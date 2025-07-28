RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
IIM CAT 2025 Registration fee Increased; Check Revised Exam fees Details

CAT Notification 2026: IIMs have announced the CAT 2025 exam dates and a hike in the CAT 2025-26 registration fee for all categories. The official notification is expected soon on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Applicants will be required to pay the non-refundable fee once.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 28, 2025, 13:56 IST
CAT Notification 2026: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 Exam dates. According to the latest development, the CAT Registration fee has been increased for all categories. The official CAT notification 2025 is expected to be released on the official website at iimcat.ac.in soon.

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee only once, regardless of the number of institutions they are applying for. Candidates will need to select the top five cities of their preference which is subject to change in case of test centre capacity and availability. 

CAT 2026 Overview 

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important details related to CAT 2025 exam:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Common Admission Test (CAT)

Institution name 

Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

iimcat.ac.in

Stream 

Management 

Programmes 

MBA

PGDM

Doctoral management courses 

Exam date 

November 30, 2025

Exam mode 

Online, computer-based test (CBT)

Exam cities 

Around 170

Reservation percentage 

SC: 15%

ST: 7.5%

OBC: 27%

EWS: Up to 10%

PwD: 5%

CAT 2026 Increased Application Fee 

Candidates can find the revised CAT 2025 exam application fee here:

Category

CAT Registration fee 2025

CAT Registration fee 2024

SC

ST

PwD

INR 1300

INR 1250

Other categories

INR 2600

INR 2500

