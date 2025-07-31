TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links
News

TG CPGET 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Hall Ticket at cpget.tgche.ac.in with Exam Instructions

CPGET Admit Card 2025: Osmania University released the TG CPGET Hall Ticket today, July 31, 2025 at cpget.tgche.ac.in. The details required to get the hall tickets are registration number, date of birth, and exam paper details. The Telangana CPGET exams are scheduled from August 4 to August 11, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 31, 2025, 19:43 IST
TG CPGET 2025 hall tickets released on July 31, 205.
TG CPGET 2025 hall tickets released on July 31, 205.
Register for Result Updates

CPGET Admit Card 2025: The Osmania University has released the Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TG CPGET) Hall Ticket today, July 31, 2025. Candidates who applied online can check their hall tickets online on the official website at cpget.tgche.ac.in. The Telangana CPGET exams will be held from August 4 to August 11, 2025. Candidates can check their TG CPGET Hall tickets 2025 online using their registration number, date of birth, and exam paper. 

CPGET 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important information of CPGET 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TG CPGET)

Board name 

Osmania University

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

osmania.ac.in

Exam website 

cpget.tgche.ac.in

Admission website 

ouadmissions.com

Exam dates 

August 4 - 11, 2025

Log in credentials 

Registration Number

Date of birth 

Exam paper 

Also Read: 

CLAT 2025 Registration Begins August 1 for UG & PG Law Courses - Apply Now at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CAT 2025 Registration Begins Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in - Check Fees, Deadline & Key Details

Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Merit List Released for MBBS/BDS Admissions; PwD Verification Ongoing

How to Download the TG CPGET 2025 Admit Card Online?

Candidates must follow the mentioned steps to download TG CPGET hall ticket 225 online:

  1. Visit the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in
  2. In the exams section, click on ‘CPGET 2025’ link 
  3. In the redirected page, click on the ‘download hall ticket’ link
  4. In the log in window, enter your registration number, date of birth and exam paper
  5. The CPGET admit card will appear 
  6. Check important details and download for the CPGET exam day

TG CPGET 2025 Hall Ticket Download Direct Link

Related Stories

Also Read:

UP BED JEE Counselling 2025 Schedule OUT: Register Till August 26th, Check Phase 1, 2 and 3 Full Schedule Here

JCECE Result 2025: PCB, PCM, and PCMB Result Releasing Today at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in - More Details Here

TG CPGET 2025 Important Information

Candidates must keep the following information in mind while appearing for the TG CPGET 2025 exam in August 2025:

  • Candidates are required to carry a physical copy of the CPGET hall ticket and self-attest their latest passport size photograph. 
  • Only the hall ticket can allow entry to the examination centre. 
  • Candidates must make sure that the hall ticket contains the important details like reporting time, roll number, exam centre address, exam day instructions, etc.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More
    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News