prevent conflicts by finding their root causes to solve several problems. The United Nations General Assembly adopted it in 1997.

According to the Bible, friendship is a bond of human faith, trust, and companionship. Even the importance of friendship is mentioned in the famous Hindu epic 'Mahabharata'. Lord Krishna showed several roles of friendship whether of romance, brotherhood, protection, teasing, etc.

Importance of friends in Life

- To have friends is equally important to have a family. That is why it is said that "Friends are the family we choose ourselves".

- No doubt good friends or real friends provide us emotional support, help us, guide, and support us whenever we need it.

- Friend remains with us in hardships or difficult times and makes us feel special.

- During childhood days, friendship helps us to understand and develop the habit of caring and sharing.

- It is also said that friends are important for proper growth and development. Children learn and play together with friends.

During our teenage, we go through several changes like physical, emotional, and mental. Sometimes we aren't able to share our problems with parents but we share it with our friends. Isn’t it! To have a true friend, who listens to you and provides support, guidance at this age is a real gift.

It is not only in teenage or childhood age to have friends are important. Even friends are equally important in old age. In the concept of the nuclear family sometimes couples may feel lonely so if they have friends around them life remains joyful and interesting.

Therefore, we can say that true friends make life amazing and full of joy. In India, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August and this year it falls on 2 August. Friends give gifts, tie friendship bands to each other, cards, chocolates, flowers, etc. on this special day.

“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." - Walter Winchell

Happy Friendship Day!

National Parent’s Day 2020: History and Significance

Important Days and Dates in July 2020