TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
CAT 2025 Registration Begins Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in - Check Fees, Deadline & Key Details

CAT Registration 2025: IIMs will start the CAT 2025 Registration on August 1, 2025 at 9:45 AM online on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates interested in seeking admission to top management institutes in India can apply online for the exams till September 13, 2025 by 5 PM. the exam will be held on November 30, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi
Jul 31, 2025, 13:31 IST
CAT 2025 Registration to begin from August 1, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

CAT Registration 2025: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will begin the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 Registration tomorrow, August 1, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in to register online. Candidates can apply online on the website till September 13, 2025 by entering their details on the portal. This year, the CAT exam 2025 will be held by IIM Kozhikode. 

CAT 2025 Overview 

Students applying for CAT 2025 examination for admission in management courses across IIMs, and other institutes across the country can check the following table for more details:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Common Admission Test (CAT)

Institution name 

Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

iimcat.ac.in

Stream 

Management 

Programmes 

MBA

PGDM

Doctoral Management courses 

Registration start date 

August 1, 2025 at 9:45 AM

Exam date 

November 30, 2025 till 5 PM

Exam mode 

Online, computer-based test (CBT)

Exam cities 

Around 170

Reservation percentage 

SC: 15%

ST: 7.5%

OBC: 27%

EWS: Up to 10%

PwD: 5%

How to Register for CAT 2025 Online?

Eligible candidates can register themselves online on the official website on August 1, 2025 by following the given steps:

  1. Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in
  2. Scroll down to reach the ‘New Candidate Registration’ tab and click on ‘Register‘ button
  3. Enter your details and create a new account
  4. Now log in using your user ID and password
  5. In the dashboard, head to the ‘CAT 2025 Registration’ tab
  6. Provide your personal details
  7. Pay the online registration fee (Read More Here..)
  8. Press ‘Submit’
  9. Download and print the registration form 

CAT 2025 Registration Direct Link (To Be Activated Soon)

CAT 2025 Important Dates 

The following table carries the important highlights and events of the CAT 2025 exam, students can check it to know the important dates in advance:

Event 

Date(s) 

Registration start date 

August 1, 2025

Registration last date 

September 13, 2025

Exam date 

November 30, 2025

Admit card release date 

November 5, 2025

Documents Required for the CAT 2025 Registration

The following documents must be readily available while registering online for CAT 2025 exam:

  1. Class 10 Marksheet
  2. Class 12 Marksheet
  3. Graduation Marksheet
  4. Passport-size photograph
  5. Signature
  6. Category certificate (if required)
  7. Government Photo Id

Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Education News