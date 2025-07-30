RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
CLAT 2026: Admission Notification Published, Check Application Fee, Eligibility

CLAT 2026 official notification is now available on the website. The CLAT 2026 detailed notification is available at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Students can check the application dates, eligiblity criteria and application fee details here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 30, 2025, 14:45 IST
CLAT 2026: Admission Notification Published
CLAT 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities has issued the official notification for CLAT 2026. Although the exam dates were announced earlier by the Consortium of National Law Universities, the detailed notification PDF was announced today by officials. 

According to the official notification released, the CLAT 2026 exams will be conducted on December 7, 2025. Students can check the detailed notification for CLAT 2026 here.

CLAT 2026 online registration and application process will begin on August 1, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the law entrance examinations can visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in to fill out the online application form. The last date to submit the applications is October 31, 2025. 

Also Read: CLAT 2026 Schedule Out: Exams on December 7, Registration from August 1

CLAT 2026 Exam Schedule

The CLAT 2026 exams are scheduled for December 7, 2025. Students can check the complete schedule here

Events

Date

CLAT 2026 Exam Date

December 7, 2025

CLAT 2026 applications begin

August 1, 2025

Last date to apply

October 31, 2025

CLAT 2026 Eligibility for UG Programmes

According to the eligibility criteria presented, students applying for CLAT 2026 must have cleared their Class 12 or equivalent exam with a minimum of 45% and 40% for students from SC/ST/PwD categories. Students appearing for the qualifying exam in March/April 2026 will also be eligible to apply.

CLAT 2025 Eligibility for PG Programmes

Students applying for the PG programmes must have  cleared their LLB degree from a recognised institution. The minimum marks required is 50% by candidates from general category and 45% for students from SC/ST/PwD categories. Candidates appearing in the qualifying examination in April/May, 2026, are also eligible to apply.

CLAT 2026 Application Fee

Students applying for CLAT 2026 are required to submit the online application fee along with the application form. The category wise fee details is given below.

Category

Fee

UG/PG General Category

Rs. 4000/-

ST/SC/PwD Categories

Rs. 3500/-

Also Read: CLAT 2026 Notification Released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Registration Starts From Aug 1st; Details Here

 

