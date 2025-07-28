What are the New UPI Rules for Paytm, GPay, and PhonePe, Effective From August 1, 2025?

Starting August 1, 2025, new UPI rules will take effect for apps such as Paytm, Google Pay, and PhonePe. These changes are introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to reduce system overload and improve reliability.

Previously, users could check their account balance or view linked bank accounts as often as they wanted. Now, balance cheques are limited to 50 per day, and viewing linked accounts is capped at 25 per day.

Recurring payments, such as EMIs and subscriptions, will only be processed during fixed time slots—before 10:00 AM, between 1:00 and 5:00 PM, and after 9:30 PM.

Previously, these payments could occur at any time. Also, users can now check the status of a pending transaction only three times, with a 90-second gap between each attempt.

These rules won't affect regular payments but will help reduce delays and failed transactions. The goal is to make UPI smoother and faster for everyone.