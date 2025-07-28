Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Round Registration Open Today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET; Details Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Registration for the AP EAMCET Counseling 2025 final round is open from July 27 to July 30. Applicants need to sign up, verify their certificates, upload documents, and pay the price. Seat allocation results are announced on August 4 after web option entry closes on July 31. Participants must be eligible candidates with 40–45% of the possible points.

Jul 28, 2025, 10:52 IST
AP EAMCET Final Round Registration
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Registration for the last phase of the AP EAMCET Counseling 2025 was opened on July 27 by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). At eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET, candidates can register, pay the counseling cost, and upload the necessary papers between July 27 and July 30, 2025. Enter your date of birth and hall ticket number for the AP EAPCET 2025 to register. For SC/ST applicants, the processing cost is ₹600, while for OC/BC candidates, it is ₹1200. 

By July 30, the online and offline certificate verification process must also be finished. College and course selection web choices will be accessible until July 31. The option change window will begin on August 1. The final phase's seat allocation result will be made public on August 4, 2025. In order to avoid delays or mistakes during the procedure, candidates should refrain from submitting at the last minute. Only those who have registered may move on to the admissions and seat distribution phases.

How To Apply For The AP EAMCET Counseling 2025?

Candidates can check the steps given below to apply for the AP EAMCET Counseling 2025:

  • To start the online registration process, visit the official AP EAMCET counseling website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

  • Enter your date of birth and AP EAPCET 2025 hall ticket number to log in.

  • Use online payment methods to pay the counseling processing cost, which is ₹600 for SC/ST students and ₹1200 for OC/BC candidates.

  • Provide scanned copies of all necessary paperwork, such as your rank card, hall pass, certificates, and, if necessary, your category evidence.

  • Before submitting the application, carefully fill out the online form with your contact, academic, and personal information.

  • By July 30, validate your eligibility for web options entrance by taking part in the online/offline certificate verification process.

  • Take a printout of the registration and fee receipt for your records and future admissions rounds after submitting it successfully.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Registration

The table below lists the registration dates for the AP EAMCET Counseling 2025 Final Phase.

AP EAMCET 2025 Upcoming Exam Dates

Dates

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Registration, Fee Payment

27 Jul ' 25 - 30 Jul ' 25

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Document Verification

28 Jul ' 25 - 30 Jul ' 25

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Web Options Selection

28 Jul ' 25 - 31 Jul ' 25

AP EAMCET 2025 Change of Options for the candidates

01 Aug ' 25

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment

04 Aug ' 25

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed their Intermediate, CBSE, ICSE, National Open School, or APOSS qualifying exam in group subjects with at least 45% in math, physics, and chemistry at the +2 level for OCs and at least 40% for candidates in reserved categories (BC, SC, and ST) in order to be eligible for admission.

Also Read:

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

