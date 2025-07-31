TG CPGET 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Hall Ticket at cpget.tgche.ac.in with Exam Instructions

CPGET Admit Card 2025: The Osmania University has released the Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TG CPGET) Hall Ticket today, July 31, 2025. Candidates who applied online can check their hall tickets online on the official website at cpget.tgche.ac.in. The Telangana CPGET exams will be held from August 4 to August 11, 2025. Candidates can check their TG CPGET Hall tickets 2025 online using their registration number, date of birth, and exam paper.
CPGET 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important information of CPGET 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TG CPGET)
|
Board name
|
Osmania University
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
osmania.ac.in
|
Exam website
|
cpget.tgche.ac.in
|
Admission website
|
ouadmissions.com
|
Exam dates
|
August 4 - 11, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
Registration Number
Date of birth
Exam paper
How to Download the TG CPGET 2025 Admit Card Online?
Candidates must follow the mentioned steps to download TG CPGET hall ticket 225 online:
- Visit the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in
- In the exams section, click on ‘CPGET 2025’ link
- In the redirected page, click on the ‘download hall ticket’ link
- In the log in window, enter your registration number, date of birth and exam paper
- The CPGET admit card will appear
- Check important details and download for the CPGET exam day
TG CPGET 2025 Important Information
Candidates must keep the following information in mind while appearing for the TG CPGET 2025 exam in August 2025:
- Candidates are required to carry a physical copy of the CPGET hall ticket and self-attest their latest passport size photograph.
- Only the hall ticket can allow entry to the examination centre.
- Candidates must make sure that the hall ticket contains the important details like reporting time, roll number, exam centre address, exam day instructions, etc.
