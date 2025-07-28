Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Manipur NEET Counselling 2025 date has been announced on the official website. As per the notification, Manipur NEET Registration Date is July 30, 2025. The last date to apply for Manipur NEET Counselling 2025 is August 4, 2025. The officials will release the Manipur State Merit list 2025 on August 7,2025. The Manipur Counselling process for MBBS and BDS will be conducted by the Directorate of Health Services, Government of Manipur. Once the Manipur NEET Registration link is activated, candidates will be updated on this article. In order to take admission in medical college at Manipur, a candidate must possess a domicile certificate of the state.

Manipur State Counselling 2025 will be conducted for 4 medical colleges and 3 dental colleges of the state. Altogether, the state has 306 medical seats and 58 dental seats in the states. Based on previous trends, it is expected that Manipur NEET Counselling will be conducted in 4 rounds. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in. For more information download the Manipur NEET Counselling 2025 Notification from below.