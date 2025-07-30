Optical illusion puzzles are fun and tricky challenges that are designed in such a manner that they test our cognitive abilities and sharp thinking. When we look at these puzzles, we might see elements that might not be present in the image. These puzzles use the deceptive tactics of colors, shapes, and patterns in a clever way which confuses our brain. Sometimes, different people see different things in the same picture. That’s what makes these puzzles so interesting! They help us think in new ways and are a great way to pass the time while giving our brain a little workout. Today, we bring you another optical illusion challenge that will make you scratch your head for the answer. Take a look at the image below, you will see the popular video gaming character Mario running on stairs. You might be wondering what your challenge is? Well, you need to figure out if Mario is going up or down the stairs?

Do you think you can take up this challenge and find the answer to this challenging puzzle? Wait! Before you dive deep into the puzzle and use your detective skills, we have a twist that will make this challenge a bit more exciting: You need to find the direction within a time limit of 7 seconds. Start your clock and begin the search. All the best! Optical Illusion IQ Test: Find the Direction in Which Mario is Running in 7 Seconds? Source: Creative Bloq So, did you spot the right direction? Did your detective skills pay off? Come on hurry up! The time limit is about to be over soon. Tackling optical illusion puzzles within a time limit helps you to stay calm under pressure as well as improves your analytical skills.

The time limit is almost over in 3… 2… and 1! Oh no! The time limit has come to an end. So, how did you perform puzzle master? Did you spot the direction in which Mario is running? Congratulations if you found it. It is believed that people who solve optical puzzles within a time limit usually carry an IQ above 125. For those of you who are still looking for the answer, don't worry champ! You are almost there. Just scroll back to the top and try to find the answer without any time limit. If you are looking for the solution, just scroll down and see if Mario is going up or down the stairs. Find the Direction in Which Mario is Running- Solution In this video you will witness that Mario is running up the stairs. This image was taken from Super Mario Bros Super Show which aired in 1999. He is seen moving up the stairs at 13:33