CLAT 2026: Admission Notification Published, Check Application Fee, Eligibility

CLAT 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities has issued the official notification for CLAT 2026. Although the exam dates were announced earlier by the Consortium of National Law Universities, the detailed notification PDF was announced today by officials.

According to the official notification released, the CLAT 2026 exams will be conducted on December 7, 2025. Students can check the detailed notification for CLAT 2026 here.

CLAT 2026 online registration and application process will begin on August 1, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the law entrance examinations can visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in to fill out the online application form. The last date to submit the applications is October 31, 2025.

