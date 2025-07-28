CAT Notification 2026: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 Exam dates. According to the latest development, the CAT Registration fee has been increased for all categories. The official CAT notification 2025 is expected to be released on the official website at iimcat.ac.in soon.

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee only once, regardless of the number of institutions they are applying for. Candidates will need to select the top five cities of their preference which is subject to change in case of test centre capacity and availability.

CAT 2026 Overview

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important details related to CAT 2025 exam: