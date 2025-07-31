TG CPGET 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Hall Ticket at cpget.tgche.ac.in with Exam Instructions

CPGET Admit Card 2025: The Osmania University has released the Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TG CPGET) Hall Ticket today, July 31, 2025. Candidates who applied online can check their hall tickets online on the official website at cpget.tgche.ac.in. The Telangana CPGET exams will be held from August 4 to August 11, 2025. Candidates can check their TG CPGET Hall tickets 2025 online using their registration number, date of birth, and exam paper.

CPGET 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important information of CPGET 2025 here: