CAT 2025 Registration Begins Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in - Check Fees, Deadline & Key Details

CAT Registration 2025: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will begin the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 Registration tomorrow, August 1, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in to register online. Candidates can apply online on the website till September 13, 2025 by entering their details on the portal. This year, the CAT exam 2025 will be held by IIM Kozhikode.
CAT 2025 Overview
Students applying for CAT 2025 examination for admission in management courses across IIMs, and other institutes across the country can check the following table for more details:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Common Admission Test (CAT)
|
Institution name
|
Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
iimcat.ac.in
|
Stream
|
Management
|
Programmes
|
MBA
PGDM
Doctoral Management courses
|
Registration start date
|
August 1, 2025 at 9:45 AM
|
Exam date
|
November 30, 2025 till 5 PM
|
Exam mode
|
Online, computer-based test (CBT)
|
Exam cities
|
Around 170
|
Reservation percentage
|
SC: 15%
ST: 7.5%
OBC: 27%
EWS: Up to 10%
PwD: 5%
How to Register for CAT 2025 Online?
Eligible candidates can register themselves online on the official website on August 1, 2025 by following the given steps:
- Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in
- Scroll down to reach the ‘New Candidate Registration’ tab and click on ‘Register‘ button
- Enter your details and create a new account
- Now log in using your user ID and password
- In the dashboard, head to the ‘CAT 2025 Registration’ tab
- Provide your personal details
- Pay the online registration fee (Read More Here..)
- Press ‘Submit’
- Download and print the registration form
CAT 2025 Registration Direct Link (To Be Activated Soon)
CAT 2025 Important Dates
The following table carries the important highlights and events of the CAT 2025 exam, students can check it to know the important dates in advance:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Registration start date
|
August 1, 2025
|
Registration last date
|
September 13, 2025
|
Exam date
|
November 30, 2025
|
Admit card release date
|
November 5, 2025
Documents Required for the CAT 2025 Registration
The following documents must be readily available while registering online for CAT 2025 exam:
- Class 10 Marksheet
- Class 12 Marksheet
- Graduation Marksheet
- Passport-size photograph
- Signature
- Category certificate (if required)
- Government Photo Id
