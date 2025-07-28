What are the New UPI Rules for Paytm, GPay, and PhonePe, Effective From August 1, 2025?

Starting August 1, 2025, new UPI rules will take effect for apps such as Paytm, Google Pay, and PhonePe. These changes are introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to reduce system overload and improve reliability.
Previously, users could check their account balance or view linked bank accounts as often as they wanted. Now, balance cheques are limited to 50 per day, and viewing linked accounts is capped at 25 per day.
Recurring payments, such as EMIs and subscriptions, will only be processed during fixed time slots—before 10:00 AM, between 1:00 and 5:00 PM, and after 9:30 PM.
Previously, these payments could occur at any time. Also, users can now check the status of a pending transaction only three times, with a 90-second gap between each attempt.
These rules won't affect regular payments but will help reduce delays and failed transactions. The goal is to make UPI smoother and faster for everyone.
What Are the New UPI Rules Effective From August 1, 2025?
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is implementing several key changes to Unified Payments Interface (UPI) usage from August 1, 2025.
These new rules are designed to enhance system efficiency, reduce server load, and improve security for all UPI users, including customers of Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and other popular apps.
Key Changes
- Limit on Account Balance Checks
- Users can only check their bank account balance a maximum of 50 times per day per UPI app. Attempts to check beyond this limit will be blocked. This aims to curb unnecessary balance-checking that strains the system.
- Limit on Viewing Linked Bank Accounts
- The list of linked bank accounts can now be viewed only 25 times daily per user. This reduces excessive API calls and supports smoother overall service.
Regulation of AutoPay (Recurring Payments)
AutoPay transactions will only be processed during non-peak hours:
- Before 10:00 AM
- Between 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM
- After 9:30 PM
- The aim is to minimise disruptions to regular UPI transfers during high-traffic periods.
Restriction on Checking Failed Transaction Status
- For any failed UPI transaction, users can check its status only *3 times per day, with a required
- 90-second gap between attempts.
- This helps reduce server load and can speed up refund or retry processes.
No Change to Transaction Limits
- The daily maximum transaction and payment amount caps remain the same. Only API usage rules are being altered.
Mandatory Recipient Name Verification
- The recipient's registered name is now displayed before every UPI payment, enhancing security and reducing the likelihood of mistaken transfers.
- Although this rule began in June 2025, it remains emphasised.
Additional Points
- Pre-Sanctioned Credit Lines on UPI: Starting August 31, 2025, users can link pre-approved credit lines (backed by FDs, shares, loans, gold, property, etc.) to UPI for making payments, withdrawals, and merchant transactions.
- Daily limits for these services are ₹1 lakh for payments, ₹10,000 for cash withdrawals, and up to 20 P2P transfers per day.
- Applicability: These rules apply universally, regardless of how many times you use UPI each day.
How Do the Latest Changes Impact Paytm, GPay, and PhonePe Users?
The new UPI rules, effective from August 1, 2025, directly affect users of major apps including Paytm, Google Pay (GPay), and PhonePe. Here's how these changes will impact your experience:
1. Daily Limits on Certain Operations
- Balance Checks: Each app now allows you to check your bank balance up to 50 times per day. If you frequently use more than one app, these limits apply to each individually. However, excessive checking on a single app will result in the temporary blocking of this feature.
- Viewing Linked Bank Accounts: You can view your list of linked accounts up to 25 times daily per app.
2. Recurring Payments (AutoPay) Timing
- All automated or recurring transactions (such as bill payments, subscriptions, or EMI deductions) initiated through Paytm, GPay, or PhonePe will be processed only during the following set windows: before 10:00 AM, between 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM, and after 9:30 PM.
- If you set up or schedule AutoPay, transactions may queue until the next available window if initiated outside these times.
3. Failed Transaction Cheques
- If a UPI transfer fails, you can only enquire about its status three times per day, with a mandatory 90-second gap between attempts.
- Users who repeatedly check failed transactions will now face delays in repeated status updates.
4. Recipient Name Display
- For every outgoing payment, all three apps will now prominently display the verified name of the recipient. This helps prevent accidental transfers and fraud and increases payment confidence.
5. No Change to Payment Limits
- The fundamental transaction and payment amount caps remain unchanged for all users.
What Should Users Do?
- Be mindful of new limits: Try to avoid unnecessary balance enquiries or frequent checks of linked account lists.
- Plan AutoPays: Schedule your recurring payments to align with the new processing times to prevent missing important deadlines.
- Check transaction status sparingly: If a transaction fails, limit attempts to check up on its status.
- Verify details: Use the recipient name display as a final check before sending funds.
These changes are designed to improve reliability, enhance security, and prevent system overloads for all users of Paytm, GPay, PhonePe, and other UPI apps.
