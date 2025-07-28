AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Round Registration Open Today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/; Details Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Registration for the last phase of the AP EAMCET Counseling 2025 was opened on July 27 by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). At eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET, candidates can register, pay the counseling cost, and upload the necessary papers between July 27 and July 30, 2025. Enter your date of birth and hall ticket number for the AP EAPCET 2025 to register. For SC/ST applicants, the processing cost is ₹600, while for OC/BC candidates, it is ₹1200.

By July 30, the online and offline certificate verification process must also be finished. College and course selection web choices will be accessible until July 31. The option change window will begin on August 1. The final phase's seat allocation result will be made public on August 4, 2025. In order to avoid delays or mistakes during the procedure, candidates should refrain from submitting at the last minute. Only those who have registered may move on to the admissions and seat distribution phases.