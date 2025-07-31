CAT 2025 Registration Begins Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in - Check Fees, Deadline & Key Details

CAT Registration 2025: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will begin the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 Registration tomorrow, August 1, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in to register online. Candidates can apply online on the website till September 13, 2025 by entering their details on the portal. This year, the CAT exam 2025 will be held by IIM Kozhikode.

CAT 2025 Overview

Students applying for CAT 2025 examination for admission in management courses across IIMs, and other institutes across the country can check the following table for more details: